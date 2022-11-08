ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Snubbed in MVP Voting

The National League Most Valuable Player finalists were announced on Monday, and it was most notable because of one name that wasn’t on the list: Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman. Instead, the three finalists are Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt, and Manny Machado. The best of the best in the...
Larry Brown Sports

Clayton Kershaw being eyed by 1 notable opposing team

Clayton Kershaw may still be wearing blue next year, just a different shade. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Tuesday that the Texas Rangers are waiting patiently on direction from Kershaw’s camp this offseason. The Rangers would like to see how willing the former NL Cy Young Award winner is to engage with teams other than the Los Angeles Dodgers.
dodgerblue.com

2022 BBWAA Awards Finalists: Rookie Of The Year, Cy Young, Manager Of The Year & MVP

Earlier this week the 2022 Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA) revealed finalists for Rookie of the Year, Cy Young Award, Manager of the Year and MVP. While there are no major surprises or snubs in terms of the nominees, the Los Angeles Dodgers are represented within two categories: Dave Roberts for Manager of the Year, and Julio Urías for the Cy Young Award.
Centre Daily

Dodgers News: LA Trying to Bring Back Justin Turner on Different Deal

Justin Turner has been with the Dodgers for nine years, and the team has a $16 million option for a 10th year if they want to use it. At the general manager meetings in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Los Angeles GM Brandon Gomes implied that L.A. might be interested in bringing JT back on a lower-dollar deal.
True Blue LA

Dodgers decline Danny Duffy’s 2023 option

The Dodgers on Tuesday declined the $7-million club option for 2023 on Danny Duffy, Andrew Friedman told reporters at the MLB general manager meetings in Las Vegas. The team hasn’t officially announced that Duffy’s option was declined, but earlier Tuesday they did decline the 2023 options on Hanser Alberto and Jimmy Nelson. On Wednesday morning, the MLB Players Association confirmed Duffy’s option was declined on Tuesday.
FanSided

Which NL designated hitter will win the Silver Slugger?

It’s award season, that time when MLB recognizes personal excellence and keeps fans engaged as they wait for the hot stove to begin heating up. On November 10, the Silver Slugger winners will be announced. In 2022, the first full-season Silver Slugger will be awarded in the National League...

