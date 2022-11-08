Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
Marathon is now the 2nd-largest listed holder of Bitcoin — CEO
Bitcoin (BTC) mining company Marathon Digital Holdings is now understood to be the second-largest holder of Bitcoin in the world among publicly-listed companies. During the company’s third-quarter earnings call on Nov. 8, Marathon Digital CEO Fred Thiel revealed the company now holds 11,300 BTC, worth around $205 million at the time of writing, “making Marathon the second largest holder of Bitcoin among publicly traded companies worldwide, ” referring to unnamed third-party data.
cryptoglobe.com
Goldman Sachs Starts Classifying $BTC, $ETH, $ADA, $SHIB and Other Cryptocurrencies
Goldman Sachs is set to start classifying the cryptocurrency industry in a bid to standardize the way the financial industry sees the nascent space, meaning the Wall Street giant will be classifying Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), Cardano ($ADA) and even meme-inspired assets like Shiba Inu ($SHIB). According to a report...
bitcoinist.com
FTX Disaster Doesn’t Scare Cathie Wood’s ARK As They Buy $21 Million Coinbase COIN
FTX, with all the bad publicity attached to the beleaguered crypto exchange, is sending shivers down the spines of investors and traders. Many people in the crypto space are now bracing for more bad news to come out of the Binance-FTX drama. Now, Wednesday’s rapid decrease in the share price...
cryptoglobe.com
BitGo: Wrapped Dogecoin (wDoge) Allows $DOGE Holders to Interact With Ethereum DApps
Recently, BitGo, which works with clients, partners, and regulators to “deliver innovative security, custody, and liquidity solutions”, introduced a new cryptocurrency that should be of great interest to $DOGE holders: Wrapped Dogecoin (wDoge) on Ethereum. In a blog post published last Thursday (November 3), BitGo introduced wDoge, and...
CNBC
Binance backs out of FTX rescue, leaving the crypto exchange on the brink of collapse
Binance is backing out of its plans to acquire FTX, the company said Wednesday. "The issues are beyond our control or ability to help," Binance said in a tweet. FTX, which was valued at $32 billion earlier this year, is now in jeopardy of collapsing. Binance is backing out of...
cryptoslate.com
Research: Retail begins accumulating Bitcoin while whales continue to sell
Retail investors owning less than 1 BTC are accumulating Bitcoin while whales holding over 10,000 BTC are selling, according to data analyzed by CryptoSlate. Since August, Bitcoin has been in a distribution phase, as shown by the lighter colors on the graph below. The darker colors denote accumulation periods, as seen throughout May, June, and July. The first chart below showcases the Accumulation Trend Score for Bitcoin across all coin holders.
CNBC
zycrypto.com
FTX Token Crashes 85% In Minutes — FTT Becoming The Next LUNA
Star Xu, the founder of cryptocurrency exchange OKX, has spoken up about the rift between Binance and FTX’s founders, resulting in a sell-off of FTX’s native token, FTT. Xu said in a tweet that if FTX becomes another LUNA, the collapsed native token of the Do Kwon-founded Terra blockchain, which wiped out an estimated $60 billion, nobody in the industry would benefit. This is because customers’ and regulators’ confidence in the crypto industry would be affected.
cryptobriefing.com
Binance's FTX.com Acquisition Plunges Market Into Chaos
Binance's planned acquisition of FTX has sent markets into turmoil. Tokens backed by FTX and Alameda Research and suffering acutely from the news, especially FTT, which is down about 80% at the time of writing. The news has sparked fears of contagion, the potential extent of which is still unknown.
marketplace.org
thedefiant.io
FTX Hit By $1.2B in Withdrawals as Confidence Wavers in Exchange Giant
FTX’s reserves are under siege as a wave of users withdraw their assets from the derivatives exchange after its dependency on its token FTT and its relationship with a sister company, Alameda Research, raised doubts about its financial strength. On Nov, 8, Nansen reported that FTX users had withdrawn...
thenewscrypto.com
Coinbase CEO Claims No Exposure to FTX, FTT Token and Alameda
Crypto exchange Binance is all set to acquire rival FTX. The acquisition does not include the American branches of either company. Following Binance’s announcement that it will acquire FTX, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong went to Twitter to address customers’ worries about the exchange’s impact on his company. Armstrong began by expressing his empathy for everyone affected by the present FTX issue. In a series of Twitter threads, Armstrong cleared out a few things. The CEO stated Coinbase does not have any material exposure to FTX, FTT token, or even Alameda Research.
bitcoinmagazine.com
