DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Amherst Environmental Center Invites You to Join a New Climate Change Action SeriesCamilo DíazAmherst, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Licensed cannabis factory worker Lorna McMurrey dies from occupational asthma after inhaling the crushed product's fumesCheryl E PrestonHolyoke, MA
fox61.com
UConn men's basketball beats Stonehill College in season opener
The Huskies defeated Stonehill College 85-54 with some help from new faces. Adama Sanogo tallied 19 points in the victory.
fox61.com
University of Hartford men's basketball coach announces resignation
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — The University of Hartford men's basketball coach, John Gallagher, has announced his resignation from the program, amid the university's ongoing transition from Division I to Division III athletics. Gallagher sent a letter to University of Hartford President Gregory Woodward announcing he would be leaving his...
fox61.com
Lamont wins governor's race, beats Stefanowski for a second time
CONNECTICUT, USA — It was round two for Gov. Ned Lamont and Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski - and the result was the same. The gubernatorial race - a rematch of the 2018 race that saw Lamont win his first term in office - is projected to end the same way.
fox61.com
FOX61 and FOX61+ to broadcast and live stream the 86th Manchester Road Race on Thanksgiving Day
MANCHESTER, Conn. — FOX61 announced Thursday its plans to live broadcast and live stream the 86th Manchester Road Race on Thanksgiving Day, November 24. The race will be held from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on FOX61 and the FOX61+ app, available on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. “This...
fox61.com
Recipe: Terreno Restaurant's chicken Scarpariello
CONNECTICUT, USA — Terreno Restaurant in Hartford is open once more after a two-year-long COVID-19 hiatus. Today, they share with us the recipe for chicken Scarpariello. Terreno is located at The Goodwin, a boutique hotel in downtown Hartford. Their menu boasts delicious Italian dishes including gnocchi a la vodka, east coast cioppino, and rigatoni Genovese.
fox61.com
Family-friendly things to do in Connecticut this weekend
CONNECTICUT, USA — Looking for something to do this weekend? From holiday markets to comedy shows to a 5K race in honor of our veterans, there's plenty to check out with your friends and family!. Supporting artists is Bridgeport's goal with its four-day Bridgeport Art Trail Open Studios event....
fox61.com
Connecticut's U.S. House representatives fend off challenges to flip seats
HARTFORD, Conn. — All five of Connecticut's seats in the U.S. House of Representatives appeared to be held by the Democrat incumbents, fending off challenges that sought to flip the seats red. Here are the results for all five districts. District 1. John Larson will continue to hold his...
fox61.com
Suspect in Newington shooting had a score to settle: Police report
NEWINGTON, Conn. — According to a police report, the suspect in Sunday's double shooting inside the O'Reilly Auto Parts store on the Berlin Turnpike may have had a bone to pick with one of the employees that fueled his fury. According to a family member of one of the...
fox61.com
1 dead in Hartford shooting: Police
HARTFORD, Conn. — The Hartford Police Department is investigating after a man was shot dead Monday evening. Police said they were called to the area of 135 Nelson Street on reports of a person shot on the second-floor back porch. The victim was identified as Chester Gaston, 46, of...
fox61.com
Connecticut Election 2022: State Treasurer race
CONNECTICUT, USA — After over three years of serving as Connecticut's current State Treasurer, Shawn T. Wooden will not be seeking reelection. The decision was announced this past spring. With that said, there is an empty seat to fill to handle the state's finances in the governor's administration. Erick...
fox61.com
Republican candidate for Connecticut governor Bob Stefanowski casts vote in Madison
It's round two for incumbent Gov. Ned Lamont and the Republican candidate for governor Bob Stefanowski. The two previously squared off in the 2018 governor's race.
fox61.com
Recount? Votes in the 5th District race could be counted again
HARTFORD, Conn. — With a tight Fifth Congressional District race between Jahana Hayes and George Logan, it is increasingly likely to come down to a recount. The state has outlined specific procedures as to what triggers a recount and how they are done. In the event of a close...
fox61.com
Connecticut voters approve step toward early voting
CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut voters on Tuesday approved a ballot measure that gives Connecticut’s General Assembly the go-ahead to consider legislation that would create an in-person early voting system. Connecticut is one of only six states in the U.S. without any form of early voting. Currently, the constitution...
fox61.com
On the eve of Election Day candidates make one last push to reach voters
CONNECTICUT, USA — Candidates who will be on the ballot Tuesday took one last opportunity to try to reach voters. "I'm telling you, we're gonna win this election. People need to get out and vote. The only way we're going to change Connecticut is to change the governor," said Republican candidate for governor, Bob Stefanowski at an event Monday morning.
fox61.com
Plymouth polling location fixes issues with ballot box
Voters reported issues with the voting machine in Plymouth early Tuesday morning. Town Hall said that the issue was resolved around 6:30 a.m.
