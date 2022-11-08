Read full article on original website
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Snubbed in MVP Voting
The National League Most Valuable Player finalists were announced on Monday, and it was most notable because of one name that wasn’t on the list: Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman. Instead, the three finalists are Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt, and Manny Machado. The best of the best in the...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Snubbed From Being Among 2022 National League MVP Award Finalists
Freddie Freeman was not named among the finalists for the 2022 National League Most Valuable Player Award. The three players instead are by St. Louis Cardinals teammates Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt, along with San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado. Freeman appeared to be in prime position to become...
Clayton Kershaw being eyed by 1 notable opposing team
Clayton Kershaw may still be wearing blue next year, just a different shade. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Tuesday that the Texas Rangers are waiting patiently on direction from Kershaw’s camp this offseason. The Rangers would like to see how willing the former NL Cy Young Award winner is to engage with teams other than the Los Angeles Dodgers.
dodgerblue.com
2022 BBWAA Awards Finalists: Rookie Of The Year, Cy Young, Manager Of The Year & MVP
Earlier this week the 2022 Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA) revealed finalists for Rookie of the Year, Cy Young Award, Manager of the Year and MVP. While there are no major surprises or snubs in terms of the nominees, the Los Angeles Dodgers are represented within two categories: Dave Roberts for Manager of the Year, and Julio Urías for the Cy Young Award.
Angels News: Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout Beat Out by Aaron Judge for Hank Aaron Award
The Angels had two of the eight finalists in the American League.
Centre Daily
Dodgers News: LA Trying to Bring Back Justin Turner on Different Deal
Justin Turner has been with the Dodgers for nine years, and the team has a $16 million option for a 10th year if they want to use it. At the general manager meetings in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Los Angeles GM Brandon Gomes implied that L.A. might be interested in bringing JT back on a lower-dollar deal.
True Blue LA
Dodgers decline Danny Duffy’s 2023 option
The Dodgers on Tuesday declined the $7-million club option for 2023 on Danny Duffy, Andrew Friedman told reporters at the MLB general manager meetings in Las Vegas. The team hasn’t officially announced that Duffy’s option was declined, but earlier Tuesday they did decline the 2023 options on Hanser Alberto and Jimmy Nelson. On Wednesday morning, the MLB Players Association confirmed Duffy’s option was declined on Tuesday.
Latest contract projections for Yankees’ Aaron Judge, Mets’ Jacob deGrom, more
MLB teams are lining up to throw Monopoly money at this year’s best free agents. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Headlining the list are New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and New York Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom. Last week, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman and...
Which NL designated hitter will win the Silver Slugger?
It’s award season, that time when MLB recognizes personal excellence and keeps fans engaged as they wait for the hot stove to begin heating up. On November 10, the Silver Slugger winners will be announced. In 2022, the first full-season Silver Slugger will be awarded in the National League...
dodgerblue.com
Paul Goldscmidt Wins 2022 National League Hank Aaron Award Over Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman & More Finalists
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman and MVP finalist Paul Goldschmidt was voted the winner of the 2022 National League Hank Aaron Award. Goldschmidt bested Los Angeles Dodgers teammates Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, and five other finalists. Betts and Freeman were the Dodgers’ first finalists since Corey Seager in 2020....
NBC Sports
Phillies claim 2 pitchers via waivers, remove 5 players from 40-man roster
The Phillies added their first two new players of the offseason via waivers from the San Francisco Giants, claiming left-handed pitcher Andrew Vasquez and right-hander Luis Ortiz. Vasquez is a 29-year-old reliever who has appeared in parts of four big-league seasons with the Twins, Dodgers, Blue Jays and Giants. He...
