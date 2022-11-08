ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CoinTelegraph

Marathon is now the 2nd-largest listed holder of Bitcoin — CEO

Bitcoin (BTC) mining company Marathon Digital Holdings is now understood to be the second-largest holder of Bitcoin in the world among publicly-listed companies. During the company’s third-quarter earnings call on Nov. 8, Marathon Digital CEO Fred Thiel revealed the company now holds 11,300 BTC, worth around $205 million at the time of writing, “making Marathon the second largest holder of Bitcoin among publicly traded companies worldwide, ” referring to unnamed third-party data.
cryptoglobe.com

Goldman Sachs Starts Classifying $BTC, $ETH, $ADA, $SHIB and Other Cryptocurrencies

Goldman Sachs is set to start classifying the cryptocurrency industry in a bid to standardize the way the financial industry sees the nascent space, meaning the Wall Street giant will be classifying Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), Cardano ($ADA) and even meme-inspired assets like Shiba Inu ($SHIB). According to a report...
Markets Insider

Binance is walking away from its deal to rescue Sam Bankman-Fried's collapsed FTX crypto exchange, citing issues 'beyond our ability or control to help'

Crypto exchange Binance walked away from a deal to acquire rival FTX, reports said Wednesday. The issues at the exchange founded by Sam Bankman-Fried "are beyond our control or ability to help," Binance said. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said FTX asked for help amid a "significant liquidity crunch". Binance stepped...
cryptoglobe.com

BitGo: Wrapped Dogecoin (wDoge) Allows $DOGE Holders to Interact With Ethereum DApps

Recently, BitGo, which works with clients, partners, and regulators to “deliver innovative security, custody, and liquidity solutions”, introduced a new cryptocurrency that should be of great interest to $DOGE holders: Wrapped Dogecoin (wDoge) on Ethereum. In a blog post published last Thursday (November 3), BitGo introduced wDoge, and...
cryptoslate.com

Research: Retail begins accumulating Bitcoin while whales continue to sell

Retail investors owning less than 1 BTC are accumulating Bitcoin while whales holding over 10,000 BTC are selling, according to data analyzed by CryptoSlate. Since August, Bitcoin has been in a distribution phase, as shown by the lighter colors on the graph below. The darker colors denote accumulation periods, as seen throughout May, June, and July. The first chart below showcases the Accumulation Trend Score for Bitcoin across all coin holders.
zycrypto.com

FTX Token Crashes 85% In Minutes — FTT Becoming The Next LUNA

Star Xu, the founder of cryptocurrency exchange OKX, has spoken up about the rift between Binance and FTX’s founders, resulting in a sell-off of FTX’s native token, FTT. Xu said in a tweet that if FTX becomes another LUNA, the collapsed native token of the Do Kwon-founded Terra blockchain, which wiped out an estimated $60 billion, nobody in the industry would benefit. This is because customers’ and regulators’ confidence in the crypto industry would be affected.
CBS News

World's largest crypto platform Binance buys rival FTX Trading

The cryptocurrency exchange Binance said it plans to buy its rival FTX Trading, in what appears to be a bailout of FTX. The owners of the two exchanges — Samuel Bankman-Fried of FTX and Changpeng Zhao of Binance — announced the deal on Twitter, but did not disclose details. The deal was pending due diligence, Zhao said on Twitter.
CBS News

Cryptocurrency prices fall as Binance opts against buying rival FTX

Cryptocurrency prices plunged for a second-straight day on Wednesday after crypto exchange Binance announced it was pulling out of its deal to purchase its failing rival FTX Trading. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were broadly lower soon after investors heard rumors that the Binance-FTX deal was in trouble. The CEOs of...
cryptobriefing.com

Binance's FTX.com Acquisition Plunges Market Into Chaos

Binance's planned acquisition of FTX has sent markets into turmoil. Tokens backed by FTX and Alameda Research and suffering acutely from the news, especially FTT, which is down about 80% at the time of writing. The news has sparked fears of contagion, the potential extent of which is still unknown.
marketplace.org

Crypto exchange Binance walks away from FTX deal

Prices of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are spiraling for a second day as crypto exchange Binance announced it would not be taking over its closest rival, FTX. FTX counts Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen as investors, and Larry David as a spokesman. The CEO and founder of FTX, Sam...
thedefiant.io

FTX Hit By $1.2B in Withdrawals as Confidence Wavers in Exchange Giant

FTX’s reserves are under siege as a wave of users withdraw their assets from the derivatives exchange after its dependency on its token FTT and its relationship with a sister company, Alameda Research, raised doubts about its financial strength. On Nov, 8, Nansen reported that FTX users had withdrawn...
thenewscrypto.com

Coinbase CEO Claims No Exposure to FTX, FTT Token and Alameda

Crypto exchange Binance is all set to acquire rival FTX. The acquisition does not include the American branches of either company. Following Binance’s announcement that it will acquire FTX, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong went to Twitter to address customers’ worries about the exchange’s impact on his company. Armstrong began by expressing his empathy for everyone affected by the present FTX issue. In a series of Twitter threads, Armstrong cleared out a few things. The CEO stated Coinbase does not have any material exposure to FTX, FTT token, or even Alameda Research.
bitcoinmagazine.com

Binance Walks Away From FTX Acquisition

Binance walks away from FTX deal following due diligence. Firm also mentioned U.S. investigations of FTX. Retail investors are left hanging without access to funds. Binance will not move forward with the acquisition of rival exchange FTX, the company said in a tweet Wednesday afternoon. “In the beginning, our hope...

