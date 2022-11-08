Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Twins from Memphis help save life of San Tan Valley teen
“When we were hugging, I didn’t want to let go, I just wanted to stay in that moment for as long as possible,” said Katie recalling a special meeting last month.
AZFamily
Complaints over unfinished pools across the Valley
Prop 209 passes - How will it impact Arizona consumers?. Some advocates say it's a huge win for consumers, protecting them from predatory debt collectors, but the business community says the new law will have unintended consequences. Records reveal numerous complaints over Phoenix group home where teen was killed. Updated:...
AZFamily
Fuzzy green substance on food, seafood kept past discard date at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
AZFamily
DCS received several complaints regarding Phoenix group home prior to deadly shooting
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Complaints from the Department of Child Safety for the North Star Independent Living Service Group Home for the last two years show a concerning trend. Arizona’s Family requested the records in December when an 18-year-old former resident was shot and killed. The Department of Child Safety oversees the private Phoenix group home near 19th Avenue and Hatcher Road.
AZFamily
Dozens of homeowners say Mesa pool company took large sums of money and abandoned their projects
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - His name is Jack Vinson Smith III, and as you can see, he’s not very popular with some folks. “You stiffed people,” one On Your Side viewer can be heard yelling at Jack Smith outside his home. So why are consumers tracking down Jack Smith to his Mesa home and trying to confront him? Well, here’s the answer. Phoenix Shirk is a homeowner who hired Jack Smith in April to build a swimming pool. Smith owns a company called Outdoor Luxury Living Incorporated, which also goes by OLLI. “They seemed competent. We liked what they gave us,” Shirk said.
AZFamily
Prop 209 passes - How will it impact Arizona consumers?
Records reveal numerous complaints over Phoenix group home where teen was killed. Documents show one teen overdosed twice in a week and staff didn't stop residents from sneaking in weapons, guns and drugs into the facility. Complaints over unfinished pools across the Valley. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. OLLI has...
ABC 15 News
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (11/9/22)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
AZFamily
Man accused of stealing $140k in cash, jewelry during Phoenix home break-in
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is accused of stealing a vehicle in Scottsdale and then taking an estimated $140,000 in cash and jewelry during a Phoenix home break-in. Phoenix police arrested 38-year-old Gilbert J. Sanchez at his house near Roosevelt and 32nd streets on Monday. He was allegedly caught with the stolen jewelry, Louis Vuitton wallet and distinct black-framed eyeglasses that, police say, he wore during the robbery. Court documents show that police found the missing 2019 Honda Pilot, which was stolen on Sept. 16 from Desert Mountain High School, abandoned near Roosevelt and 29th streets.
AZFamily
Grandma, grandson have dinner paid for by strangers in random act of kindness
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley grandmother and her grandson had their dinner paid for by complete strangers in a random act of kindness in Chandler recently. Gretchen Caiazzo and her 14-year-old grandson Cole went out to dinner to spend some time together at Blue 32 in the Valley. When the time came for them to pay the bill, Caiazzo was told by her server that their dinner had been paid for already. The waiter handed the surprised two a note from the two who paid for their meal, “We enjoyed watching your special date. It got us talking about how much we miss those times with our own grandmothers. This time is so precious. Love that you’re living memories together. Enjoy each other. God bless - Vernon and Christine.”
seniorresource.com
Senior-Friendly Mobile Home Parks Near Phoenix: Top 10!
Fun fact: One-third of adults who live in mobile home parks are aged 60 or over. A mobile home park can be a great option for retirement living, but many older adults don’t know where to begin their search. Fortunately, you’re already in the right place! If you’re looking for a senior-friendly mobile home park, we’ve got your back. Check out this list of the top 10 highest-rated mobile home parks near Phoenix.
fox10phoenix.com
Car stolen out of Chandler ends up crashing into fence in Phoenix
PHOENIX - A man and teen were arrested after crashing a stolen car into a fence in south Phoenix, police said Thursday. Officers were driving near Interstate 17 and Van Buren just after 2 a.m. when they came across a car that had been reported stolen out of Chandler. When...
Swarm of bees sting daughter and 86-year-old father
A woman and her 86-year-old father were surrounded by a swarm of bees in a Phoenix neighborhood Monday.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Former Pinal County crime scene investigator reflects on his realty journey, Queen Creek family legacy
After working in Pinal County crime scene investigations for over 10 years, local resident Nate Knight has started a new chapter. He opened ProSmart Realty in Queen Creek last year. “I think what sets us apart from other teams and offices is family and the small camaraderie that we all...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix Circle K employee shoots man, leaving him critically injured
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a Circle K clerk shot a man at a location near 35th Avenue and Greenway on Thursday. Officials say the incident happened during a food delivery while the store was closed at around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 10. The clerk walked inside the...
Police identify non-verbal woman located in Tempe
According to Tempe police, the woman was found Monday night near Mill Avenue and Curry Road north of Tempe Town Lake. Police say the female appears to be non-verbal.
Man arrested after standoff with police at Valley business
PHOENIX — Phoenix police said an arrest has been made after a suspect was involved in a standoff with police at a Valley business Monday afternoon. Authorities revealed Tuesday that the suspect arrested in connection to the incident has been identified as 47-year-old Victor Bautista Navarrete. Phoenix police attempted...
AZFamily
Maricopa County sheriff found in contempt for violating federal order
Fuzzy green substances were found on food and seafood was kept past its discard date at these Phoenix area restaurants. Arizona wedding planner accused of ditching multiple couples before big day. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A woman says her daughter showed up to her rehearsal dinner, but the wedding...
AZFamily
Baby hospitalized after reported overdose in west Phoenix home
MARYVALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A baby is in the hospital after reportedly overdosing on an unknown substance Monday night in west Phoenix. Phoenix police say they responded around 8 p.m. to a home near 103rd Avenue and Indian School Road after a child called to report that a baby wasn’t breathing. Police say the parents began CPR before Phoenix firefighters arrived, who then took the child to a nearby hospital.
iheart.com
Dave’s Weekend in Five Pictures: Murder, Skateboarding and Family
You may have gotten an inkling by listening to the show that I love my kids. This weekend, I flew out to see my son Chase in Phoenix. We hung out, caught up, laughed and had a good time with his wife Maddie and his mom, Julie. Yep, that Julie. We don’t fight anymore and actually enjoy being around each other!
'Scamily matters': How a Virginia man's debit card was illegally used in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. Phoenix police arrested a man on fraud charges after investigators allegedly found evidence on his phone suggesting he was virtually exchanging fake ID cards and banking information with others, court records show. Marcus Reid, 24, was detained...
Comments / 1