Read full article on original website
Related
Mark Zuckerberg has shed $90 billion in 2022 while Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk have both lost $58 billion as gloomy earnings reports leave tech stocks reeling
The party may have finally ended for tech founder billionaires. After years of stocks climbing to profound heights and billionaires amassing insurmountable wealth, a bout of poor tech earnings has led to billions instantly slashed from the fortunes of company founders. Jeff Bezos is set to see around $23 billion...
Elon Musk will have to sell Tesla stock to fund Twitter unless the exodus of advertisers reverses soon, says Loup's Gene Munster
Elon Musk could be forced to sell Tesla stock as losses at Twitter pile up, according to Gene Munster. The Loup Funds managing partner told CNBC that unless the advertiser exodus improves, Musk may have to sell shares in April. Musk, who took over Twitter last month, has said the...
Musk has lost credibility after his ‘boy who cried wolf moment’ dumping $4 billion in Tesla stock in the latest ‘Twitter circus show’ move, says tech analyst
Elon Musk dumped $4 billion worth of Tesla shares on an unsuspecting market, angering investors already unhappy about his Twitter deal. Elon Musk has Tesla investors fuming over his decision to unload $4 billion worth of stock onto an unsuspecting market, with key supporters warning the entrepreneur’s own credibility is now on the line.
NEWSBTC
Dogeliens Token is the latest Platform inspired by Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, and is ready to make its mark
Dogecoin (DOGE) is responsible for kicking off the trend of meme cryptocurrencies in 2013. Based on the wildly popular “doge” internet meme, Dogecoin was created and released after the initial wave of tokens. The dog-based project has spawned hundreds of imitators since its release, two of which we’ll discuss later.
AOL Corp
Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company
Dorsey left his second stint as CEO of Twitter last year. A co-founder of the platform and friend of Musk, he's been supportive of the $44 billion takeover. Dorsey rolled over his Twitter shares on Oct. 27, the same day Musk's acquisition was finalized. Jack Dorsey will continue to hold...
Elon Musk's personal worth shrinks by $100 billion, yet more than Jeff Bezos'
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has seen $100 billion of his fortune wiped off in less than a year. Even after such a sharp decline, he remains the richest person on the planet, Forbes reported. It was November of 2021 when Elon Musk rode the wave of his electric...
Early Twitter investor and Musk pal warns the billionaire is surrounded by ‘yes men’ and is ‘stoking insanity’
Chris Sacca says Musk has surrounded himself with “sycophantic and opportunistic” people who won’t challenge his ideas.
Billionaire Barry Diller said there is something 'quite odd' in Mark Zuckerberg's decision to turn Facebook into Meta
IAC founder Barry Diller said "something is quite odd" in Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse pivot. The billionaire questioned Zuckerberg's decision to focus on tech that "doesn't yet exist." Meta has shed over 70% of its value since the Facebook founder changed its name. Media mogul Barry Diller had some harsh words...
Meta share price collapses after Mark Zuckerberg says he will not give up on the metaverse
Meta’s share price has fallen dramatically after the company reported weak results and Mark Zuckerberg said he would not give up on the metaverse. Meta’s share price fell through the symbolic $100 mark in pre-market trading on Thursday morning, meaning its value had dropped by almost 25 per cent.
Wall Street surges, Dow up 1,000 points on cooling inflation
Wall Street is surging toward its best day in years after a government report showed inflation cooled by more than expected last month
Mark Zuckerberg, a crypto CEO, Elon Musk, and Jeff Bezos top list of billionaires who have seen their net worths drop the most this year
The world's 10 richest people collectively lost almost a quarter of a trillion dollars year-to-date. Tech CEOs investing in the metaverse and cryptocurrency are ranked as the biggest losers. These billionaires have seen their net worth drop the most, per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. 1. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg: -$87.3...
A year ago, Mark Zuckerberg rebranded Facebook as Meta to 'bring the metaverse to life.' His net worth has since collapsed from $118 billion to $37 billion.
