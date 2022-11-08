ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Winning numbers for record $1.9b Powerball to be announced Tuesday after delay from security procedures

The drawing of the winning numbers in the record $1.9bn Powerball jackpot was delayed Monday night after officials cited the need for additional security measures.“Tonight’s Powerball drawing has been delayed due to a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols. Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur,” the California Lottery tweeted on Monday night, at around the same time the winning numbers were expected to be announced.The state Lottery noted that “when the required security protocols are complete”, the draw for the record jackpot...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

World record $1.9B Powerball jackpot drawing delayed due to technical issue

Des Moines, Iowa — Powerball announced Monday night that the world-record $1.9 billion drawing "has been delayed due to a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols.""Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur. When the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors," a statement said. In an emailed statement to queries from The Associated Press, the Multi-State Lottery Association said the delay was the result of a participating lottery that needed additional...
FLORIDA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Powerball Drawing Results – Louisiana Winners Confirmed

If you were hoping to wake up this morning insanely rich because you purchased a Powerball ticket that matched all the numbers needed to claim that game's $715 million dollar top prize you need to get ready for work because you didn't win. In fact, no single ticket sold throughout the Powerball footprint matched the numbers needed to take home the jackpot.
LOUISIANA STATE
Lite 98.7

Finally! Powerball Numbers For Historic $2.04 Billion Jackpot Drawn 12 Hours Later

The wait is finally over. After a security glitch, the winning Powerball numbers for the largest jackpot in history have been revealed. A technical error with security protocols delayed the historic drawing for Monday, November 7. “Due to participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols. Powerball...
Seacoast Current

Did Anyone Win the $2.4 Billion Powerball Jackpot?

Monday night's Powerball drawing for a jackpot worth an unprecedented $2.4 billion was delayed due to security protocols but was finally drawn Tuesday morning. The numbers drawn were 10 – 33 – 41 – 47 - 56 and Powerball 10. The Power Play multiplier was 2X. One ticket sold in California matched the five white numbers and Powerball won the jackpot which had a cash value of $997.6 million.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NECN

Massachusetts Lottery Tweets Update on Delayed Powerball Drawing

UPDATE: The California State Lottery has tweeted out winning numbers for the Nov. 7 Powerball. We still do not have the winning Powerball numbers. The drawing for the $1.9 billion jackpot has been delayed, officials say, due to technical issues. At 11:07 p.m. Monday, eight minutes after the winning numbers...
CALIFORNIA STATE

