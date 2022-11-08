Read full article on original website
Omos Reportedly Set To Make Major Announcement
Former WWE "Raw" Tag Team Champion Omos is having an eventful week, starting with his "battle of the giants" match against Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel and wrapping up with his first visit home to Nigeria in 14 years. As first reported by TMZ, Omos followed up WWE's trip to Saudi Arabia by returning to his family's home in Lagos with a camera crew. A video captures relatives greeting Omos with hugs and kisses, while some even grow emotional at the sight of the WWE star they grew up with.
Austin Theory Breaks Silence After Losing Money In The Bank Briefcase
The common consensus among wrestling fans is that Austin Theory was "buried" by WWE creative during the closing stages of this week's "WWE Raw," as the 25-year-old superstar lost his Money in the Bank briefcase in a failed cash-in attempt against United States Champion Seth Rollins. However, Theory himself is...
Veteran WWE Star Returns To Raw For Match With Austin Theory
Veteran WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin returned to "WWE Raw" this week for his first singles match in nearly nine months. Before the show, Benjamin confronted Austin Theory in a backstage segment, telling Mr. Money in the Bank that he has "failed to live up to the hype," and will never be on the level of top WWE Superstars such as Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar, and Bobby Lashley.
Logan Paul Health Update Following WWE Crown Jewel
Logan Paul already appears to be rehabbing his injured right knee, according to one of his latest social media posts Wednesday morning. Paul, 27, was injured during his championship match with Roman Reigns at WWE's Crown Jewel premium live event last weekend. The budding WWE star posted on social media that he had a "torn meniscus, MCL, and potentially ACL" injury and that it "happened halfway through the match." He shared the update alongside a photo of him icing his right knee on a medical table with crutches in the background, though he still appeared in good spirits — smiling and giving a thumbs up to the camera.
Samu Warns The Bloodline About Sami Zayn
Sami Zayn has wormed his way into the most successful and prominent faction in WWE's landscape today, The Bloodline. The group is spearheaded by the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and also includes the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman. Former WWF World Tag Team Champion Samu, who is a cousin to Reigns, The Usos, and Sikoa, gave a warning to the entire Bloodline about Zayn.
Former WWE Star Returns On Raw To Attack Rhea Ripley
The O.C. has found a solution to its "Rhea Problem" in the form of Mia Yim. During the 11/7 episode of "WWE Raw," Yim shockingly returned to WWE, aligning herself with the stable of AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows while confronting Rhea Ripley and the rest of The Judgment Day.
Bobby Cruise On Why Tonight's AEW Dynamite Has Special Meaning
Bobby Cruise was a main fixture in Ring of Honor when it was still running as a separate entity from Tony Khan, and he hopes to continue that trend with the promotion under Khan's direction. Tonight's new episode of "AEW Dynamite" is emanating from the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts — an arena that holds a special place in Cruise's heart for both positive and negative reasons.
R-Truth Reveals Extent Of His Injury Ahead Of Surgery
R-Truth has confirmed he will require surgery following an injury that occurred on the November 1 episode of "WWE NXT" while competing against Grayson Waller. Over five minutes into their bout, R-Truth performed a front flip out of the ring and landed hard on the floor instead of his opponent. As a result, the referee ultimately called the match and awarded the victory to Waller since Truth was unable to continue.
Cody Rhodes Admits He Made The Wrong Political Decisions In AEW
Cody Rhodes parted ways with AEW back in February, and fans were certainly surprised by this. Prior to his exit, Rhodes was one of the highlights of AEW television as well as an EVP. He helped put over numerous talents during his time there, including the likes of Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin, MJF and many more. He also had some trouble backstage in AEW, and that includes his political decisions.
Bray Wyatt Reportedly Wants Triple H To Bring Two Former WWE Stars Back
When Bray Wyatt was released last year fans were shocked, and the wrestling world patiently waited to see what was next for the former Universal Champion. Wyatt returned to WWE last month at the Extreme Rules premium live event and he has quickly become one of the WWE’s top stars once again.
Austin Theory Cashes In His Money In The Bank Contract On WWE Raw
In a shocking turn of events, Austin Theory cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase during the closing stages of the 11/7 "WWE Raw," but it was for a shot at United States Champion Seth Rollins. However, when the show went off the air, Theory had lost possession of his briefcase, with no title to show for it.
