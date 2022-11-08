Read full article on original website
Tippy Toe Brown
2d ago
Doesn't this sound a little strange?
Is It Legal to Sleep in Your Car in Connecticut?
Last year I made the stupid decision to drive from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Waterbury straight through. It was 1,500 miles and it took me around 23 hours. I almost fell asleep a couple of times during the trip in the overnight hours while I was passing through Ohio and towards the end when I was on 84 in Newtown and Southbury. Why didn't I stop? I thought I would be in some sort of trouble if I pulled over and caught a few winks in a parking lot on River Road or Rt.34.
Connecticut couple indicted of multi-town robbery spree
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Bristol man and woman are accused of committing dozens of robberies in numerous Connecticut towns in September and October, according to the U.S. Attorney for Connecticut. Lonny Cross, 44, and Rebecca Barbera, 40, were federally indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday of conspiring to...
Can Connecticut lottery winners keep their identities a secret?
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — If you win the lottery in Connecticut, can you keep it a secret? Yes, and no. In Connecticut, winners cannot remain anonymous, but they can ask to have their name removed from a web page if they won $10,000 or more, according to the Connecticut Lottery. However, that information can still […]
ctexaminer.com
Democratic Gains and a One-Sided Drop in Urban Voters in Connecticut
While Republican voter turnout in the five largest cities in Connecticut by population – Bridgeport, Stamford, New Haven, Hartford and Waterbury – mirrored 2018 numbers, Democratic voter turnout dropped significantly, despite overall gains for the party. By Wednesday afternoon, statewide voter turnout for 2022 was 58.59 percent, somewhat...
Record-breaking $1.9B Powerball jackpot drawing was delayed
(WTNH) — If you’re wondering why there are no winning numbers from Monday night’s Powerball drawing, officials said that technical issues are to blame. The $1.9 billion jackpot is the largest in history, but more time will be needed to find out Monday’s numbers. According to a games spokesperson, a technical error caused a delay […]
Eyewitness News
Powerball numbers finally revealed; $2.04 billion jackpot winning ticket sold
ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - Monday’s Powerball numbers were delayed due to some kind of technical difficulty, but this time there was a winner. Around 9 a.m. on Tuesday however, lottery officials finally revealed them:. They were 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball was 10. The Power Play was 2. Powerball’s...
Eyewitness News
3 in CT win $50,000 Powerball prizes, but $1.9 billion jackpot remains
ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - Of the 139,588 winning Powerball tickets sold in Connecticut for Saturday night’s drawing, three of them won $50,000 prizes. No one, however, took home the record-setting $1.9 billion jackpot. The numbers were 28, 45, 53, 56 and 69, with a Powerball of 20. The...
Tropical Storm Nicole impacts flights in and out of Connecticut
Avelo Airlines and Bradley International Airport are canceling certain flights ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole, which is expected to hit the coast of Florida as a hurricane on Thursday morning.
Connecticut Dems avoid 'red wave' to maintain power, grow majority
HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut residents woke up Wednesday morning to a bluer state than the day before. Connecticut Democrats maintained their power in congress and even made some gains at the state capitol after the midterm elections. As for what state Democrats plan to do with that power, they...
I-84 Connecticut and New York Traffic Alert From Danbury Emergency Management
Here is a heads-up for all of you, including me, who travel each and every day on that magical stretch of road called I-84 from Connecticut to New York and vice versa. According to the Twitter and Facebook pages of Danbury Emergency Management, beginning next Monday, November 14th a section of I-84 with be going through some resurfacing and will cause a wee bit of a problem for a few days. Fun things like lane closures will be happening. I can't imagine a more dreaded word combo for a daily commuter than a "LANE CLOSURE." Two words that when put together send cold chills down the spine of someone late to work and a very important meeting with the boss as they hear them uttered by our traffic announcers over the airwaves.
These Connecticut towns will now allow recreational marijuana sales
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Recreational marijuana is already legal in Connecticut, but it was still on several ballots across the state. It’s a hot-button issue for Connecticut voters. The question of selling recreational marijuana was on Tuesday’s ballot in three municipalities. Ledyard passed the referendum by nearly 300 votes while Litchfield voters decided to prohibit […]
NBC Connecticut
Bristol Couple Arrested in Connection to String of Violent Robberies Across Conn.
A man and woman in Bristol have been arrested in connection to several violent robberies that happened across Connecticut this year. The Department of Justice said 44-year-old Lonny Cross and 40-year-old Rebecca Barbera, both of Bristol, face charges for conspiring to commit numerous violent thefts across the state in September and October.
ctbites.com
40+ Places For Great Holiday Pies in Connecticut (2022 Edition)
It might be hard to believe with such an unseasonably warm start to November, but Thanksgiving is right around the corner! And that can only mean one thing: it’s pie time. Once again this year, there are dozens of restaurants, markets, farms, and other businesses across the state offering a variety of pies to preorder and have ready to add to your holiday table. Whether you are keeping things simple with a traditional pumpkin or apple pie to compliment your turkey dinner, or you want to mix things up with unique flavors and ingredients, there are desserts on this list for just about every palate. Happy Thanksgiving!
Which Lake in Connecticut is Truly the Cleanest?
The drought of 2022 did a number on our lakes and ponds in Connecticut. I noticed a nice layer of scum on most bodies of water throughout the heat of July and August. Little roadside runoff ponds drained out in the heat until there was nothing left but a trickle of black mud. Did any lake survive 2022 with its natural beauty intact?
Where to find Connecticut election results
WTNH will provide real-time election results for the November 8 general election after the polls close on Tuesday for a myriad of local and statewide races.
NBC Connecticut
1 Powerball Ticket Sold in CA Won $2.04 Billion; 4 $50,000 Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in CT
There was only one winning Powerball ticket for the last drawing, and the winning ticket was not sold in Connecticut, but there were four $50,000 winning tickets sold here. Those were the biggest prizes won in Connecticut. The winning numbers were 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball was 10. The $50,000 winning...
Lamont reelected as CT’s governor in lopsided rematch with Stefanowski
With 97% of precincts reporting, Gov. Ned Lamont had 56% of the vote to 43% for Republican Bob Stefanowski.
Election Day 2022: Connecticut ballot questions to look out for
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The first question on the ballot Tuesday is about early voting and whether the state constitution should be amended to allow it. Quinnipiac University political science professor Wesley Renfro expects the referendum to pass. “Post-pandemic, there seems to be much more support for early voting,” he said. “I don’t think this […]
Two Connecticut Donut Shops Make List of ‘Best Doughnut Places Across the U.S.’
All donuts are not equal, or should I spell it doughnut? We have plenty of national retailers serving up generic piles of sugar in Connecticut, but we also have a couple of local donut Masters who shouted "Enough! I can make a better dozen", and did. Hold your head high,...
