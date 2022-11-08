Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Tropical Storm Nicole impacts Spartanburg Veterans Day events
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg officials said a Veterans Day parade set for Friday has been canceled due to possible impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole - but other activities will go on as planned. The parade was scheduled for 4 p.m. on Church Street but will no longer take...
FOX Carolina
Stories of Upstate Veterans being saved through Veterans History Project
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The stories of 40 Upstate veterans are becoming preserved at Bob Jones Academy as part of the Veterans History Project. “I was thrilled at the idea of getting to learn something new and learning it from someone who had experienced these things,” said 11th grader Evan Long.
WLOS.com
What is white dust from Canton paper mill & why does it keep covering cars and homes?
CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — A sticky white substance spewing from Canton's paper mill has, once again, been coating vehicles and homes in the area. It's causing frustration and health fears among those living nearby, many of whom have reached out to News 13's Help Desk for answers. We found...
FOX Carolina
Viewer submission: Favorite outdoor places in Greenville
It's the 45th anniversary of a disaster in a small Georgia town and now faith and community brought them through the storm. Before last winter, Chief Meteorologist Kendra Kent hit the outlook right. Here's what she’s calling for this year. 87-year-old Upstate poll worker. Updated: 7 hours ago. |
wunc.org
New sheriffs elected in 11 WNC counties
Voters in 11 Western North Carolina counties elected new sheriffs this year, following a number of retirements and leading to a changing of the guard in this region. BPR talked with some of the retiring sheriffs and community leaders about the constitutional implications of this election. The national group, Constitutional...
FOX Carolina
Hospital and schools in Asheville lock down after reports of person with gun
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating reports that a person with a gun was in the parking deck at Mission Hospital this afternoon. Officers said they responded to Mission Hospital at around 1 p.m. and began searching for the person with a gun....
FOX Carolina
Crews respond to small fire at Haywood mall in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville City Fire Department said crews responded to a small fire at the Haywood Mall on Wednesday night. Officials said the fire started in a storage area of the Aéropostale store. According to officials, crews quickly extinguished the fire, and no injuries were...
FOX Carolina
Lighting company investing in Spartanburg Co. distribution center, new jobs
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials said a lighting company is investing $62 million in a new distribution center in Spartanburg County. Visual Comfort & Co., a manufacturer of designer lighting, architectural lighting and ceiling fans, said the project will create 125 new jobs over the next five years. The...
FOX Carolina
Greenville’s County’s new council leaders, ready for change
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday night’s Greenville County election finalized the future of the county council. Four new leaders are stepping in to replace longterm leaders who have served for decades. County council will definitely look different. Regardless of party lines—all four of the newly elected candidates have...
Mountain Xpress
Steal this Paper Instead: Asheville merchants fight shoplifting
Shoplifting numbers are on the rise in Asheville. In response, some local shop owners have gotten creative about theft prevention. A pop-up exhibit of work by a legendary TV animator comes to Asheville. Plus, Sew Co. hosts a makers market in the RAD, a photographer spotlights the Blue Ridge Parkway…
WLOS.com
Congressman Madison Cawthorn buys a house -- in Florida
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Congressman Madison Cawthorn now owns a home in southwest Florida. County records show the home in Cape Coral was purchased in August for $1.1 million. Henderson County property records show the North Carolina 11th District representative still owns a home in Hendersonville. Cawthorn, who is...
WLOS.com
'Homesick:' New Art in the Heart display shares Asheville residents' housing experiences
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new lineup of Art in the Heart artworks and experiences will be in Pack Square Plaza for November and December. The new displays kick off with "Homesick," an audio visual projection consisting of 12 large floating house structures. The structures are varying heights and reach up to 15 feet tall.
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg man admits to killing girlfriend
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg man who killed his girlfriend was sentenced to prison time on Wednesday after pleading guilty to her murder. The body of 34-year-old Mildred Susanne Motes was found on Massey Road in Cherokee County in May 2019. Investigators said 50-year-old Michael Goode Jr. killed...
FOX Carolina
Voters decide on alcohol sales in Pickens County
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Pickens County residents voted on whether or not alcohol sales should be allowed on Sunday. The county is one of eight in South Carolina barring alcohol sales on Sunday. On Tuesday, Nov. 8 residents voted on the following two referendums, which passed:. The first vote...
Wanted car thief arrested in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man wanted for car theft was arrested Monday in Asheville. The Asheville Police Department said 24-year-old Mitchell Mack was arrested for gun and fentanyl charges. Police located a car that was reported stolen from New York in the Deaverview Road area. The National Crime Information Center notified authorities that the […]
FOX Carolina
Man wanted for attempted murder in Maryland arrested in NC, deputies say
RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said a man wanted on a parole violation for attempted murder was arrested in Rutherford County. Deputies said they received information that a fugitive from Baltimore County, Maryland was at a home on Gillespie Road in the High Shoals Community in Rutherford County.
WLOS.com
Hendersonville Christmas Parade to light up Main Street after dark this year
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Hendersonville is changing up its annual Christmas Parade this year. Following more public requests than officials can count for a nighttime event, the city is making the switch from a daytime setting to evening this year, calling this year's spectacle "Christmas Lights."
WLOS.com
Chuck Edwards projected winner for North Carolina's 11th Congressional District
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The race for North Carolina's 11th Congressional Seat is officially over with Republican Chuck Edwards claiming victory. The state senator received 54% of the vote (173,706) to Democratic candidate Jasmine Beach-Ferrara's 44% (142,910). Libertarian David Coatney received 5,447 votes (2%). Jasmine Beach-Ferrara currently serves as...
FOX Carolina
Man convicted of drug trafficking following 2020 traffic stop
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina said a Florida man was convicted of drug trafficking and gun offenses after a traffic stop in 2020 in Asheville. Officials said according to court documents and other evidence, law enforcement conducted a traffic stop...
WYFF4.com
Dozens of Greenville congregations gather to form "justice ministry," focusing on city's top problems
GREENVILLE, S.C. — People of faith are joining forces to make Greenville a better place. Greenville Organized for Accountable Leadership, also known as "GOAL," is made up of dozens of congregations from all walks of life, focused on living out faith and values of justice and fairness, along with a commitment to love the community.
