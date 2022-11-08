Read full article on original website
Charges dropped against men accused of gang raping 8 women at music video shoot in South Africa: "We are completely outraged"
Women's rights groups in South Africa expressed outrage Thursday and criticized police for perceived failures after charges were dropped against 14 men accused of gang raping and robbing female members of a film crew at an abandoned mine in Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg. State prosecutors said there was insufficient evidence...
DC woman sentenced to four years in vicious hammer attack
In May 2022, two DC police officers responded to an apartment building on the eastern edge of the city and found a woman clutching a towel to her bleeding head. Now, her attacker will spend 4 years in prison for the vicious hammer attack that left her paralyzed.
Mass murderer who killed 51 in Christchurch mosque shooting appeals sentence
A white supremacist who pleaded guilty to murdering more than 50 Muslim worshippers at two mosques in Christchurch during Friday prayers in 2019 is appealing against his conviction and sentence.New Zealand’s court of appeal confirmed on Tuesday that Brenton Tarrant, 32, filed the appeal last week. The court is yet to set a date for his hearing.The attack three years ago constituted the deadliest mass shooting in New Zealand’s history, and the outpouring of public anger and grief led to major gun law reforms in the country.He left dozens of others with severe injuries in the attack, which he...
Spanish police officer sentenced after posting fake rape video on Twitter
Guardia Civil first to be convicted after alleging video showed a Moroccan migrant raping a woman
DC Metrobus attack: 2 adults arrested in brutal assault on woman where bus driver failed to act
Two adults were arrested in connection with the assault of a woman on a Washington, D.C., Metrobus. The attack was recorded on camera from the bus and bystanders.
UK senior loses jobs, ordered to stay away from dorm after assault charge, racial slurs
Sophia Rosing’s employer said she’d been terminated after the video surfaced on social media over the weekend. She made her first court appearance Monday.
WCPO
UK student facing criminal charges for drunken, racial tirade bonded out of jail
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — UPDATE: Sophia Rosing was bonded out of jail around 6:00 p.m. Monday night. Her parents were present and covered her face as she left. A woman is arrested and facing criminal charges after an online video shows her calling a UK student racial slurs while verbally and physically assaulting her.
Self-described incel pleads guilty to plot to kill thousands of women at Ohio State
A self-described incel admitted in federal court to wanting to carry out a mass murder at Ohio State University with his writings intimating that he hoped to kill 3,000 people.Tres Genco, 22, from Hillsboro, Ohio, pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to commit a hate crime, which, because his stated plot involved attempts to kill, carries a possible life sentence, the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio said in a news release.Shortened from “involuntary celibate”, the term incel has come to describe a loose movement of mostly men online who harbour anger and resentment towards...
Georgia man arrested on gun charges near Capitol allegedly told police he was there to 'deliver documents' to Supreme Court
A Georgia man was arrested on weapons charges Wednesday after police said they found two handguns and a shotgun in a van he was driving in Washington, D.C., with plans to “deliver documents” to the Supreme Court. U.S. Capitol Police said they arrested Tony H. Payne, 80, of...
Ex-Army sniper, 30, who was found dead at his home was traumatised after having to shoot someone in Iraq and losing friends in Afghanistan, inquest hears
A young British army veteran who was traumatised after serving in Afghanistan and Iraq was found dead at his home in Lancashire. The body of Ben Riches, 30, was found at his home in Lindel Road, Fleetwood, on April 11 2019, after he had been out with friends, an inquest heard at Preston Coroner's Court yesterday.
Incel Admits Plot to ‘Slaughter’ 3,000 Women at Ohio State University, Feds Say
A self-described incel has admitted in federal court to planning a mass shooting at Ohio State University, officials said. Tres Genco, 22, pleaded guilty Tuesday to attempting to commit a hate crime—an offense which carries a possible life sentence as the plot involved attempts to kill, according to prosecutors. Genco was arrested in March 2020 after someone feared he planned to hurt himself or others after he barricaded himself in a room with a gun. Authorities managed to get Genco to surrender and found he had an AR-15-style rifle with a bumper-stock, along with a Glock pistol to fire fully automatically. He admitted to possessing the weapons as part of his plot, prosecutors said. Investigators also found writings dating back to 2019 in which Genco said he planned to “slaughter” women “out of hatred, jealousy, and revenge.” One note indicated he hoped to kill as many as 3,000 people, prosecutors said. FBI agents say Genco surveilled Ohio State University and researched sororities online. “Genco formulated a plot to kill women and intended to carry it out. Our federal and local law enforcement partners stopped that from happening,” U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker said in a statement.Read it at The Columbus Dispatch
‘It was like a warzone’: 18-month-old among six shot in North Carolina
Police are investigating a shooting in North Carolina that left multiple people injured and counted a child and an 18-month-old among the victims shot.Police said the shooting occurred on Saturday at around 9.30pm in downtown Oxford, located about 30 miles northeast of Durham.When officers arrived on the scene, ABC 11 reported, they discovered six people wounded in the shooting, with the victims ranging in age from 18-months-old to 64 years old. Another child was also reportedly wounded in the shooting, but their age was not disclosed.All individuals were taken to a hospital in Oxford, while four of the injured people...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
At least 12 police officers shot, some killed, in violent week across US
It was a violent week across the United States, notably for police officers, after at least 12 in law enforcement were shot in cities spanning coast to coast — leaving at least five of them dead in Connecticut, Mississippi, Nevada, and North Carolina. "We are seeing violence against law...
An Ohio man is charged with a hate crime, accused of attacking an Asian-American student and blaming him for Covid-19
A Cincinnati man has been charged with a federal hate crime on suspicion of assaulting an Asian-American college student because of his race in 2021 -- an attack in which the defendant allegedly blamed the student for Covid-19 and threatened to kill him, authorities said.
A man has been charged in connection with a threat to synagogues in New Jersey
An 18-year-old is accused of posting a broad online threat that spurred heightened security at Jewish synagogues and schools in New Jersey.
Suspect, 15, in custody over latest US mass shooting
The gunman believed to have killed five people in North Carolina in America's latest mass shooting is a 15-year-old boy, in critical condition after being shot by police, officials said Friday. The North Carolina shooting occurred after a jury earlier in the day rejected the death penalty and backed life imprisonment for Nikolas Cruz, who shot and killed 17 people at a Florida high school in 2018.
Newly discovered photos show notorious night of Nazi violence, vandalism
Harrowing, previously unseen images from 1938's Kristallnacht pogrom against German and Austrian Jews have surfaced in a photograph collection donated to Israel's Yad Vashem memorial, the organization said Wednesday.
KTVZ
Rifle used in the St. Louis school shooting had been taken from the gunman about a week before the attack, police say
The AR-15-style rifle used in the deadly St. Louis school shooting had been taken from the shooter’s possession during an interaction with police about a week before the attack, and it’s unclear how he got it back, police say. The gunman, 19-year-old Orlando Harris, opened fire on Monday,...
3 Americans found dead in Mexico City Airbnb; families seek answers
After three Americans were found dead in an Airbnb in Mexico last month, their families are hoping for answers.
Christchurch Massacre Gunman Appeals Conviction Over ‘Degrading’ Treatment in Custody
The man behind the deadliest mass shooting in New Zealand's history has appealed his convictions and life without parole prison sentence, following claims by his lawyer that he received “inhumane and degrading” treatment while in custody. The Australian white supremacist murdered 51 people and injured 40 when he...
