Sioux Center, IA

GOP candidates hold rally in Sioux Center before election

By John Murphy
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) — On the eve of the midterm election, some GOP candidates running for office in Iowa made a stop in Sioux Center including Representative Randy Feenstra, Governor Kim Reynolds, Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg, and Senator Chuck Grassley.

Also, there was Brenna Bird who’s running for State Attorney General and Roby Smith who’s running for Treasurer.

Monday night was a rally to encourage people to get out and vote on Tuesday.

“It’s a very pivotal election. It changes the dynamic of small businesses for agriculture community and for our families. It stops the out-of-control spending. We can create a country that’s energy-dependent again and we can build a wall. These are massive things for our country,” said Feenstra.

“Just excited for the state of Iowa. We’re going to make changes here in Iowa when it comes to the State Treasurer race and the Attorney General’s race. And we’re going to elect Governor Kim Reynolds, and [Chuck] Grassley, and Randy Feenstra to go represent us in Washington D.C.,” said Smith.

Both Feenstra and Smith said voters have all the power on Tuesday to determine the future of the state of Iowa and the nation.

