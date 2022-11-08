Read full article on original website
Fort Ruger theater demolished, making room for a new theatre
On Wednesday, Nov. 9. crews began demolishing the Ruger theatre to make room for a new theatre that has been under construction for two years already.
KHON2
Steve’s Chicks Offers Korean-Style Dishes and Beverages
Honolulu (KHON2) – Steve’s Chicks, welcomes customers to dine into their facility located at Kunia Shopping Center. From popular dishes like Seafood Kimchi Pancake, Kimchi Seafood Udon, Steve Style Pork Rib Set and their original chicken, Steve’s Chicks offers Korean menu items alongside their popular chicken dishes. 21 and over customers can also purchase signature soju drinks only offered at Steve’s Chicks.
KHON2
The Seaside in Waikiki
In the heart of Waikiki, The Seaside is delivering on great taste from fresh and raw ingredients and an extensive wine list and according to General Manager Todd Vrooman it makes for a great experience. “Here in Hawaii, we know how much people love oysters and the freshest seafood. We...
honolulumagazine.com
Your Guide to the Perfect Weekend in Honolulu: Nov. 10–16
Saturday, Nov. 12 and Sunday, Nov. 13, 7:30 p.m. The former UH football player turned comedian has been selling out show after show. The rising funnyman is known for his riffs on local people and life in Hawai‘i. Read our recent feature on him. (link to article) Nov. 12...
Oahu bakeshops to check out for Vanilla Cupcake Day
Yelp came out with their list of top cupcake shops on Oahu to check out.
Food 2Go — Hoku’s Kahala
We’re heading back to The Kahala Hotel & Resort for an elevated and extraordinary sensory dining experience, at Hoku’s Kahala. Joining us with all the epic details is the master himself, Chef Jonathan Mizukami, executive chef at Hoku’s Kahala.
WorkHawaii to host their largest hiring event
This hiring event is the last one of the year, and the City is saying that it may even be the largest.
Kalani’s Madixx Muramoto eager to continue family legacy at UH
Madixx Muramoto, the granddaughter of legendary former University of Hawaii baseball coach Les Murakami, signed her letter of intent to play for the UH softball team on Wednesday.
thisweekhawaii.com
28th Annual Made in Hawaii Festival
Level 3, Mauka Wing, next to T-mobile (4th floor Mauka Ewa Parking Structure) Friday, November 11, 2022 from 10am-6pm Saturday, November 12, 2022 from 9am-6pm Sunday, November 13, 2022 from 9am-5pm Honolulu’s largest selection of Hawaii made products! Featuring authentic Hawaiian products and specialties that range from natural products like cheese, butter, olive oil, garlic seasonings, sweets, jewelry, clothing, and handmade crafts by 409 local vendors! Food demonstrations by local chefs Randy Bangloy (Eating House 1849), Jason Ichiki (Roy’s Waikiki) and Jason Yamaguhi (Mugen) and entertainment will Na Hoku Hanohano award-winning artists Melveen Leed, Kawika Kahiapo, Hoku Zuttermeister, Robi Kahakalau & Kalae Camarillo and more will performing throughout the 3 day weekend!www.madeinhawaiifestival.com.
Robot servers working at Hawaii restaurant
A local restaurant owner frustrated with staffing shortages has hired a pair of new employees. These two don't get paid, and they never have to take a break.
LIST: Best garlic shrimp spots to check out on Oahu
Yelp ranks the best garlic shrimp spots within a region and came out with their list of best spots on Oahu for Nov. 2022.
Hawaii women’s basketball falls at Portland
Hawaii falls to 0-2 for the 2022-2023 season.
Maryknoll softball star Nellian McEnroe-Marinas signs with Oklahoma
McEnroe-Marinas was ranked as the No. 6 player in the Class of 2023 by Extra Inning Softball.
nexttv.com
NextGen TV Signal Launched by Station in Honolulu
Stations in Honolulu, Hawaii, have begun the transition to NextGen TV broadcasting. Nexstar Media Group’s KHII-TV is broadcasting using the new ATSC 3.0 broadcast format. In addition to its own shows, the station is transmitting the programming from five other stations in the market using the extra capacity provided by the technology.
honolulumagazine.com
We Tried It! Keiki Republic
Who: Two sets of parents and four energetic kids ranging from 1.5 to 6 years old. When: Saturday at 10 a.m. It seems every parent and caregiver know about Kids City and its two luxurious locations over in Ward and Kapolei, but I wanted to learn more about Keiki Republic, a new play center over on the windward side. My family and I are fans of Windward Mall—we love how it’s already packed with fun things for the whole family like Pups of War, Glow Putt Mini Golf, Ko‘olau Pets and Fun Factory.
Long lines across Hawaii voting centers could delay results
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Voters are still waiting in lines at voter service centers, even though the polls closed at 7 p.m. KHON2 spoke to voters at Honolulu Hale in the afternoon and there were a mix of positive and negative experiences. “I came down here and voted in-person and it felt really great,” said Kailua […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui mayoral race: Bissen thanks his supporters while Victorino apologizes to his
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A triumphant Maui County Mayor-elect Rick Bissen thanked supporters for believing in him on Wednesday, a day after ousting incumbent Mayor Mike Victorino in the general election. “I feel very lucky, very honored. The fact that the county of Maui, Molokai, Lanai has placed their trust in...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Twelve New Honolulu Hotels Planned As Vacation Rentals Vilified
Fickle Honolulu has a quandary about Hawaii visitors, how many there should be, where they are to stay, and who should profit from them. On the one hand, they are still hoping to remove additional vacation rentals to eliminate non-vacation rental zone inventory for visitor use. For example, some short-stay vacation rentals we used before in the Kaimuki neighborhood are deemed illegal and are now gone. Others we have used that required us to pay for 30-nights (even if we stayed less than 30) are facing the prospect of a 90-day minimum.
Over 500 items sold during Aloha Stadium online auction
Although the future of Aloha Stadium remains up in the air, we do know that parts of it are scattered around now.
Hawaii’s Kate Lang selected as Big West setter of the week
The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team extended their winning streak to six matches this past weekend and on Monday, Kate Lang was honored as the Big West Conference setter of the week. Lang, who earned the accolade for the second time this season, dished out 66 assists and 17 digs in victories over Long […]
