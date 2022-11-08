Read full article on original website
Michigan dog alerts owner to UFO just above tree topsRoger MarshWayne County, MI
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
Passenger Arrested For Masturbating During Two-Hour Flight From JFK To DetroitAbdul GhaniDetroit, MI
Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for HelpTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit News
'Natural scorer' Jett Howard off to a flying start for Michigan basketball
Ann Arbor — Before the season, assistant coach Phil Martelli made a prediction about Jett Howard. “I can see him be a fan favorite,” Martelli said on the “Defend the Block” podcast in September, “because when that ball drops and the ease of which it comes out of his hand, I think people are going to gravitate to Jett.”
MLive.com
Emoni Bates expected to play vs. Michigan after missing EMU’s season opener
YPSILANTI – Emoni Bates did not suit up for Eastern Michigan’s regular season opening win over Wayne State on Monday but is expected to be back in action Friday against No. 22 Michigan. Bates, who played in EMU’s exhibition game on Oct. 27, was in attendance but did...
MLive.com
Eastern Michigan men’s basketball wins regular season opener without Emoni Bates
YPSILANTI – Emoni Bates was in attendance but did not play in Eastern Michigan’s men’s basketball’s regular season opening win over Wayne State, 75-66, on Monday night. The former 5-star recruit sat on the bench in his EMU jumpsuit but did not see game action. It...
Look: Michigan Quarterback Appears To Have Undergone Surgery
On Wednesday, Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara posted a photo from a hospital bed — confirming a season-ending surgery on the lower-body injury he suffered earlier this year. McNamara entered the 2022 season in a quarterback battle with the Wolverines' now-starter J.J. McCarthy. He was knocked out of action during...
Echo online
EMU men’s basketball take victory in season premiere against Wayne State; drew in historically large attendance
4,677 fans filed into the George Gervin GameAbove Center on Monday, Nov. 7, to watch the Eastern Michigan University men’s basketball team make their regular season debut. Monday nights attendance was the fourth highest in the buildings history and the highest in nearly five years. The large attendance, which...
Detroit News
'Our kinda guys': Michigan State basketball signs highly touted class
East Lansing — As Michigan State prepares to embark on arguably its most difficult nonconference schedule under coach Tom Izzo, beginning with Friday’s game against No. 2 Gonzaga in the Armed Forces Classic, the Spartans were busy securing their future on Wednesday. That’s because Izzo, the Hall of...
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy has message for Ohio State
Heading into the 2021 season, not many people believed the Michigan Wolverines had any shot at all of beating Ohio State. Well, that is exactly what the Wolverines did as they not only dominated the Buckeyes, but they went on to win the Big Ten Championship, and advance to their first-ever berth in the College Football Playoff. Now, the question is, can the Wolverines continue to beat the Buckeyes on a regular basis, or will the Buckeyes resume their dominance? Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy believes last year was just the beginning and he has a message for the Buckeyes.
detroitsportsnation.com
College Football Playoff Rankings Week 11: Michigan moves up
We are heading into Week 11 of the 2022 College Football season and this past Saturday, two of the top four teams in the initial College Football Playoff Rankings lost. Just moments ago, the latest College Football Playoff Rankings were unveiled and as you are about to see, following losses by No. 1 Tennessee and No. 4 Clemson, the Michigan Wolverines are among the teams to move up. Here are the full rankings heading into Week 11 of the 2022 season.
Michigan hockey drops from No. 1 spot in national polls
Michigan’s stint at the top of the college hockey national polls was short-lived. The Wolverines (8-2) dropped two spots Monday in both the U.S. College Hockey Online and USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine polls after opening Big Ten play last week with a road split at then-No. 13 Penn State, losing 3-0 Friday and winning 4-3 in overtime Saturday.
Michigan Fans Are Not Happy With Tom Izzo's Comment
There was a big incident about a week and a half ago after the Michigan-Michigan State football game. After the Wolverines beat the Spartans 29-7, Wolverine cornerbacks Ja'Den McBurrows and Gemon Green were attacked by numerous Spartan players in the tunnel. Green's father confirmed last Monday that the family was going to press charges against the players.
saturdaytradition.com
Cade McNamara hints at undergoing surgery in post on social media
Cade McNamara posted an Instagram Story of himself undergoing surgery. McNamara posted the picture of himself in a hospital bed and captioned the story, “Here we go!” He confirmed that he was going through surgery. It is unclear how long McNamara will be out as a result of the surgery.
Voters send all Democrats to seats on MSU, U-M, Wayne State boards
Voters stayed with the status quo Tuesday when it came to the governing boards at the three Michigan universities where board members are elected by popular vote. All incumbents listed on the ballot at Wayne State University, Michigan State University and the University of Michigan were reelected. More:Find all 2022 Michigan election results...
michiganradio.org
Thanedar victory in Michigan's 13th ends nearly 70 years of Black representation from Detroit in DC
Democrat Shri Thanedar won Michigan’s 13th Congressional District. The Democrat spoke in Detroit’s Greektown about his legislative priorities after the Associated Press called the race in his favor. “People should be able to take care of their healthcare needs," he said. "I’m going to fight for passing a...
Detroit News
Detroit's last free-standing synagogue is getting a $6M makeover
This story corrects an earlier version to say George Roberts lives in Detroit. Detroit — When Jay Hack attended an event at a synagogue in Detroit with his wife nearly eight years ago, not only was he surprised by the pleasant experience, but he was also astounded to discover the temple had been founded by his family nearly a century ago.
PLANetizen
Detroit Opens Segment of Joe Lewis Greenway
A 27.5 mile multi-use greenway in Michigan is one step closer to reality, with the city of Detroit opening one segment on its west side between Warren Avenue and Joy Road. The segment follows an old railroad right-of-way adjacent to the Barton McFarland neighborhood. In an article for WDET, Laura...
michiganchronicle.com
Detroit Education Leader Tyrone E. Winfrey Sr. Dies
DETROIT — Detroit education leader Tyrone E. Winfrey Sr. passed away Saturday, November 5 according to public social media postings by his children. Winfrey served as Executive Director of Community Outreach for Detroit Public Schools Community District. He also served in prior years as the President of Detroit Board of Education.
Detroit News
Metro Detroit restaurants open and serving on Thanksgiving Day 2022
Rather than turning your kitchen upside down or organizing a family-sized potluck-style dinner for Thanksgiving this year, make nothing but a reservation. Many Metro Detroit restaurants are open and serving guests this holiday, and even more are offering carryout packages with everything taken care of, from appetizers to desserts. Below...
Lakefront Bloomfield Twp. home owned by ex-Detroit Piston hits market for $3.5M
A lakefront house designed by a renowned architect and owned by former Detroit Piston Kelly Olynyk is for sale at $3.5 million. Olynyk signed a 3-year deal with the Pistons in 2021 and purchased the home September of 2021. He was traded to the Utah Jazz in September. ...
Ypsilanti Community Schools recognized as Michigan’s first ‘System of Distinction’
YPSILANTI, MI - Ypsilanti Community Schools became the first school district in the state of Michigan to earn recognition as a System of Distinction from its accreditation provider, the Cognia Global Network. Award-winning districts demonstrated excellence in meeting Cognia’s performance standards during their 2021-22 accreditation reviews. The network conducted reviews...
Democrats smashed the ‘red wave’ in Michigan, winning all statewide offices and the state Legislature
For the first time in nearly 40 years, Democrats will control both the state Legislature and governor’s office
