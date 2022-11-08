Read full article on original website
kjzz.com
New Utah state flag may soon be decided as top 5 design options are revealed
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah State Flag Task Force may soon announce a new state flag after they revealed the top five designs. They said they will hold a public meeting to review the top designs, which were voted on in a survey by over 44,100 Utah residents from across the state.
Current Utah snowpack sitting at mid-December levels, expert says
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — New numbers show Utah's snowpack is more than four times above normal for this time of year. The latest estimates from the U.S. Department of Agriculture show the snow-water equivalent is hundreds – even thousands – of percent higher than the median amount for early November.
Colder weather moving into Beehive State; dusting of snow possible along Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A slow-moving storm entered Utah Tuesday morning and gained strength Wednesday, leading to a moments of both extreme -- and not-so-extreme --- weather. The storm will keep the state's weather unsettled until at least the end of the day. This page will be updated...
Rep. John Curtis wins re-election to Utah's 3rd Congressional District
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Republican John Curtis wins re-election to Utah's 3rd Congressional District. He won Tuesday night against democratic challenger Glenn Wright. Curtis was winning at approximately 68% just before midnight. Related stories from 2News. Since Republican Burgess Owens defeated Democrat Ben McAdams to win his first...
Black Lives Matter Utah receive 'disturbing' messages of racism, threats
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Black Lives Matter Utah Chapter has been receiving racist and threatening messages from an anonymous person. Operating Chairperson Rae Duckworth monitors phone calls and text messages to the chapter, and she said this past week is when she saw the disheartening messages. “We...
Some Utahns remain undecided on Senate race as Election Day approaches
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — With just one day left until the election, some voters are still unsure of whether they will support Sen. Mike Lee or his opponent, Evan McMullin. For other voters, like Sarah Kaye from Salt Lake City, she’s already made her decision. “I got...
What Utah's Senate candidates are saying on Election Day
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Just a few hours before the polls closed, Sen. Mike Lee and his opponent Evan McMullin made their cases to Utah voters on Tuesday. Evan McMullin made stops in Utah and Salt Lake counties today. 2News caught up with him as he thanked volunteers in Salt Lake. McMullin addressed reporters and spoke about what it means if he wins.
Location released for second temple in Michigan
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a location for the second temple to be built in Michigan. Church officials said the temple was first announced by President Russell M. Nelson in October 2022. The temple is planned to be constructed...
Strong winter storm expected to impact roads across Beehive State, heavy snow in mountains
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A strong winter storm is expected to impact roadways throughout the Beehive State, including heavy snow in the mountains. The storm will hit around noon on Tuesday and last until Thursday morning. Monday, 9:00 p.m. - Storm Timeline, According To 2News Meteorologist Chase Thomason.