How The Rivalry Between WWE's Roman Reigns And Logan Paul Started
Let’s take a look at how Roman Reigns and Logan Paul wound up in the same ring.
William Regal's Son Gets His First Win On WWE NXT
The son of the legendary William Regal has scored his first victory on "WWE NXT" television. Charlie Dempsey, the second of Regal's three sons, defeated Andre Chase on the 11/8 episode of "NXT," but not without controversy. Although Dempsey seemed to have the match won with an Ankle Lock, Chase never tapped out, and the match ended with Duke Hudson throwing in a white towel on behalf of the leader of Chase U.
Natalya Believes Stephanie McMahon Could Bring Back Beloved WWE PLE
The future of all-women's wrestling pay-per-views has been a hot topic this week due to Billy Corgan's comments about a possible NWA EmPowerrr 2 happening. However, WWE fans are also eagerly awaiting the possibility of another WWE Evolution show. When speaking to "Faction 919" Natalya said, "I definitely see Stephanie wanting to do more with women's wrestling," when asked about the possibility of it happening again. Natalya was in a six-woman tag team match on that show, teaming with Sasha Banks and Bayley to defeat The Riott Squad, and ever since, those on the roster have made it clear they want Evolution to be a regular event, and Natalya is confident women's wrestling will keep growing.
WWE Raw 30th Anniversary Show Gets Scandalous Logo
The 30th anniversary of "WWE Raw" is fast approaching. Set for January 23 — less than a week before the 2023 Royal Rumble is scheduled to take place — WWE will return to the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia for "Raw Is XXX." A specially made logo for the milestone occasion has hit social media putting a spin on the classic "Raw Is War" emblem from the Attitude Era. The triple-X works as a double entendre by both reading as the number 30 in Roman numerals and also drawing an edgy link to the ratings of adult films in a way the Attitude Era would have done. Members of the WWE Universe hoping to attend the show can purchase tickets next Friday, November 18.
Earl Hebner Gives Update On His Relationship With Bret Hart
The referee for the infamous Montreal Screwjob at Survivor Series 1997, Earl Hebner, who controversially called for the bell while then-WWE Champion Bret Hart was locked in a Sharpshooter by Shawn Michaels, has provided an update on his relationship with the "Hitman." "A couple of years ago, I was on...
Zoey Stark's Frustration Boils Over On WWE NXT
"I am angry!" Zoey Stark yelled to the WWE Performance Center crowd in Orlando, Florida. On Tuesday's edition of "WWE NXT," Stark and Nikita Lyons had a second chance to capture the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championship. The duo originally "won" the titles on October 25, but due to an unforeseen tag, their victory was reversed, and the title match was restarted. Reigning champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter went on to retain after hitting a 450 Splash to pin Lyons.
Jim Ross On “Embarrassment To Pro Wrestling” WWE Storyline
AEW announcer Jim Ross has hit out at the WWE storyline from years gone by that he decries as an “embarrassment to pro wrestling.”. Wrestling is filled with storylines from years gone by that are best filed away and never spoken of again. Mae Young and her hand, Trish Stratus barking like a dog, and then of course there’s Katie Vick.
WWE Planning “Craziness” For Survivor Series WarGames
How do you like your WarGames? Crazy? Then you might just be in luck with what WWE has planned for Survivor Series according to a new report. For the first time ever, WWE will be bringing the WarGames match to the main roster. It has been a part of the NXT brand since 2017 starting with just one match, but then it expanded to one men’s and women’s match at WarGames events starting in 2019. That’s what Triple H plans to do at Survivor Series as well.
AEW's The Bunny Confirmed For Lifetime Movie
It seems many in pro wrestling are getting the acting bug these days, especially in AEW. Miro is only a few weeks removed from appearing on the new hit CBS show "Eastern New York", while it was just this past week it was announced that MJF would be playing Lance Von Erich, the fake Von Erich brother, in the upcoming Von Erich biopic "The Iron Claw." So it's only natural now that Laura "The Bunny" Dennis would get in on the action by booking a gig in an upcoming Lifetime movie.
