Buncombe County, NC

FOX Carolina

Tropical Storm Nicole impacts Spartanburg Veterans Day events

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg officials said a Veterans Day parade set for Friday has been canceled due to possible impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole - but other activities will go on as planned. The parade was scheduled for 4 p.m. on Church Street but will no longer take...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Stories of Upstate Veterans being saved through Veterans History Project

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The stories of 40 Upstate veterans are becoming preserved at Bob Jones Academy as part of the Veterans History Project. “I was thrilled at the idea of getting to learn something new and learning it from someone who had experienced these things,” said 11th grader Evan Long.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Viewer submission: Favorite outdoor places in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC
wunc.org

New sheriffs elected in 11 WNC counties

Voters in 11 Western North Carolina counties elected new sheriffs this year, following a number of retirements and leading to a changing of the guard in this region. BPR talked with some of the retiring sheriffs and community leaders about the constitutional implications of this election. The national group, Constitutional...
MACON COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Crews respond to small fire at Haywood mall in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville City Fire Department said crews responded to a small fire at the Haywood Mall on Wednesday night. Officials said the fire started in a storage area of the Aéropostale store. According to officials, crews quickly extinguished the fire, and no injuries were...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville’s County’s new council leaders, ready for change

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday night’s Greenville County election finalized the future of the county council. Four new leaders are stepping in to replace longterm leaders who have served for decades. County council will definitely look different. Regardless of party lines—all four of the newly elected candidates have...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Mountain Xpress

Steal this Paper Instead: Asheville merchants fight shoplifting

Shoplifting numbers are on the rise in Asheville. In response, some local shop owners have gotten creative about theft prevention. A pop-up exhibit of work by a legendary TV animator comes to Asheville. Plus, Sew Co. hosts a makers market in the RAD, a photographer spotlights the Blue Ridge Parkway…
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Congressman Madison Cawthorn buys a house -- in Florida

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Congressman Madison Cawthorn now owns a home in southwest Florida. County records show the home in Cape Coral was purchased in August for $1.1 million. Henderson County property records show the North Carolina 11th District representative still owns a home in Hendersonville. Cawthorn, who is...
CAPE CORAL, FL
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg man admits to killing girlfriend

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg man who killed his girlfriend was sentenced to prison time on Wednesday after pleading guilty to her murder. The body of 34-year-old Mildred Susanne Motes was found on Massey Road in Cherokee County in May 2019. Investigators said 50-year-old Michael Goode Jr. killed...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Voters decide on alcohol sales in Pickens County

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Pickens County residents voted on whether or not alcohol sales should be allowed on Sunday. The county is one of eight in South Carolina barring alcohol sales on Sunday. On Tuesday, Nov. 8 residents voted on the following two referendums, which passed:. The first vote...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Wanted car thief arrested in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man wanted for car theft was arrested Monday in Asheville. The Asheville Police Department said 24-year-old Mitchell Mack was arrested for gun and fentanyl charges. Police located a car that was reported stolen from New York in the Deaverview Road area. The National Crime Information Center notified authorities that the […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Man wanted for attempted murder in Maryland arrested in NC, deputies say

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said a man wanted on a parole violation for attempted murder was arrested in Rutherford County. Deputies said they received information that a fugitive from Baltimore County, Maryland was at a home on Gillespie Road in the High Shoals Community in Rutherford County.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Chuck Edwards projected winner for North Carolina's 11th Congressional District

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The race for North Carolina's 11th Congressional Seat is officially over with Republican Chuck Edwards claiming victory. The state senator received 54% of the vote (173,706) to Democratic candidate Jasmine Beach-Ferrara's 44% (142,910). Libertarian David Coatney received 5,447 votes (2%). Jasmine Beach-Ferrara currently serves as...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Man convicted of drug trafficking following 2020 traffic stop

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina said a Florida man was convicted of drug trafficking and gun offenses after a traffic stop in 2020 in Asheville. Officials said according to court documents and other evidence, law enforcement conducted a traffic stop...
ASHEVILLE, NC

