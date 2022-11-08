Read full article on original website
Louisiana evokes blood purity laws in new effort to undercut Black vote
Ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections, Republicans in many parts of the country have worked to limit access to the ballot box for many individuals. But in Louisiana, they’ve succeeded in erasing an entire congressional district, one that not surprisingly could have gone to the Democrats. This egregious disenfranchisement — which hinges on an odious redefining of Black identity to narrow the pool of Black voters — has flown too far under the radar even as control of the U.S. House hangs in the balance.
Alabama, Tennessee, Vermont, Oregon remove slavery loopholes from constitutions, Louisiana does not
Citizens in Vermont, Tennessee and Alabama voted to change their constitutions to abolish all forms of slavery in a bid to push prison labor reform.
Three States Banned Slavery on Tuesday. One Voted to Keep It
Nearly 160 years after the Emancipation Proclamation, the order that freed slaves in states rebelling against the Union during the Civil War, Louisiana voters rejected a constitutional amendment that would have abolished the use of involuntary labor as a form of punishment. Similar amendments were proposed in four other states, passing in Alabama, Tennessee, and Vermont, and with results still too close to call in Oregon. The ballot measures address a caveat in the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, which abolished slavery and involuntary servitude “except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted.” The...
Four states voted to abolish slavery, but not Louisiana. Here's why
Four US states have voted to remove language from their state constitutions that said slavery is legal as a criminal punishment. But Louisiana voted to keep the slavery exception after the legislator who had sponsored the ballot initiative turned against it. Edmond Jordan said he had realised that the measure...
Question 4: Voters opt to keep law allowing immigrants without legal status to get driver’s licenses
The law takes effect on July 1. Massachusetts will keep a controversial law allowing residents to receive driver’s licenses regardless of their immigration status, voters decided Tuesday. With more than 87% of precincts reporting and 53.6% of the votes in favor, the Associated Press declared victory for the “yes”...
U.S. Supreme Court being asked to remove last vestige of Jim Crow from state Constitution
The United States Supreme Court is being asked to find unconstitutional Mississippi’s lifetime ban on people convicted of many felonies being able to vote. “The justices normally take about 1% of the cases they are asked to hear, but I think the odds are higher here,” said Rob McDuff, one of the attorneys who filed […]
Reactions to the Louisiana Supreme Court ruling on Jim Crow Jury verdicts: 'a grave misstep'
On Oct. 21, the Louisiana Supreme Court ruled in the case of Reddick v. Louisiana denying some 1,500 people who are still in prison the right to a constitutional hearing. In 2020 the US Supreme Court, in what has become known as the Ramos Ruling, specifically reversed the practice of split juries, but did not offer post-conviction relief for those already in jail who had exhausted their appeal process.
EPA will investigate allegations of racist spending in Mississippi
The Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday announced it's investigating Mississippi’s use of federal funds in the lead-up to a water crisis over the summer that left the state's capital city of Jackson without potable water for several weeks. According to NBC News:. The Environmental Protection Agency is investigating whether...
Slavery Is On The Ballot In Louisiana, But There’s A Problem
LOUISIANA (KPEL News) - What started out as a ballot initiative meant to outlaw slavery from the penal system might actually do the opposite. Several states have put the issue of slavery on the ballot ahead of election day in November. Lawmakers in Alabama, Louisiana, Oregon, Tennessee, and Vermont voted to put an amendment to their respective states' constitutions to completely disallow slavery in their states.
New study finds Louisiana, Mississippi, and Arkansas to be most unsafe states
Louisiana, Mississippi, and Arkansas are the most unsafe states to live in the United States, according to a new study published Tuesday.
Louisiana Citizens rate increases will be as high as 111% in some parishes
The unlucky residents who rely on the state’s insurer of last resort pay the most for property insurance coverage in the state. Thanks to the hurricanes of 2020 and 2021, the prices charged by Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corp. are set to rise by an average of 63%. But in some parishes, the financial pain will be much more severe.
