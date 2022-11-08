ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Washington

Brazil Announces World Cup Squad Featuring Nine Forwards

Brazil's wealth of attacking options was highlighted when nine forwards were picked in the World Cup squad on Monday. Neymar spearheaded the group of forwards including relative youngsters Vinicius Jr., Gabriel Martinelli and Rodrygo. Liverpool's Roberto Firmino, capped since...
NBC Washington

USMNT Chris Richards to Miss World Cup Due to Injury

USMNT Chris Richards to miss World Cup due to injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. United States defender Chris Richards announced he will not be competing at the 2022 World Cup due to a hamstring injury. The 22-year-old Crystal Palace center-back first sustained the injury in September and while...

