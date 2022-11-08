BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is dead after his car flipped over Thursday morning in Clermont County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Zachery Shepherd, 21, of New Richmond, Ohio, was driving northbound on SR 132 shortly before 1 a.m. when his 2012 Chrysler 200 went off the left side of the road, struck an embankment, then flipped over on its top, Lt. Dexter Howard said.

CLERMONT COUNTY, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO