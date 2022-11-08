ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

University of Hartford men's basketball coach announces resignation

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — The University of Hartford men's basketball coach, John Gallagher, has announced his resignation from the program, amid the university's ongoing transition from Division I to Division III athletics. Gallagher sent a letter to University of Hartford President Gregory Woodward announcing he would be leaving his...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Recipe: Terreno Restaurant's chicken Scarpariello

CONNECTICUT, USA — Terreno Restaurant in Hartford is open once more after a two-year-long COVID-19 hiatus. Today, they share with us the recipe for chicken Scarpariello. Terreno is located at The Goodwin, a boutique hotel in downtown Hartford. Their menu boasts delicious Italian dishes including gnocchi a la vodka, east coast cioppino, and rigatoni Genovese.
HARTFORD, CT
Family-friendly things to do in Connecticut this weekend

CONNECTICUT, USA — Looking for something to do this weekend? From holiday markets to comedy shows to a 5K race in honor of our veterans, there's plenty to check out with your friends and family!. Supporting artists is Bridgeport's goal with its four-day Bridgeport Art Trail Open Studios event....
CONNECTICUT STATE
1 dead in Hartford shooting: Police

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Hartford Police Department is investigating after a man was shot dead Monday evening. Police said they were called to the area of 135 Nelson Street on reports of a person shot on the second-floor back porch. The victim was identified as Chester Gaston, 46, of...
HARTFORD, CT
Connecticut Election 2022: State Treasurer race

CONNECTICUT, USA — After over three years of serving as Connecticut's current State Treasurer, Shawn T. Wooden will not be seeking reelection. The decision was announced this past spring. With that said, there is an empty seat to fill to handle the state's finances in the governor's administration. Erick...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Recount? Votes in the 5th District race could be counted again

HARTFORD, Conn. — With a tight Fifth Congressional District race between Jahana Hayes and George Logan, it is increasingly likely to come down to a recount. The state has outlined specific procedures as to what triggers a recount and how they are done. In the event of a close...
HARTFORD, CT
Connecticut voters approve step toward early voting

CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut voters on Tuesday approved a ballot measure that gives Connecticut’s General Assembly the go-ahead to consider legislation that would create an in-person early voting system. Connecticut is one of only six states in the U.S. without any form of early voting. Currently, the constitution...
CONNECTICUT STATE
On the eve of Election Day candidates make one last push to reach voters

CONNECTICUT, USA — Candidates who will be on the ballot Tuesday took one last opportunity to try to reach voters. "I'm telling you, we're gonna win this election. People need to get out and vote. The only way we're going to change Connecticut is to change the governor," said Republican candidate for governor, Bob Stefanowski at an event Monday morning.
CONNECTICUT STATE

