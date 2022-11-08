Read full article on original website
ECU women’s basketball program signs three on signing day
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU women’s basketball signing three players in their 2022-23 recruiting class. Forward Jaedyn Cook of Richmond, Virginia, guard Karina Gordon of Hallandale, Florida, and guard Khia Miller of Woodbridge, Virginia. Head coach Kim McNeill said in a statement, “When putting a recruiting class together, the...
ECU men’s basketball makes huge comeback to win opener, Schwartz first win with the program
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The college basketball season kicked off Monday night and the East Carolina men opened the Mike Schwartz era Tuesday night at Minges Coliseum. Much anticipation for the new look Pirates with their new coach. It didn’t start out great as the Pirates got in a 16-point...
ECU women’s basketball opens season with home win over South Carolina State
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Farmville Central grad Amiya Joyner started in her first collegiate game and had 12 points and 8 rebounds for ECU. Pirates doing what they said they would going defense to offense. It’s Danae McNeal, who had 14 points, and the assist to Synia Johnson for 2 of her 10. ECU up double digits.
Greenville athletes sign NLI’s, Rose volleyball, a gymnast and a Parrott Academy golfer all going division one
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Wednesday was signing day for some of the top local athletes in the area. We made it to a few signings today for local athletes. The ECU golf team adding a local boy from Greenville. Parrott Academy’s Drew Greene signed with the Pirate men in the afternoon in Kinston. He’s one of the state’s best golfers and he’s excited to stay home to play college golf.
NC 29th annual Senior Games finals to be held in Greenville this weekend
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County and East Carolina University are hosting this year’s Senior Games basketball state finals. The Greenville-Pitt County Senior Games is hosting the N.C. Senior Games 29th Annual State Finals 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament at the ECU Eakin Student Recreation Center, located at 128 East 7th Street. The finals will be this weekend from Nov. 11-13.
ECU football learns conference opponents for next four seasons as new look AAC takes shape
IRVING, Texas (AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE) – American Athletic Conference commissioner Mike Aresco has announced the four-year football scheduling model for conference games that will be in place for the 2023-26 football seasons. The 2023 season will be the first for The American with 14 football-playing institutions. Beginning in 2023,...
Jacksonville boys soccer edges Croatan to reach 3A Eastern Regional Final
NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - NCHSAA state boys soccer playoffs reached the fourth round. Manteo faces James Kenan in Warsaw on Thursday night at 6 PM. In 3A First Flight hosts Carrboro Thursday to decide who plays the winner of Wednesday night’s game in Carteret County. 8th seeded Jacksonville taking...
Sports Spotlight: East Duplin senior running back Gaby is one of the state’s highest scoring players
BEULAVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Duplin football is having an outstanding season. The Panthers won their conference title and are led by more than a dozen seniors. One of them, running back Avery Gaby is one of the top players in the state. We feature him in this week’s Pepsi Sports Spotlight.
Rocky Mount, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Williamston, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Winterville, November 09 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Goldsboro, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
ECU football rejuvenated coming off of bye week, sets eyes on Cincinnati
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU football team is coming off of their bye week. They face Cincinnati this weekend it’s going to be a big test for the Pirates. They say this bye week has been big for them to rejuvenate for the end of the season push.
ENC high school football games moved to Thursday
(WITN) - Due to the threat of rain on Friday, several high school football playoff games have been pushed to Thursday,. These games include Southeast Halifax vs. Tarboro; North Edgecombe vs. Riverside; Northside vs. Northampton; as well as many more. The scheduled games can be found here as well as...
NCWU Hosts Homecoming on New Turf Field, Gives Away Car to Student
ROCKY MOUNT, NORTH CAROLINA – After originally being delayed due to Hurricane Ian, North Carolina Wesleyan University was excited to able to celebrate Homecoming this past Saturday, November 5, with kickoff at noon against Huntingdon College. This year, for the first time ever, Wesleyan’s Homecoming game was held on its new turf field at the Vernon T. Bradley, Jr. Stadium.
Brian Farkas loses reelection bid in North Carolina District 9 race
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Incumbent North Carolina Rep. Brian Farkas has lost his bid for reelection in District 9. Tim Reeder, a Greenville physician and Republican, defeated Farkas, a Democrat, with 15,069 votes to 14,607. Farkas is a first-term lawmaker raised in Pitt County, the only county that District 9...
Eastern Carolina voters voice opinions ahead of Election Day
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - What motivates you to vote?. On Monday, WITN’s Justin Lundy went on a regional tour with a soapbox for folks to let off a little steam. His first stop was at East Carolina University’s campus where ECU freshman Kylah Moore wasn’t sure if she’d vote at all.
Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance wins reelection
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance has won another bid to lead the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. Dance, a Democrat, defeated Republican candidate Gary Weaver by a vote count of 29,900 to 24,072. In 2018, Dance made history as the first African American female sheriff...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Wayne County, NC
Wayne County in North Carolina is a great place to live, work, and raise a family. The county is home to various businesses, including some of the best restaurants in the state. Residents also enjoy recreational activities, including hiking, biking, and fishing. Besides being a great place to live, many...
ECU students search for clues to sunken fishing boats
BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University graduate students searched for clues to forgotten fishing remnants within the dark waters of Albemarle Sound. The two-day expedition included eight students and four instructors with the university’s Maritime Studies Program. The group used a shallow water skiff, towing a side...
