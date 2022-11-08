The early 774-point surge in futures of the Dow Jones Industrial Average was unanimous, with all 30 components gaining ground premarket, in the wake of consumer inflation data that was cooler than expected. The biggest gainers were shares of customer relationship management software company Salesforce Inc. which jumped 5.3%, software giant Microsoft Corp. which ran up 4.4% and technology behemoth Apple Inc. which climbed 3.9%. The stock with the smallest gain was Merck & Co. Inc.'s which ticked up 0.7%; on Wednesday, it was the only stock that gained as the Dow tumbled 647 points, or 2.0%.

5 HOURS AGO