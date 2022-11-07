Read full article on original website
50 Most Beautiful People In Atlanta According To JEZEBELJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Bartaco opens new location in Vinings + secret taco newsMalika BowlingVinings, GA
Women’s Volleyball: ‘A sister away from home’: Gonzales, MacNeill reminisce on journey from Georgia to Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Alicia Keys to Perform at Takeoff’s Memorial Service in Atlanta
*Alicia Keys and Justin Bieber are scheduled to perform at rapper Takeoff‘s memorial service on Friday. Takeoff was shot and killed during a dice game outside of a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1. He was age 28. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE...
HipHopDX.com
Lil Baby Follows In Killer Mike's Footsteps By Building His Own Barbershop
Atlanta, GA - Lil Baby is always looking for ways to give back to his community, and now it appears he’s started work on building his own barbershop in Atlanta. Construction appears to be well under way for the shop — aptly titled Baby’s Barbershop — as the 4PF boss gave fans a preview of its progress in a TikTok video posted over the weekend.
Slain rapper Takeoff to be remembered at Atlanta celebration
ATLANTA — (AP) — Fans of the slain rapper Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos who was shot and killed a week ago, will gather Friday to celebrate the 28-year-old's life and musical contributions. Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, Takeoff was killed Nov. 1 in a shooting...
thepeachreview.com
Anita Baker announces 2023 tour, Atlanta date set for Valentine’s Day
Eight-time Grammy Award-winning superstar Anita Baker, The Songstress, has announced a special run of live dates for 2023. ‘The Songstress’ tour, produced by Live Nation, will bring her to 15 cities kicking off on February 11th at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL making stops across the U.S. in Atlanta at the award-winning State Farm Arena on Valentine’s Day, February 14th, Baltimore, Houston, and more before wrapping up in Oakland’s Oakland Arena on December 23rd.
‘Hip Hop Homicides’ Exclusive: King Von’s Sister Kayla B. Opens Up For The First Time About The Night He Was Killed
'Hip Hop Homicides' host Van Lathan sits down with King Von's sister Kayla B. to investigate the Chicago rapper's death.
Giant card set up for TakeOff in downtown Atlanta | How fans can sign
ATLANTA — Residents in Atlanta have a chance to give their sympathies to the late rapper TakeOff before his funeral service on Friday. The Saving Our Sons Campaign invites fans to share their condolences on the giant card, which will be set up today in downtown Atlanta. Specifically, it'll...
fox5atlanta.com
Takeoff memorial details: Justin Bieber reportedly performing, where to donate in honor of late Migos member
ATLANTA - Plans are official for the now sold out public memorial services for Migos member Takeoff, who was killed in a shooting outside a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1. Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, the 28-year-old was one-third of the Grammy Award-nominated trio Migos along with his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset from Gwinnett County. An autopsy report shows he was shot twice.
Moviegoers say goodbye to iconic Atlanta theatre closing after nearly 55 years
ATLANTA — Sonya Golub says she’ll never forget the first time she saw a movie at the Tara Theatre. “I was by myself. I always come by myself during the day,” Golub said. “I’ve been coming here a long time. I like the fact that they carry...
fox5atlanta.com
Jane Fonda talks 85th birthday bash in Buckhead
ATLANTA - There are birthday parties … and then there’s the celebration being thrown for Jane Fonda’s 85th birthday party. The Oscar-winning actress, fitness icon, and activist will celebrate her 85th birthday Thursday night in Buckhead, at a party with a special performance by Gladys Knight and guests including Lily Tomlin, Tyler Perry, and more.
Fans will have the chance to honor Migos’ rapper Takeoff in public memorial
ATLANTA — The celebration of life for Kirsnick Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff, has been announced and fans in Atlanta will have the chance to pay their respects. There will be a special celebration of life for Ball on Friday, Nov. 11 at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena at 12 p.m.
Funeral for Migos rapper Takeoff to be held in State Farm Arena
ATLANTA — Funeral arrangements for Migos rapper Takeoff have been announced. The metro Atlanta-raised rapper is set to be laid to rest on Friday at State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta. Jesse Curney III, the pastor from New Mercies Christian Church in Lilburn, confirmed to Channel 2 Action News...
AccessAtlanta
5 of the best things you can do in Atlanta this weekend
Daylight savings is on and popping, Halloween is in the rearview mirror, and the holiday season is coming around the next corner. With all the celebrations to come, it would be easy to forget that November has been pretty tragic. Atlanta lost one of its own last week with the passing of Migos rapper Takeoff. His contributions to the city, music and culture are hard to overstate, and we can only hope that the rest of the year goes a little better for the people of Atlanta than this month has started. If you weren’t able to secure tickets to the celebration honoring the rapper Friday at State Farm Arena, there is still plenty to do around town this week.
Atlanta Daily World
Legendary Singer, Songwriter Babyface to Perform at Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball
ATLANTA, GA (October 2022) – Guests attending the 39th annual UNCF (United Negro College Fund) Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis must get ready to experience a night to remember. UNCF Atlanta is pleased to announce that Kenneth Edmonds, better known by...
Tara Theatre to close after more than 50 years
After more than 50 years, the Tara Theatre is closing its doors. Rumors spread on social media in 2020 that the Atlanta art house cinema – which has been open since 1968 – would close, but those proved to be false. This time, however, a Regal spokesperson has confirmed the theater will close. “As […] The post Tara Theatre to close after more than 50 years appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Where in metro Atlanta to buy your tastiest Thanksgiving turkey yet
Whether you're an avid cook or an amateur chef, Thanksgiving dinner can be an overwhelming task. Lighten your load by outsourcing the turkey to one of these top restaurants. Intend to cook the turkey on your own? Skip the search and order the bird fresh—we've done the research for you. The post Where in metro Atlanta to buy your tastiest Thanksgiving turkey yet appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
AccessAtlanta
7 of the best celebrity-owned restaurants in Atlanta
Atlanta is home to some well-known celebrities ranging from rappers and reality television stars to singer-songwriters and athletes – and many of these celebrities have turned into entrepreneurs who have opened up restaurants, bars and lounges in the city. Check out some of the most well-known celebrity-owned restaurants in Atlanta that serve up the star power below.
Atlanta Proclaims Thomas Dortch Jr. Day: Rashad Richey Morning Show
Thomas Dortch Jr. is an international business owner, leading executive, philanthropist and advocate who has worked tirelessly to connect historically disenfranchised communities with equitable solutions.
fox5atlanta.com
Pet of the Day from PAWS Atlanta
Zeus is a happy boy that likes to make friends with other dogs. He'd be great for someone who is active and will include him in all of their fun.
Aiding Atlanta’s homeless community, one backpack at a time
This month, a local nonprofit is distributing 1,500 backpacks full of essential goods to Atlanta’s homeless community. “Thanks to the generous support of our volunteer groups, 1,500 backpacks will find their way to those experiencing homelessness over the coming months,” said the Backpack Project (TBP) chief executive Christopher Rosselot. Launched in 2015, TBP is a […] The post Aiding Atlanta’s homeless community, one backpack at a time appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Local businesses to host Thanksgiving food giveaway in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — Several local businesses and organization are joining together to provide meals for over thousands of metro families this holiday season. The annual Witherite Law group giveaway will provide 2,000 Thanksgiving meal boxes with turkeys to families in need. The organization said the boxes will be filled with...
