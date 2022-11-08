Read full article on original website
Corpus Christi, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Corpus Christi. The Southwest Legacy High School football team will have a game with Roy Miller High School on November 10, 2022, 17:00:00.
Wildcats stay unbeaten in district play
The Gregory-Portland Wildcats continued their run through District 15-5A, Division II play with a 45-12 win over Mercedes at Ray Akins Wildcat Stadium on Oct. 21. The Wildcats improved to 6-2 overall and 3-0 in district play. Mercedes fell to 3-5 and 1-2. Dalvin Batts started the Wildcat scoring in...
Victoria West football team keeps spirits high amid tragedy
VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria West High School community continues to mourn the loss of Diego Martinez, 18. The VWHS football head coach, Courtney Boyce, confirmed Diego was the individual involved in the single-vehicle rollover crash Monday evening. Since the crash, the Victoria Police Department has released a statement on the loss of Diego. The department recognized Diego’s previous membership...
Hunting season opens
Before the young people could wrap up in Halloween costumes and fill their teeth with sugar, many of them likely climbed into tree stands as hunting season in Texas began. A youth-only white-tailed deer weekend was held Oct. 29-30. That wasn’t the only group to get an early chance at...
Victoria West High School mourns the loss of a student
VICTORIA, Texas – On Monday evening, Victoria I.S.D. released a statement on their Facebook page announcing the loss of a Victoria West High School student. VWHS Principal Tonya Patterson released the following statement: “Please keep the family and the school community in your thoughts and prayers through this difficult time as they mourn this tragic loss.” At the time of...
Otto L. Henke, Jr.
Otto L. Henke, Jr. was called to Heaven on November 2, 2022 at 2:00 a.m. at Connally Memorial Medical Center in Floresville, Texas at the age of 83. Otto was born on April 19, 1939 in Fashing, Atascosa County, Texas to Otto Henke, Sr. and Gussie Hurt Henke. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Leonard Henke; sister, Evelyn H. Hartman; brothers-in-law, Chester Zaiontz and Randy Hartman.
Ex-Marine Leads Aransas Pass Growing Business Empire
, , , , SMALL BUSINESS CORNER: SPANKY’S LIQUOR – ARANSAS PASS & INGLESIDE On one side of a building at the corner of W. Wheeler Ave. and 13th St. an Aransas Pass business empire operates from a headquarters office, next door to a laundromat. There’s no sign advertising what goes on behind the entrance, but that subtle, low-ley approach masks the highly productive and profitable enterprise on the other side of the glass and steel door. Behind a small desk, 39-year-old U.S. Marine Corps veteran Justin Hamilton is in charge of a chain of stores his family built and ran,...
RCRSP holding meeting on Nov. 10
The Refugio County Retired School Personnel will meet on Thursday, Nov. 10 at the Presbyterian church in Refugio. Refreshments are at 9:30 a.m. The meeting will start at 10 a.m. Robin Metting, District 3 president, will be the guest speaker.
Ronald “Smitty” Smith
Ronald “Smitty” Smith, 75, went to be with our Heavenly Father on Friday, November 4, 2022. He was born on December 18, 1946 in Sulphur Springs, Texas to Glen Roe and Edna Izora (Hale) Smith. On December 10, 1966, he married the love of his life Diana Mullen.
Community Thanksgiving Service on Nov. 20
The annual Community Thanksgiving Service will be held at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 at the First Baptist Church in Goliad. The offering will go into the Ecumenical Alliance Fund. There will be a reception with refreshments following the service. There is an open invitation to the area congregations...
Goliad County judge on border crisis: 'We are losing our country. We are losing Texas'
(The Center Square) – Goliad County Judge Mike Bennett is still fighting for freedom in Texas six generations after his ancestor helped defeat the Mexican Army and win independence at the Battle of San Jacinto. Over 186 years later, Texas law enforcement officers are battling transnational criminal cartels emboldened...
Betsy Mandujano candlelight vigil is tonight
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A reminder that there will be a candlelight vigil held for Betsy Mandujano tonight at 6:30pm in front of the San Patricio County Sheriff's Office. Betsy's life was tragically taken earlier this week after a head on crash on the harbor bridge. Mandujano worked as a dispatcher for the San Patricio County Sheriff's Department.
Rockport PD ask for public's help in finding missing Fulton man
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Rockport Police Department is asking for the public's help in providing information to the whereabouts of Jesse Ellis Goodman. Goodman was last seen in the early morning hours on July 10, 2021 in Fulton, Texas, according to a social media post from Rockport PD.
Portion of Airline Rd. to close for repairs for next two weeks
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Heads up, drivers!. A portion of Airline, from Vincent Dr. to Hidden Oaks, will be closed for the next two weeks for water line repairs. The roadway will be closed Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., until repairs are complete. The center turn...
Incumbent Corpus Christi mayor celebrates second term victory
On Tuesday night incumbent Mayor of Corpus Christi, Paulette Guajardo, and her supporters celebrated her victory against challenger John Wright at Brewster Street Icehouse south side.
Flour Bluff ISD reacts to VATRE not passing
Flour Bluff ISD Superintendent Velma Soliz-Garcia said the district will face a $2.6 million deficit for the 2024 budget cycle because the VATRE didn't pass
Two incumbents lead the way for city council at-large seats
Mike Pusley will return for his second term, garnering the most votes for an at-large council member. Following close behind him was incumbent Michael Hunter.
Multiple cars involved in accident on Saratoga and Cimarron
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There was a car accident early this evening involving several vehicles at the intersection of Saratoga and Cimarron. Several roads were closed due to the accident, with a total of 6 cars involved in the crash. 3NEWS was told there were no life-threatening injuries. However,...
Bennett re-elected county judge
Republican incumbent Mike Bennett received 57% of the 3,367 votes cast to defeat Democrat challenger Mary Ellen Flores in the race for the county judge's office. Bennett received 1,918 votes, according to the unofficial results released Tuesday by the Goliad County Elections Administration Office. Flores received 1,449 votes (43%). In...
La Bahia Adult Care offering turkey-and-dressing plates
The La Bahia Adult Day Care, located at 446 N. Jefferson Street in Goliad, will sell turkey-and-dressing plates with all the trimmings from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 for $12 a plate. For more information, call 361-645-8797.
