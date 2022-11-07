ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

HipHopDX.com

Lil Baby Follows In Killer Mike's Footsteps By Building His Own Barbershop

Atlanta, GA - Lil Baby is always looking for ways to give back to his community, and now it appears he’s started work on building his own barbershop in Atlanta. Construction appears to be well under way for the shop — aptly titled Baby’s Barbershop — as the 4PF boss gave fans a preview of its progress in a TikTok video posted over the weekend.
ATLANTA, GA
thepeachreview.com

Anita Baker announces 2023 tour, Atlanta date set for Valentine’s Day

Eight-time Grammy Award-winning superstar Anita Baker, The Songstress, has announced a special run of live dates for 2023. ‘The Songstress’ tour, produced by Live Nation, will bring her to 15 cities kicking off on February 11th at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL making stops across the U.S. in Atlanta at the award-winning State Farm Arena on Valentine’s Day, February 14th, Baltimore, Houston, and more before wrapping up in Oakland’s Oakland Arena on December 23rd.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Takeoff memorial details: Justin Bieber reportedly performing, where to donate in honor of late Migos member

ATLANTA - Plans are official for the now sold out public memorial services for Migos member Takeoff, who was killed in a shooting outside a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1. Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, the 28-year-old was one-third of the Grammy Award-nominated trio Migos along with his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset from Gwinnett County. An autopsy report shows he was shot twice.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Jane Fonda talks 85th birthday bash in Buckhead

ATLANTA - There are birthday parties … and then there’s the celebration being thrown for Jane Fonda’s 85th birthday party. The Oscar-winning actress, fitness icon, and activist will celebrate her 85th birthday Thursday night in Buckhead, at a party with a special performance by Gladys Knight and guests including Lily Tomlin, Tyler Perry, and more.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

5 of the best things you can do in Atlanta this weekend

Daylight savings is on and popping, Halloween is in the rearview mirror, and the holiday season is coming around the next corner. With all the celebrations to come, it would be easy to forget that November has been pretty tragic. Atlanta lost one of its own last week with the passing of Migos rapper Takeoff. His contributions to the city, music and culture are hard to overstate, and we can only hope that the rest of the year goes a little better for the people of Atlanta than this month has started. If you weren’t able to secure tickets to the celebration honoring the rapper Friday at State Farm Arena, there is still plenty to do around town this week.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Tara Theatre to close after more than 50 years

After more than 50 years, the Tara Theatre is closing its doors.  Rumors spread on social media in 2020 that the Atlanta art house cinema – which has been open since 1968 – would close, but those proved to be false. This time, however, a Regal spokesperson has confirmed the theater will close.   “As […] The post Tara Theatre to close after more than 50 years appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Where in metro Atlanta to buy your tastiest Thanksgiving turkey yet

Whether you're an avid cook or an amateur chef, Thanksgiving dinner can be an overwhelming task. Lighten your load by outsourcing the turkey to one of these top restaurants. Intend to cook the turkey on your own? Skip the search and order the bird fresh—we've done the research for you. The post Where in metro Atlanta to buy your tastiest Thanksgiving turkey yet appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

7 of the best celebrity-owned restaurants in Atlanta

Atlanta is home to some well-known celebrities ranging from rappers and reality television stars to singer-songwriters and athletes – and many of these celebrities have turned into entrepreneurs who have opened up restaurants, bars and lounges in the city. Check out some of the most well-known celebrity-owned restaurants in Atlanta that serve up the star power below.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Pet of the Day from PAWS Atlanta

Zeus is a happy boy that likes to make friends with other dogs. He'd be great for someone who is active and will include him in all of their fun.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Aiding Atlanta’s homeless community, one backpack at a time

This month, a local nonprofit is distributing 1,500 backpacks full of essential goods to Atlanta’s homeless community. “Thanks to the generous support of our volunteer groups, 1,500 backpacks will find their way to those experiencing homelessness over the coming months,” said the Backpack Project (TBP) chief executive Christopher Rosselot. Launched in 2015, TBP is a […] The post Aiding Atlanta’s homeless community, one backpack at a time appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Local businesses to host Thanksgiving food giveaway in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Several local businesses and organization are joining together to provide meals for over thousands of metro families this holiday season. The annual Witherite Law group giveaway will provide 2,000 Thanksgiving meal boxes with turkeys to families in need. The organization said the boxes will be filled with...
ATLANTA, GA

