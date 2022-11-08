Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WKRC
Police identify man killed in Batavia crash
BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Police have identified a man who died in a crash Thursday. Emergency units were called to the scene on State Route 132 in Batavia Township just before 1 a.m. Preliminary investigation revealed 21-year-old Zachery Shepherd was driving north when he traveled off the left side...
WLWT 5
Troopers: Man dies in overnight single-vehicle crash in Batavia Township
BATAVIA, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says they are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on State Route 132 near mile marker 13 in Batavia Township early Thursday morning. Troopers say around 12:52 a.m. Thursday, a 2012 Chrysler 200 was traveling northbound on SR 132 when...
WLWT 5
Police identify pedestrian struck, killed on I-75 that shutdown southbound lanes
CINCINNATI — A man has died after he was hit by a car while crossing the highway on I-75 south at mile post 3.7. According to police, around 7:45 p.m. a pedestrian walking on I-75 was struck by a vehicle near the Hopple Street exit. The man was transported...
Fox 19
21 year old dead in Clermont County crash
BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is dead after his car flipped over Thursday morning in Clermont County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Zachery Shepherd, 21, of New Richmond, Ohio, was driving northbound on SR 132 shortly before 1 a.m. when his 2012 Chrysler 200 went off the left side of the road, struck an embankment, then flipped over on its top, Lt. Dexter Howard said.
WLWT 5
Crash cleared along west I-74 in Miamitown
MIAMITOWN, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash congesting traffic and causing delays along westbound I-74 at state Route 128 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is congesting traffic along the interstate in Miamitown, Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other...
WLWT 5
A lane is blocked on I-275 in Sharonville due to a crash
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — The center lane is blocked on eastbound I-275 in Sharonville after a crash, Thursday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The Ohio Department of Transportation reported the crash near the I-71 interchange at 7:44 a.m. Stop and...
WKRC
Police identify pedestrian killed crossing I-75
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - One person is dead after being hit on I-75 SB at the Hopple Street exit. This happened just before 8 p.m. Wednesday. Police said 35-year-old Donjuan Glover was crossing the highway as a pedestrian from east to west and was hit by a car. He was taken...
Fox 19
Fairfield shooting victim identified, remains hospitalized
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - A Fairfield shooting victim has been identified as he is in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Hospital. Quentin Heard, 36, was found with gunshot wounds shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday on Sherwood Drive, near Camelot Drive, according to Fairfield Police Department. Heard was flown...
Fox 19
19-year-old woman charged in Northside crash that killed motorcyclist
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 19-year-old woman faces charges in a deadly motorcycle crash from August. It happened around the afternoon of Aug. 16 on Colerain Avenue in Northside. Steven Daugherty, 38, was driving south on Colerain on a Harley Davidson motorcycle. Hailey Reifel was driving north in a Chevrolet Cruz.
WLWT 5
Police clear crash that caused long delays on the Brent Spence Bridge
COVINGTON, Ky. — 8:57 a.m. The crash has been cleared. All traffic has returned to normal. A crash is blocking the two left lanes on northbound I-71/75 just before the Brent Spence Bridge in Covington, Thursday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT...
36-year-old in 'critical but stable' condition following Fairfield shooting
A 36-year-old man was found shot multiple times along Sherwood Drive in Fairfield on Tuesday. Police have not arrested anyone or identified any suspects.
Fox 19
1 person hospitalized after Fairfield shooting
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was shot in an apartment complex in Butler County Tuesday evening, Fairfield Police confirmed. People reported hearing gunshots around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Camelot East Apartments. The man, who is in his 30s, was taken by Aircare to Fairfield Mercy Hospital, Fairfield...
Person found shot, killed at Fayette County cemetery
A deceased person who was found at Everton Cemetery earlier this week had suffered a gunshot wound to the head, officials now say.
WYTV.com
Car crashes into woods; driver not found at scene
LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Police responded to reports of a vehicle that crashed about 20 feet into the woods late Tuesday night. The accident occurred on Applegate Road, south of Youngstown Hubbard Road, around 10:30 p.m. Reports said that the vehicle went off the left side of the...
Fox 19
2 adults, 2 juveniles under arrest following home invasion, chase
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Two men wanted in connection with a home invasion and robbery in Green Township have been arrested after an Ohio police chase ended in Northern Kentucky. Aaron Clower, 18, and 19-year-old Zachery Harp are each facing charges of felonious assault, theft and aggravated burglary, according...
eaglecountryonline.com
Four In Custody Following Home Invasion in Green Township
Two police pursuits ensued with shots fired at a Hamilton County Sheriff's deputy. (Hamilton County, Oh.) - Four suspects are in custody following a home invasion in Green Township. According to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, Green Township Police responded to a home invasion in the 5900 block of Calmhaven...
2 arrested after Connersville man shot, critically injured during altercation
Police said they are investigating this as an isolated incident stemming from a domestic altercation.
Butler County man killed by neighbor
King’s son called 911 saying the man was crazy and had come by the house several times “making statements,” our partners at WLWT reported.
WLWT 5
Stolen Union County sheriff's vehicle found, suspect still at large
SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — A stolen sheriff's vehicle out of Liberty in Union County has been found on Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The Indiana State Police announced on Facebook that the vehicle was found in Shelbyville last night.
Police: Fairborn man hit, killed by vehicle Monday evening on Kauffman Avenue
FAIRBORN — A man died from his injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in Fairborn Monday evening, according to a Fairborn police spokesperson. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday on Kauffman Avenue near West Dayton Yellow Springs Road. The victim, only identified as a 71-year-old man...
