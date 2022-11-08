Read full article on original website
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
msn.com
All 30 Dow stocks rising, led by tech giants Salesforce, Microsoft and Apple
The early 774-point surge in futures of the Dow Jones Industrial Average was unanimous, with all 30 components gaining ground premarket, in the wake of consumer inflation data that was cooler than expected. The biggest gainers were shares of customer relationship management software company Salesforce Inc. which jumped 5.3%, software giant Microsoft Corp. which ran up 4.4% and technology behemoth Apple Inc. which climbed 3.9%. The stock with the smallest gain was Merck & Co. Inc.'s which ticked up 0.7%; on Wednesday, it was the only stock that gained as the Dow tumbled 647 points, or 2.0%.
Chip maker TSMC plans multibillion-dollar Arizona factory expansion - WSJ
Nov 9 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330.TW) is preparing for another multibillion-dollar factory investment in Arizona in the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing sources.
NASDAQ
Lordstown (RIDE) Inks Deal to Sell Almost 20% Stake to Foxconn
Lordstown Motors RIDE has agreed to sell a substantial stake to the electronics maker Foxconn Ventures. Upon the deal's completion, Foxconn will hold a stake of 18.3% of Lordstown's common stock and all of its preferred stock, and the total investment will be up to $170 million. This will make...
Apple Supplier Foxconn Sees Weaker Q4 Smartphone Revenues Amid China Covid Hit
Apple (AAPL) - Get Free Report supplier Foxconn said Thursday that it will adjust its production capacity in China and elsewhere to ensure that Covid-linked shutdowns have a minimal impact on its holiday quarter revenue forecasts. Taiwan-based Foxconn, a key Apple assembler responsible for around 70% of the tech giant's...
Former Microsoft CEO and billionaire Steve Ballmer reveals he will invest $400 million in private-fund ventures to support Black entrepreneurs
Steve Ballmer, billionaire owner of the L.A. Clippers NBA team and former CEO of Microsoft, has been a major philanthropist for years. Now he’s investing $400 million to support Black-owned businesses. Ballmer, along with wife Connie Ballmer, will partner with established private equity firms and investment banks to help...
Wall Street surges, Dow up 1,000 points on cooling inflation
Wall Street is surging toward its best day in years after a government report showed inflation cooled by more than expected last month
freightwaves.com
Meritor takeover, China drag on Cummins’ Q3 earnings
Cummins Inc. took a hit to third-quarter earnings from its $3.7 billion acquisition of Meritor Inc., but the purchase will help at least two divisions of the engine maker and power distribution in coming years, the company said Thursday. “The integration of Meritor’s people, products and capabilities in axle and...
Elon Musk sold $4 billion worth of Tesla stock following the Twitter
Days after agreeing to acquire Twitter for his initial offer of $44 billion, Elon Musk sold off Tesla stock worth nearly $4 billion in the days between November 4 and November 8, the Wall Street Journal reported. Last year, Musk became the world's richest person riding on the stock value...
NASDAQ
AMD Stock Is a Screaming Buy After Its Latest Earnings Report
The odds were stacked against Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) leading up to its third-quarter 2022 earnings report. The slump in personal computer (PC) sales was all set to wreck this fast-growing chipmaker's momentum. But it looks as if the company did well enough to earn investors' vote of confidence.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: BioNTech, Meta, Apple, Ouster and more
(BRK.b) – Berkshire Hathaway gained 1.5% in premarket trading after Warren Buffett's firm reported better-than-expected earnings, with revenue also topping Street forecasts. Berkshire reported an overall loss, however, as a falling stock market ate into the value of its investment portfolio. (META) – Meta added 2.6% in the premarket...
teslarati.com
Rivian beats Q3 EPS expectations, misses sales, reaffirms delivery guidance for 2022
Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) beat EPS expectations but missed the Wall Street consensus estimate on sales for Q3 2022. The company, despite a tumultuous year, reaffirmed its production expectations for 2022. “In the third quarter of 2022, we produced 7,363 and delivered 6,584 vehicles,” the company said in its Shareholder Deck....
Apple Stock Slides After Warning of China Covid Hit to Holiday iPhone Shipments
Apple (AAPL) shares slumped lower Monday after the tech giant cautioned that covid restrictions at a key manufacturing plant in China would curtail shipments of its higher-end iPhones heading into the holiday season. Apple said late Sunday that the 200,000-person factory in Zhengzhou, which is run by iPhone assembler Foxconn,...
electrek.co
Rivian (RIVN) Q3 2022 earnings: Production expands 67% while reaffirming 25K target
Rivian (RIVN) released its third-quarter earnings results Wednesday after stock market close as the EV maker battles rising costs while it scales production. According to Rivian’s latest filing, the automaker missed Wall Street revenue expectations in Q3 but reaffirmed its 25,000 production goal for 2022. Rivian Q3 2022 earnings...
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 production hit badly enough to reverse revenue growth, warns Foxconn
The COVID-19 disruption to iPhone 14 production at Foxconn’s primary assembly plant was bad enough for Apple to issue a warning about limited availability, and Foxconn has now issued a warning about the impact on its own prospects for the current quarter. Foxconn says that revenue from consumer electronics...
Lordstown Stock Surges As Apple Supplier Foxconn Takes 18.3% Stake
Lordstown Motors (RIDE) - Get Free Report shares surged higher Tuesday after the upstart electric vehicle maker unveiled a new equity investment from Taiwan-based Apple (AAPL) - Get Free Report supplier Foxconn. Lordstown said Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Manufacturing, will take an 18.3% stake in the group,...
tipranks.com
China Lockdowns Bite Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Yet Analyst Remains Bullish
Apple will likely have multiple headwinds in the coming months. However, JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee remains firmly focused on the company’s long-term potential. Tech titan Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is not protected from a potential recession. Recently, the company warned of lower-than-expected shipments of the iPhone 14 this year due to COVID-related lockdowns in China. There are growing concerns on the Street that Apple’s revenue growth in its fiscal year 2023 might take a hit. Nonetheless, JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee remains steadfast with his Buy rating and $200 price target on AAPL stock.
tipranks.com
Apple Supplier Foxconn Looks at Adjusting iPhone Production
Apple’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) major supplier, Foxconn stated on Thursday that it was adjusting production at its Zhengzhou factory in China, to avoid disruption of holiday orders for Apple’s iPhones. Foxconn is Apple’s largest supplier of iPhones and makes up 70% of its iPhone shipments on a global basis....
kalkinemedia.com
Indonesia's Blibli rises 4.9% in debut, bucking tech sell-off
JAKARTA (Reuters) -The operator of Indonesian e-commerce platform Blibli saw its stock rise as much as 4.9% in its trading debut on Tuesday, after raising 7.99 trillion rupiah ($509 million) in the nation's second-biggest initial public offering (IPO) this year. The stock market in Jakarta has been the outlier in...
Apple falls as it says it's temporarily reduced production of its newest iPhones because of China's COVID-19 restrictions
Apple shares fell Monday after the company said COVID measures have lowered output at a key factory in China. Apple said it expects lower iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shipments than it had anticipated. It's an "absolute gut punch for Apple in its most important holiday quarter,"...
