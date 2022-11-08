Read full article on original website
Spurs Ex Player & Assistant Jacque Vaughn Named Brooklyn Nets Head Coach
Jacque Vaughn spent six years as both a player and assistant for the San Antonio Spurs. Now, he'll look to provide answers for a Brooklyn Nets team that has had a drama-filled start to the 2022-23 season.
Yardbarker
The Buss Family Could Sell Part Of The Los Angeles Lakers, Says Brian Windhorst
The Los Angeles Lakers are arguably the biggest franchise in the NBA. While teams like the Golden State Warriors and Chicago Bulls have become relevant worldwide with modern dynasties and teams like the New York Knicks remain popular because of the massive market they are in, the Lakers have combined both.
7 takeaways from the San Antonio Spurs 'Ring of the Rowell' docuseries
Shaved head Timmy is our favorite Timmy.
Next 5: Phoenix Suns continue minus Cam Johnson, Chris Paul questionable at Timberwolves
MINNEAPOLIS – Chris Paul’s sore right heel had nothing to do with why he kept having to stop while walking to the team bus at Wells Fargo Center's loading area in Philadelphia. He was signing autographs and taking pictures with fans at every turn. It was perhaps the...
NBC Washington
Brazil Announces World Cup Squad Featuring Nine Forwards
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Brazil's wealth of attacking options was highlighted when nine forwards were picked in the World Cup squad on Monday. Neymar spearheaded the group of forwards including relative youngsters Vinicius Jr., Gabriel Martinelli and Rodrygo. Liverpool's Roberto Firmino, capped since...
NBC Washington
USMNT Chris Richards to Miss World Cup Due to Injury
USMNT Chris Richards to miss World Cup due to injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. United States defender Chris Richards announced he will not be competing at the 2022 World Cup due to a hamstring injury. The 22-year-old Crystal Palace center-back first sustained the injury in September and while...
NBC Washington
Finalists Revealed for 2022 MLB MVP, Cy Young, Rookie and Manager of the Year Awards
Finalists revealed for 2022 MLB MVP, Cy Young, Rookie and Manager of the Year originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2022 MLB season is in the books, and now it’s time to honor the year’s best. From both the American League and National League, 24 players and...
Kevin Durant chides young Knicks fans: 'I'm always gonna give them a thumbs down'
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant playfully booed Knicks' fans before Wednesday night's game at Barclays Center where the Nets won 112-85.
Stephen A. Smith Suggests Blockbuster Trade: Anthony Davis For Draymond Green And Klay Thompson
A closer look at Smith's trade idea definitely works for both teams, but comes with its share of flaws as well.
