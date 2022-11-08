Star Xu, the founder of cryptocurrency exchange OKX, has spoken up about the rift between Binance and FTX’s founders, resulting in a sell-off of FTX’s native token, FTT. Xu said in a tweet that if FTX becomes another LUNA, the collapsed native token of the Do Kwon-founded Terra blockchain, which wiped out an estimated $60 billion, nobody in the industry would benefit. This is because customers’ and regulators’ confidence in the crypto industry would be affected.

1 DAY AGO