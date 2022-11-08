ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

i95 ROCK

Is It Legal to Sleep in Your Car in Connecticut?

Last year I made the stupid decision to drive from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Waterbury straight through. It was 1,500 miles and it took me around 23 hours. I almost fell asleep a couple of times during the trip in the overnight hours while I was passing through Ohio and towards the end when I was on 84 in Newtown and Southbury. Why didn't I stop? I thought I would be in some sort of trouble if I pulled over and caught a few winks in a parking lot on River Road or Rt.34.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Connecticut couple indicted of multi-town robbery spree

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Bristol man and woman are accused of committing dozens of robberies in numerous Connecticut towns in September and October, according to the U.S. Attorney for Connecticut. Lonny Cross, 44, and Rebecca Barbera, 40, were federally indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday of conspiring to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Can Connecticut lottery winners keep their identities a secret?

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — If you win the lottery in Connecticut, can you keep it a secret? Yes, and no. In Connecticut, winners cannot remain anonymous, but they can ask to have their name removed from a web page if they won $10,000 or more, according to the Connecticut Lottery. However, that information can still […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctexaminer.com

Democratic Gains and a One-Sided Drop in Urban Voters in Connecticut

While Republican voter turnout in the five largest cities in Connecticut by population – Bridgeport, Stamford, New Haven, Hartford and Waterbury – mirrored 2018 numbers, Democratic voter turnout dropped significantly, despite overall gains for the party. By Wednesday afternoon, statewide voter turnout for 2022 was 58.59 percent, somewhat...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Record-breaking $1.9B Powerball jackpot drawing was delayed

(WTNH) — If you’re wondering why there are no winning numbers from Monday night’s Powerball drawing, officials said that technical issues are to blame. The $1.9 billion jackpot is the largest in history, but more time will be needed to find out Monday’s numbers. According to a games spokesperson, a technical error caused a delay […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

I-84 Connecticut and New York Traffic Alert From Danbury Emergency Management

Here is a heads-up for all of you, including me, who travel each and every day on that magical stretch of road called I-84 from Connecticut to New York and vice versa. According to the Twitter and Facebook pages of Danbury Emergency Management, beginning next Monday, November 14th a section of I-84 with be going through some resurfacing and will cause a wee bit of a problem for a few days. Fun things like lane closures will be happening. I can't imagine a more dreaded word combo for a daily commuter than a "LANE CLOSURE." Two words that when put together send cold chills down the spine of someone late to work and a very important meeting with the boss as they hear them uttered by our traffic announcers over the airwaves.
DANBURY, CT
WTNH

These Connecticut towns will now allow recreational marijuana sales

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Recreational marijuana is already legal in Connecticut, but it was still on several ballots across the state. It’s a hot-button issue for Connecticut voters. The question of selling recreational marijuana was on Tuesday’s ballot in three municipalities. Ledyard passed the referendum by nearly 300 votes while Litchfield voters decided to prohibit […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Bristol Couple Arrested in Connection to String of Violent Robberies Across Conn.

A man and woman in Bristol have been arrested in connection to several violent robberies that happened across Connecticut this year. The Department of Justice said 44-year-old Lonny Cross and 40-year-old Rebecca Barbera, both of Bristol, face charges for conspiring to commit numerous violent thefts across the state in September and October.
BRISTOL, CT
ctbites.com

40+ Places For Great Holiday Pies in Connecticut (2022 Edition)

It might be hard to believe with such an unseasonably warm start to November, but Thanksgiving is right around the corner! And that can only mean one thing: it’s pie time. Once again this year, there are dozens of restaurants, markets, farms, and other businesses across the state offering a variety of pies to preorder and have ready to add to your holiday table. Whether you are keeping things simple with a traditional pumpkin or apple pie to compliment your turkey dinner, or you want to mix things up with unique flavors and ingredients, there are desserts on this list for just about every palate. Happy Thanksgiving!
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Which Lake in Connecticut is Truly the Cleanest?

The drought of 2022 did a number on our lakes and ponds in Connecticut. I noticed a nice layer of scum on most bodies of water throughout the heat of July and August. Little roadside runoff ponds drained out in the heat until there was nothing left but a trickle of black mud. Did any lake survive 2022 with its natural beauty intact?
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Election Day 2022: Connecticut ballot questions to look out for

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The first question on the ballot Tuesday is about early voting and whether the state constitution should be amended to allow it.  Quinnipiac University political science professor Wesley Renfro expects the referendum to pass.  “Post-pandemic, there seems to be much more support for early voting,” he said. “I don’t think this […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