Mark Zuckerberg announced a year ago that Facebook had rebranded to become Meta. The rebrand reflected Meta's decision to invest heavily in its metaverse business. Meta stock, which accounts for most of Zuckerberg's wealth, has since crashed. It's almost a year since Mark Zuckerberg rebranded Facebook as Meta to reflect...
Elon Musk Loses $92 Billion Since Last Year, Considers Paywall for Twitter: Reports
Elon Musk has scraped off about $92 billion of his wealth this year after purchasing Twitter, the platform that he is now considering putting entirely behind a paywall, according to multiple reports. Bloomberg reported that shares of Musk's other business venture, Tesla Inc. — which makes up the biggest part...
u.today
Ripple CTO Explains What Will Happen to Dave Portnoy’s Bitcoin in Case of FTX Bankruptcy
In a recent tweet, American internet celebrity Dave Portnoy expressed his concerns about what would happen to his Bitcoin holdings that are stored on the FTX exchange. Portnoy asked whether he would still be able to access his cryptocurrency if the embattled cryptocurrency exchange ended up going bankrupt. David Schwartz,...
Elon Musk sold nearly $4 billion worth of Tesla stock since Twitter deal closed
(CNN) -- Elon Musk sold $3.95 billion worth of Tesla stock since completing his purchase of Twitter late last month.Musk's Tesla stock sales, totaling 19.5 million shares, have been widely anticipated ever since the Tesla CEO reached a deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion. Musk had sold blocks of Tesla shares worth a total of $15.4 billion earlier this year since his deal to buy Twitter was announced.Twitter confirmed Musk bought the social media company October 27, but he waited until November 4 to start selling additional Tesla shares. He also sold blocks of Tesla stock on Monday and Tuesday this week,...
Chinese crypto billionaire poised to acquire distressed rival says it’s not a ‘win’ and there’s ‘a lot of tough work ahead’
Changpeng Zhao, billionaire and chief executive officer of Binance. On Tuesday, the world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance, announced it signed a nonbinding letter of intent to acquire one of its biggest rivals: FTX, headed by Sam Bankman-Fried. The man called SBF was recently hailed as crypto’s “JPMorgan” as he...
AOL Corp
Tesla stock hits 2-year low after Musk sells $4 billion worth of shares
SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Tesla Inc shares slid to their lowest level in nearly two years on Wednesday after Chief Executive Elon Musk sold $3.95 billion worth of shares in the electric-vehicle maker. The shares were down 6.1% at $179.66 in afternoon trading. Musk's latest share sale fueled jitters about...
Gizmodo
Mark Zuckerberg Thought Tech's Pandemic Boom Would Last Forever. Now Meta Is Laying off 11,000 Workers.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the company would be laying off 11,000 employees, 13% of its workforce. The cuts are part of an effort to become leaner after the company reported declined in revenue for two straight quarters, encountered stagnating user growth and a sluggish pivot to “the metaverse,” and saw its stock lose 70% of its value this year. The company is expecting another decline in revenue for the fourth quarter.
Cryptoverse-Elon Musk frees the bird and the dog coin flies
SINGAPORE, Nov 8 (Reuters) - It's no joke. Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter has put fresh wind in the sails of dogecoin, the meme cryptocurrency he catapulted to fame. Dogecoin's price doubled after the Tesla tycoon completed the $44 billion deal. It was trading at about $0.07 on Oct. 27 before Musk tweeted "the bird is freed" to announce his ownership. Five days later, it was at $0.16.
Elon Musk to turn Twitter into payment platform for dogecoin and crypto
Elon Musk has filed for Twitter to become a money service business, meaning that the platform could send currency back and forth - including dogecoin and other crypto.The filing, which has been sent to the US Treasury Department Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), was submitted on 4 November, with the application stating that Twitter plans to conduct money services in the United States and several of its international territories.Yep, Twitter Payments LLC registered with FinCEN a few days ago as a money transmitter. You can verify its registration on FinCEN's search page: https://t.co/cKJ9rCpd2F pic.twitter.com/7zo8tWDdmq— John Paul Koning (@jp_koning) November 9,...
Comments / 0