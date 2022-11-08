ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet

Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
msn.com

All 30 Dow stocks rising, led by tech giants Salesforce, Microsoft and Apple

The early 774-point surge in futures of the Dow Jones Industrial Average was unanimous, with all 30 components gaining ground premarket, in the wake of consumer inflation data that was cooler than expected. The biggest gainers were shares of customer relationship management software company Salesforce Inc. which jumped 5.3%, software giant Microsoft Corp. which ran up 4.4% and technology behemoth Apple Inc. which climbed 3.9%. The stock with the smallest gain was Merck & Co. Inc.'s which ticked up 0.7%; on Wednesday, it was the only stock that gained as the Dow tumbled 647 points, or 2.0%.
NASDAQ

Lordstown (RIDE) Inks Deal to Sell Almost 20% Stake to Foxconn

Lordstown Motors RIDE has agreed to sell a substantial stake to the electronics maker Foxconn Ventures. Upon the deal's completion, Foxconn will hold a stake of 18.3% of Lordstown's common stock and all of its preferred stock, and the total investment will be up to $170 million. This will make...
OHIO STATE
TheStreet

Apple Supplier Foxconn Sees Weaker Q4 Smartphone Revenues Amid China Covid Hit

Apple (AAPL) - Get Free Report supplier Foxconn said Thursday that it will adjust its production capacity in China and elsewhere to ensure that Covid-linked shutdowns have a minimal impact on its holiday quarter revenue forecasts. Taiwan-based Foxconn, a key Apple assembler responsible for around 70% of the tech giant's...
freightwaves.com

Meritor takeover, China drag on Cummins’ Q3 earnings

Cummins Inc. took a hit to third-quarter earnings from its $3.7 billion acquisition of Meritor Inc., but the purchase will help at least two divisions of the engine maker and power distribution in coming years, the company said Thursday. “The integration of Meritor’s people, products and capabilities in axle and...
NASDAQ

AMD Stock Is a Screaming Buy After Its Latest Earnings Report

The odds were stacked against Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) leading up to its third-quarter 2022 earnings report. The slump in personal computer (PC) sales was all set to wreck this fast-growing chipmaker's momentum. But it looks as if the company did well enough to earn investors' vote of confidence.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: BioNTech, Meta, Apple, Ouster and more

(BRK.b) – Berkshire Hathaway gained 1.5% in premarket trading after Warren Buffett's firm reported better-than-expected earnings, with revenue also topping Street forecasts. Berkshire reported an overall loss, however, as a falling stock market ate into the value of its investment portfolio. (META) – Meta added 2.6% in the premarket...
teslarati.com

Rivian beats Q3 EPS expectations, misses sales, reaffirms delivery guidance for 2022

Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) beat EPS expectations but missed the Wall Street consensus estimate on sales for Q3 2022. The company, despite a tumultuous year, reaffirmed its production expectations for 2022. “In the third quarter of 2022, we produced 7,363 and delivered 6,584 vehicles,” the company said in its Shareholder Deck....
9to5Mac

iPhone 14 production hit badly enough to reverse revenue growth, warns Foxconn

The COVID-19 disruption to iPhone 14 production at Foxconn’s primary assembly plant was bad enough for Apple to issue a warning about limited availability, and Foxconn has now issued a warning about the impact on its own prospects for the current quarter. Foxconn says that revenue from consumer electronics...
TheStreet

Lordstown Stock Surges As Apple Supplier Foxconn Takes 18.3% Stake

Lordstown Motors (RIDE) - Get Free Report shares surged higher Tuesday after the upstart electric vehicle maker unveiled a new equity investment from Taiwan-based Apple (AAPL) - Get Free Report supplier Foxconn. Lordstown said Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Manufacturing, will take an 18.3% stake in the group,...
tipranks.com

China Lockdowns Bite Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Yet Analyst Remains Bullish

Apple will likely have multiple headwinds in the coming months. However, JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee remains firmly focused on the company’s long-term potential. Tech titan Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is not protected from a potential recession. Recently, the company warned of lower-than-expected shipments of the iPhone 14 this year due to COVID-related lockdowns in China. There are growing concerns on the Street that Apple’s revenue growth in its fiscal year 2023 might take a hit. Nonetheless, JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee remains steadfast with his Buy rating and $200 price target on AAPL stock.
tipranks.com

Apple Supplier Foxconn Looks at Adjusting iPhone Production

Apple’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) major supplier, Foxconn stated on Thursday that it was adjusting production at its Zhengzhou factory in China, to avoid disruption of holiday orders for Apple’s iPhones. Foxconn is Apple’s largest supplier of iPhones and makes up 70% of its iPhone shipments on a global basis....
kalkinemedia.com

Indonesia's Blibli rises 4.9% in debut, bucking tech sell-off

JAKARTA (Reuters) -The operator of Indonesian e-commerce platform Blibli saw its stock rise as much as 4.9% in its trading debut on Tuesday, after raising 7.99 trillion rupiah ($509 million) in the nation's second-biggest initial public offering (IPO) this year. The stock market in Jakarta has been the outlier in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy