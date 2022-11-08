Read full article on original website
OHP investigating deadly crash in Bryan County
Authorities say two people have died following a crash in Bryan County.
bryancountypatriot.com
Bokchito woman killed on Bryan County road
BRYAN COUNTY – One woman was killed in a single-vehicle accident on Friday night. Mindy Vandenburg, 30, of Bokchito, was involved in a fatality collision at about 11:25 p.m. on Oklahoma Highway 70E approximately 1.6 miles south of Bennington, according to a report form the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Vandenburg...
KXII.com
3 adults, 3 children injured after crash in Grayson County
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Five people were taken to the hospital, and one person was flown after a crash in Grayson County. The Texas Department of Public Safety said it happened on FM-121 near Bethel Cannon Rd. at approximately 2:14 p.m. on Sunday. Troopers said a truck driven by...
KXII.com
A Bokchito woman dead after fatal crash
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla.(KXII) -a Bokchito woman is dead after a fatal crash early Saturday morning. According to a report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the crash happened around midnight on State Highway 70-E just south of Bennington. The report said 30-year-old Mindy Vandenburg was pronounced dead at the scene. However, the...
KXII.com
Man charged after allegedly shooting at car in Sherman
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man was charged with five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly shooting at a car in Sherman Sunday night. The Sherman Police Department said Thomas Brannum allegedly fired a rifle at a car carrying five people in the 100 block of east lake avenue at around 9:45 p.m.
KTEN.com
Lawyer reports hidden camera in Carter County Jail
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — An Ardmore lawyer is looking for action to be taken after learning about a hidden camera inside the Carter County Jail. Attorney Jason May said a jail employee found the camera inside a light fixture in the attorney-client conference room. "My hope was that a...
KXII.com
Woman in serious conditions after EF-2 tornado hits Choctaw Co.
CHOCTAW CO., Okla. (KXII) -In Choctaw County, near Sawyer, Oklahoma. An EF-2 tornado that developed in Lamar County, Texas crossed over the Red River into Oklahoma, hitting parts of Choctaw County, just before 5 p.m. on Friday. The National Weather Service reports only one woman was injured, Amber Lowe-Danbys. Tornado...
KTEN.com
Surveillance video shows Denison safe burglary
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — A burglar broke into a Denison restaurant on Monday night and made off with a safe. Police said the intruder smashed through a glass door at the Chicken Express on FM 120 at around 10:30 p.m. The man removed a safe said to contain more...
KSLA
Red Cross announces multi-agency resource center after Nov. 4 storm; damage accessed in 3 counties
IDABEL, Okla. (KSLA) - In the epicenter of the Nov. 4 storms, Idabel, Okla., the Red Cross is hosting a multi-agency resource center. On Nov. 12, The Red Cross is hosting a multi-agency resource center Bypass Church of Christ, located at 120 West Lincoln Road, Idabel, Okla. Anyone affected by the tornado surge on Nov. 4 is urged to come and check on available services and relief information.
KXII.com
Trailer home flattened by tornado that swept through Calera
CALERA, Okla. (KXII) -Some Calera residents and business owners are cleaning up tornado damage. Reports from the National Weather Service show the EF-1 tornado pushed through Bryan County around 1:30 p.m. on Friday. It lasted approximately four minutes, with winds just over 100 miles per hour. Damage off of U.S....
bryancountypatriot.com
Two killed in collision near Roosevelt Bridge on Friday
BRYAN COUNTY – Two people were killed in a two-vehicle collision on Friday afternoon. Bailey Greenlee, 20, of Kingston, was driving a 2019 Ford Mustang just east of the Roosevelt Bridge at about 2:07 p.m., according to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Darryl Love, 60, of Kingston,...
easttexasradio.com
Paris Teen Flown To Trauma Center After Shooting
Paris Police responded to shots fired call in the 1400-block of Fitzhugh Ave., and when they arrived could hear women screaming from inside a residence. Officers found a 15-year-old boy that had a gunshot wound to his chest. The investigation led officers to believe that the shots were fired outside the home and penetrated through a window. They transported the victim to Paris Regional Medical Center and flew him to a Dallas hospital for treatment. The investigation continues.
KXII.com
Missing engagement ring found in tornado debris, man proposes on the spot
LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - When an EF3 tornado destroyed the home near Hopewell, Texas, where Dakota Hudson hid an engagement ring, he never thought he’d see it again. Against all odds, Hudson didn’t just find his missing engagement ring on Tuesday- he popped the question his girlfriend, Lauren Patterson has been waiting seven years to receive.
KXII.com
Marietta man arrested after attempted gas station robbery
MARIETTA, Okla. (KXII) - Marietta Police Chief Brett Harris said it happened here at the Marietta One Stop. Harris said a man came into the store trying to buy a bottle of soda, and when he couldn’t pay for it, he decided to rob the store. Harris said from...
KXII.com
Brush burning site set up for Lamar County tornado victims
LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - If you were affected by Friday’s tornado that touched down in Lamar County, a brush burning site is now available to get rid of some of the debris. According to the Lamar County of Emergency Management, the burn site opened Tuesday. Brush, vegetation, and...
KTEN.com
Calera declares disaster situation after tornado
CALERA, Okla. (KTEN) — Cleanup is underway in Calera after a tornado ripped through Bryan County last Friday. Mayor Brenton Rucker declared the city in an emergency disaster situation on Monday. Calera Emergency Management said at least five homes were damaged in the storm. One has been deemed unlivable....
KWTX
Tornado leaves 10 people injured, 50 homes damaged in Northeast Texas
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A confirmed tornado on the ground in Lamar County injured 10 people and damaged or destroyed 50 homes, according to the sheriff’s office. Law enforcement officials said two of the 10 people injured were in critical, but stable condition at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Top 10 most wanted woman in Collin County arrested, officials say
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — A Texas woman who was on the Collin County Sheriff's Office "Top 10 Most Wanted" list has been arrested, officials said Tuesday. The Collin County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) said Susan O'Connor was pulled over by the Missouri State Highway Patrol for speeding on Oct. 28.
KXII.com
Ardmore man arrested for animal cruelty
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore man was arrested on Tuesday, accused of neglecting his dog. Court documents state Paris Chatman cruelly neglected his black and white pit bull. The documents describe Chatman’s dog as malnourished and “heavily infested with fleas and ticks.”. Chatman could face up to...
KXII.com
Paris man arrested after allegedly assaulting woman with crowbar
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Paris man was arrested after allegedly calling police on himself to tell officers he was on his way to assault someone with a crowbar. 43-year-old Anderson Jennings Harris was arrested on Monday after officers went to a home in the 300 block of NW 12th St, and found that he had confronted a 37-year-old woman about a possible theft at his home and allegedly lightly struck her in the arm with a crowbar, Paris Police said.
