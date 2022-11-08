ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Current Utah snowpack sitting at mid-December levels, expert says

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — New numbers show Utah's snowpack is more than four times above normal for this time of year. The latest estimates from the U.S. Department of Agriculture show the snow-water equivalent is hundreds – even thousands – of percent higher than the median amount for early November.
Rep. John Curtis wins re-election to Utah's 3rd Congressional District

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Republican John Curtis wins re-election to Utah's 3rd Congressional District. He won Tuesday night against democratic challenger Glenn Wright. Curtis was winning at approximately 68% just before midnight. Related stories from 2News. Since Republican Burgess Owens defeated Democrat Ben McAdams to win his first...
Black Lives Matter Utah receive 'disturbing' messages of racism, threats

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Black Lives Matter Utah Chapter has been receiving racist and threatening messages from an anonymous person. Operating Chairperson Rae Duckworth monitors phone calls and text messages to the chapter, and she said this past week is when she saw the disheartening messages. “We...
What Utah's Senate candidates are saying on Election Day

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Just a few hours before the polls closed, Sen. Mike Lee and his opponent Evan McMullin made their cases to Utah voters on Tuesday. Evan McMullin made stops in Utah and Salt Lake counties today. 2News caught up with him as he thanked volunteers in Salt Lake. McMullin addressed reporters and spoke about what it means if he wins.
Location released for second temple in Michigan

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a location for the second temple to be built in Michigan. Church officials said the temple was first announced by President Russell M. Nelson in October 2022. The temple is planned to be constructed...
