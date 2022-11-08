Read full article on original website
MLB
3 Cubs storylines from GM Meetings
LAS VEGAS -- The goal for the Cubs this week in Las Vegas was to start laying the foundation for what is expected to be a crucial offseason. Free agency opens Thursday, and the North Siders plan on making moves with next October in mind. The Cubs might still be...
MLB
3 ways Guardians could fill their catcher need for 2023
LAS VEGAS -- The Guardians were pleased with their unexpected 92-win season that led to a division title. But now, it’s time to focus on how they can get better for 2023. Cleveland’s front office rarely divulges its offseason plans. President of baseball operations Chris Antonetti noted at the GM Meetings on Tuesday afternoon that there could be a handful of different ways to improve Cleveland’s roster, but he specified that adding a catcher will be at the top of his team’s to-do list.
MLB
Rangers anticipate 2nd big-spending offseason
Almost every move the Rangers have made in the past year -- from the free-agent signings of Corey Seager and Marcus Semien last December to the hiring of Bruce Bochy as the club’s new manager this offseason -- has been with the intent to return to playoff contention and challenge the Astros in the American League West.
MLB
Hahn discusses plans for White Sox outfield, Vaughn and more at GM Meetings
AJ Pollock will not be playing left field for the 2023 White Sox. General manager Rick Hahn confirmed Pollock declined his $13 million player option, receiving a $5 million buyout and becoming a free agent. As for the future White Sox outfield configuration? It’s too early to set any sort of lineup, with the Hot Stove operating on a low simmer as the offseason is just getting underway.
MLB
HR king Judge wins AL's Hank Aaron Award
NEW YORK -- Aaron Judge’s remarkable season has earned another accolade. The American League’s new home run king was honored Wednesday with the Hank Aaron Award, recognizing the most outstanding offensive performer in each league. The Cardinals’ Paul Goldschmidt brought home the National League’s Aaron Award. Winners were...
MLB
Rays' GM points to team's biggest offseason need
ST. PETERSBURG -- A month ago, Rays president of baseball operations Erik Neander sat at Tropicana Field and identified an obvious weakness in Tampa Bay’s lineup. “I don't know if we've ever had a club that has struggled so much against right-handed pitching as this one did,” Neander said during the Rays’ season-ending press conference, “and that's something we've got to find a way to improve.”
MLB
Dustin Kelly named Cubs' hitting coach
LAS VEGAS -- One of the Cubs' goals is to have the hitting side of their operations make the same developmental strides displayed in recent years by the pitching infrastructure. That has led to another change at the top of the hitting group's leadership. On Tuesday at the GM Meetings...
MLB
Bucs announce 2nd round of Minor League honors
The Pirates announced their second batch of end-of-season Minor League awards, recognizing Jacob Gonzalez and Luis Ortiz as the Manny Sanguillen Teammates of the Year and FCL/Double-A coach Jonathan Prieto as the Danny Murtaugh Coach of the Year. • Pirates announce honors for top Minor League performers. The Manny Sanguillen...
MLB
'A dream accomplished': White Sox host ACE signing day
CHICAGO -- As a young man with an abundance of baseball talent, Corey Ray had a plan. The native of the South Side of Chicago was going to use the game as a tool to get an education. “With ACE, I was allowed to do just that,” said the fifth...
MLB
A Rockies prospect with 'intriguing power potential'
This story was excerpted from Thomas Harding’s Rockies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Rockies No. 13 prospect Grant Lavigne looks the part, at 6-foot-4 and his current muscled-up weight of 245 pounds. Lavigne, a 23-year-old first...
MLB
Twins begin 'match game' at GM Meetings
Here’s a sentence that should look quite unfamiliar at this stage of the offseason: The Twins might very well have enough pitching depth. So, with that longtime nemesis of roster construction perhaps a lesser issue around the Twin Cities this winter, how will the organization find impact value to make the team better?
MLB
Royals' GM lays out club's offseason agenda
LAS VEGAS -- While the focus for the Royals right now remains on finalizing manager Matt Quatraro’s staff, discussions about offseason moves remain prominent, especially when talking with other teams at the GM Meetings this week in Las Vegas. Pitching remains a priority, but the Royals would like to...
MLB
GM Meetings help reveal Padres' priorities
LAS VEGAS -- The General Managers Meetings wrapped up on Wednesday, setting the stage for what figures to be an eventful offseason. Free agents can begin signing with other teams starting at 2 p.m. PT on Thursday. Before that free-agent frenzy gets underway, here are three Padres takeaways from the...
MLB
Kiermaier bids farewell after Rays decline club option for '23
ST. PETERSBURG -- On Sept. 24, during the penultimate game of the season at Tropicana Field, the Rays paused to recognize Kevin Kiermaier. After a nearly minute-long highlight reel ended with the words “Thank you, KK” splashed across the scoreboard, Kiermaier stepped out of the home dugout and tipped his cap to the cheering fans.
MLB
Bucs bestow final '22 awards on pair of top prospects
The Pirates announced their final batch of Minor League awards, naming Endy Rodriguez the Honus Wagner Player of the Year -- which honors the Pirates Minor Leaguer who put together the most impressive overall season -- and Quinn Priester the Bob Friend Pitcher of the Year. The announcement was made...
MLB
O's GM enters offseason with eyes on playoffs
Mike Elias has shown an open, honest demeanor while publicly discussing his plans for the Orioles over his four years as general manager. He made it known early that the organization needed to rebuild and that some difficult seasons at the MLB level would likely follow. Now, Elias isn’t hiding...
MLB
Royals in 'pretty thorough' search for pitching coach
LAS VEGAS -- Almost immediately after Matt Quatraro was hired as the Royals’ manager last week, he and the front office turned their attention to pitching coach candidates, treating lists for the hire as almost equally important to bringing Quatraro into the fold as manager. A week later, the...
MLB
Inbox: Top three Draft picks in '23?
Depending on how the MLB Draft Lottery goes, who do you believe will be the first three players selected in next year's Draft? -- @StevieDAles97. Stevie D, I feel like you set me up with this question on purpose so that I can give my all-too-familiar lecture on the top of the Draft. Even if it was accidental, I thank you.
MLB
1 year later, these stars get another chance at free agency
While players like Aaron Judge, Trea Turner and Jacob deGrom are getting their first taste of free agency this offseason, there is another group of players who should be plenty familiar with the process. That includes a number of stars who did this just last year and are back at...
MLB
Dodgers near 1-year deal to bring back Kershaw (sources)
LOS ANGELES -- Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers wasted no time as the likely Hall of Famer will return for a 16th season as the two sides are closing in on a one-year deal, sources told MLB.com on Thursday. The terms of the deal are still being discussed. The club...
