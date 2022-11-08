ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Fortune

Musk has lost credibility after his ‘boy who cried wolf moment’ dumping $4 billion in Tesla stock in the latest ‘Twitter circus show’ move, says tech analyst

Elon Musk dumped $4 billion worth of Tesla shares on an unsuspecting market, angering investors already unhappy about his Twitter deal. Elon Musk has Tesla investors fuming over his decision to unload $4 billion worth of stock onto an unsuspecting market, with key supporters warning the entrepreneur’s own credibility is now on the line.
Markets Insider

A year ago, Mark Zuckerberg rebranded Facebook as Meta to 'bring the metaverse to life.' His net worth has since collapsed from $118 billion to $37 billion.

Mark Zuckerberg announced a year ago that Facebook had rebranded to become Meta. The rebrand reflected Meta's decision to invest heavily in its metaverse business. Meta stock, which accounts for most of Zuckerberg's wealth, has since crashed. It's almost a year since Mark Zuckerberg rebranded Facebook as Meta to reflect...
CBS Sacramento

Elon Musk sold nearly $4 billion worth of Tesla stock since Twitter deal closed

 (CNN) -- Elon Musk sold $3.95 billion worth of Tesla stock since completing his purchase of Twitter late last month.Musk's Tesla stock sales, totaling 19.5 million shares, have been widely anticipated ever since the Tesla CEO reached a deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion. Musk had sold blocks of Tesla shares worth a total of $15.4 billion earlier this year since his deal to buy Twitter was announced.Twitter confirmed Musk bought the social media company October 27, but he waited until November 4 to start selling additional Tesla shares. He also sold blocks of Tesla stock on Monday and Tuesday this week,...
AOL Corp

Tesla stock hits 2-year low after Musk sells $4 billion worth of shares

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Tesla Inc shares slid to their lowest level in nearly two years on Wednesday after Chief Executive Elon Musk sold $3.95 billion worth of shares in the electric-vehicle maker. The shares were down 6.1% at $179.66 in afternoon trading. Musk's latest share sale fueled jitters about...
Gizmodo

Mark Zuckerberg Thought Tech's Pandemic Boom Would Last Forever. Now Meta Is Laying off 11,000 Workers.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the company would be laying off 11,000 employees, 13% of its workforce. The cuts are part of an effort to become leaner after the company reported declined in revenue for two straight quarters, encountered stagnating user growth and a sluggish pivot to “the metaverse,” and saw its stock lose 70% of its value this year. The company is expecting another decline in revenue for the fourth quarter.
Reuters

Cryptoverse-Elon Musk frees the bird and the dog coin flies

SINGAPORE, Nov 8 (Reuters) - It's no joke. Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter has put fresh wind in the sails of dogecoin, the meme cryptocurrency he catapulted to fame. Dogecoin's price doubled after the Tesla tycoon completed the $44 billion deal. It was trading at about $0.07 on Oct. 27 before Musk tweeted "the bird is freed" to announce his ownership. Five days later, it was at $0.16.
The Independent

Elon Musk to turn Twitter into payment platform for dogecoin and crypto

Elon Musk has filed for Twitter to become a money service business, meaning that the platform could send currency back and forth - including dogecoin and other crypto.The filing, which has been sent to the US Treasury Department Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), was submitted on 4 November, with the application stating that Twitter plans to conduct money services in the United States and several of its international territories.Yep, Twitter Payments LLC registered with FinCEN a few days ago as a money transmitter. You can verify its registration on FinCEN's search page: https://t.co/cKJ9rCpd2F pic.twitter.com/7zo8tWDdmq— John Paul Koning (@jp_koning) November 9,...

