Greenville, NC

WITN

ECU women’s basketball program signs three on signing day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU women’s basketball signing three players in their 2022-23 recruiting class. Forward Jaedyn Cook of Richmond, Virginia, guard Karina Gordon of Hallandale, Florida, and guard Khia Miller of Woodbridge, Virginia. Head coach Kim McNeill said in a statement, “When putting a recruiting class together, the...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Greenville athletes sign NLI’s, Rose volleyball, a gymnast and a Parrott Academy golfer all going division one

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Wednesday was signing day for some of the top local athletes in the area. We made it to a few signings today for local athletes. The ECU golf team adding a local boy from Greenville. Parrott Academy’s Drew Greene signed with the Pirate men in the afternoon in Kinston. He’s one of the state’s best golfers and he’s excited to stay home to play college golf.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

NC 29th annual Senior Games finals to be held in Greenville this weekend

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County and East Carolina University are hosting this year’s Senior Games basketball state finals. The Greenville-Pitt County Senior Games is hosting the N.C. Senior Games 29th Annual State Finals 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament at the ECU Eakin Student Recreation Center, located at 128 East 7th Street. The finals will be this weekend from Nov. 11-13.
GREENVILLE, NC
High School Football PRO

Rocky Mount, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

ROCKY MOUNT, NC
High School Football PRO

Williamston, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

WILLIAMSTON, NC
Highschool Basketball Pro

Winterville, November 09 High School 🏀 Game Notice

KINSTON, NC
High School Football PRO

Goldsboro, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

ENC high school football games moved to Thursday

(WITN) - Due to the threat of rain on Friday, several high school football playoff games have been pushed to Thursday,. These games include Southeast Halifax vs. Tarboro; North Edgecombe vs. Riverside; Northside vs. Northampton; as well as many more. The scheduled games can be found here as well as...
TARBORO, NC
ncwc.edu

NCWU Hosts Homecoming on New Turf Field, Gives Away Car to Student

ROCKY MOUNT, NORTH CAROLINA – After originally being delayed due to Hurricane Ian, North Carolina Wesleyan University was excited to able to celebrate Homecoming this past Saturday, November 5, with kickoff at noon against Huntingdon College. This year, for the first time ever, Wesleyan’s Homecoming game was held on its new turf field at the Vernon T. Bradley, Jr. Stadium.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Brian Farkas loses reelection bid in North Carolina District 9 race

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Incumbent North Carolina Rep. Brian Farkas has lost his bid for reelection in District 9. Tim Reeder, a Greenville physician and Republican, defeated Farkas, a Democrat, with 15,069 votes to 14,607. Farkas is a first-term lawmaker raised in Pitt County, the only county that District 9...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolina voters voice opinions ahead of Election Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - What motivates you to vote?. On Monday, WITN’s Justin Lundy went on a regional tour with a soapbox for folks to let off a little steam. His first stop was at East Carolina University’s campus where ECU freshman Kylah Moore wasn’t sure if she’d vote at all.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance wins reelection

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance has won another bid to lead the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. Dance, a Democrat, defeated Republican candidate Gary Weaver by a vote count of 29,900 to 24,072. In 2018, Dance made history as the first African American female sheriff...
PITT COUNTY, NC
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Wayne County, NC

Wayne County in North Carolina is a great place to live, work, and raise a family. The county is home to various businesses, including some of the best restaurants in the state. Residents also enjoy recreational activities, including hiking, biking, and fishing. Besides being a great place to live, many...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WITN

ECU students search for clues to sunken fishing boats

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University graduate students searched for clues to forgotten fishing remnants within the dark waters of Albemarle Sound. The two-day expedition included eight students and four instructors with the university’s Maritime Studies Program. The group used a shallow water skiff, towing a side...
GREENVILLE, NC

