Odell Beckham Jr. Names 4 NFL Teams as Possible Landing Spots While Stating What He Wants in a New Home
Odell Beckham Jr. names four NFL teams with whom he has seemingly had contact recently. The post Odell Beckham Jr. Names 4 NFL Teams as Possible Landing Spots While Stating What He Wants in a New Home appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Fantasy football: Hill, Smith-Schuster among must-start wide receivers for Week 10
JuJu Smith-Schuster and Brandon Aiyuk are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's must-start wide receivers for Week 10 of the 2022 fantasy football season.
Sporting News
Stefon Diggs sends Bills fans into frenzy with cryptic tweet after Josh Allen injury, Odell Beckham Jr. rumors: "Rejoice..."
Stefon Diggs sent Bills Mafia and the NFL world into a frenzy on Tuesday night with his cryptic one word tweet. What does it mean? No one knows. Yet. Some have speculated it has to do with his quarterback, Josh Allen. Allen is currently dealing with a UCL injury, but...
ESPN
Fantasy Football Daily Notes: Cowboys in on Odell Beckham Jr., Josh Allen's elbow injury concern, Leonard Fournette frustrated
Fantasy football Daily Notes every weekday to stay caught up on the news you need to know and get a head start on the fantasy football content coming today and tomorrow to ESPN.com and the ESPN Fantasy App. The news: ESPN's Todd Archer reported that owner and general manager Jerry...
Sporting News
Odell Beckham Jr. responds to Micah Parsons after 'let's do this s—' plea to join Cowboys
Odell Beckham Jr. in a Cowboys uniform? Micah Parsons is definitely here for it. The reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year became the latest NFL player to try and persuade Beckham to join his team on Tuesday. In a quote tweet of a post on FanDuel's account, Parsons made it clear he'd love if the receiver chose Dallas as his next destination.
750thegame.com
Tony Dungy reacts to Jeff Saturday’s hiring by the Colts on The Dan Patrick Show
Indianapolis Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday speaks during a news conference at the NFL football team's practice facility Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Colts Super Bowl winning head coach Tony Dungy joined Tuesday’s Dan Patrick Show (Weekdays 6-9 a.m. on 750 The Game) to give his...
Sporting News
What happened to Matt Ryan? Why Falcons' franchise QB got traded to Colts, then benched
Matt Ryan is the greatest quarterback in Falcons history by most measures. Whether that's by touchdowns, passing yards, wins — you name it, Ryan's name is at the top of the list. But as is the case with most players (let alone quarterbacks) in the NFL, "Matty Ice" reached...
Sporting News
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Watchlist for Week 11: Streaming targets, free agent sleepers include Case Keenum, Jaylen Warren, and Terrace Marshall Jr.
The NFL season has been yet another reminder that fantasy football is not just about starting the best players every week but also about finding the best players for the future. With injuries and bye weeks both rearing their ugly heads recently, staying a step ahead of opponents by preemptively picking up potential free-agent streamers has never been more crucial. Our Week 11 waiver wire watchlist will help you spot players who could very well end up the most heavily added next Wednesday, like Case Keenum, Jaylen Warren, Rachaad White, and Terrace Marshall Jr.
Yardbarker
Seahawks Sign Former RB Back to Practice Squad
The Seattle Seahawks have signed running back Godwin Igwebuike back to the practice squad, the team announced Tuesday. Igwebuike was released from Seattle's practice squad on Oct. 25 after running back Travis Homer returned from injured reserve. He was set to be a potential emergency depth piece in the event that either DeeJay Dallas or Kenneth Walker III suffered an injury in the backfield.
Sporting News
Kyler Murray injury update: Cardinals QB 'day to day' with hamstring issue
It has been a season to forget for Kyler Murray and the Cardinals. Arizona, fresh off a playoff appearance in 2021, sits at the bottom of the NFC West, and the misery was compounded this week when Murray was listed as a non-participant in practice Wednesday because of a hamstring issue.
Ezekiel Elliott Names Most Hostile NFL Stadium He's Played In
Ezekiel Elliott knows a thing or two about playing in loud stadiums. When he was in college, he had to play at Michigan, plus also had to make trips to Penn State, Wisconsin, and Iowa. Those same kinds of trips continued after he got drafted in 2016, but they were...
Another ESPN Analyst Could Join An NFL Coaching Staff
Jeff Saturday has been plucked away from ESPN to be the interim head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. Could one of his old colleagues be joining him?. Dan Orlovsky appeared on "The Dan Patrick Show" on Tuesday to discuss Colts owner Jim Irsay's shocking decision to hire Saturday as the interim replacement for Frank Reich, despite the fact he has no coaching experience above high school.
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels responds to Davante Adams’ criticism after latest choke job
Following Sunday’s 27-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the general feeling in the Las Vegas Raiders locker room seems to be trending downward. In the team’s first season under head coach Josh McDaniels, the Raiders have blown three separate 17-point leads this season, resulting in a loss. This sour feeling weighs heavily upon players, with particularly scathing comments from wide receiver Davante Adams.
Sporting News
What channel is Falcons vs. Panthers on today? Schedule, time for NFL's 'Thursday Night Football' in Week 10
Entering Week 10, the NFC South is the only division in the NFL where all four teams are under .500. The Falcons, though, have an opportunity to reach that mark on Thursday night when they take on the Panthers. The Panthers are hapless — after firing head coach Matt Rhule...
Sporting News
Desmond Ridder vs. Marcus Mariota: Will Atlanta make a QB change in push for playoff spot?
This has been a weird year for the Falcons. They were expected to sit near the bottom of the NFC South standings but instead have had a mini-resurgence. Atlanta has climbed to second in the division with a 4-5 record — behind the Buccaneers only by way of head-to-head tiebreaker.
Sporting News
NFL picks, predictions for Week 10: Bills bounce back vs. Vikings; Chargers upset 49ers; Rams roll over Cardinals
The Week 10 NFL schedule features one matchup between teams with winning records, but it's a beauty. The Minnesota Vikings travel to face the Buffalo Bills in what could be considered a potential Super Bowl LVII preview. Minnesota (7-1) is on a six-game winning streak with first-year coach Kevin O'Connell and quarterback Kirk Cousins. The Bills have one of the top MVP candidates in Josh Allen, and coach Sean McDermott have led Buffalo to seven consecutive playoff victories (including postseason).
Sporting News
Sean Payton-Lamar Jackson package deal? Former Saints coach teases team-up in 2023
Sean Payton is channeling his inner Colonel "Hannibal" Smith. If and when Sean Payton decides to return to the NFL, he'll likely have his pick of available jobs. He'd also potentially have his pick of available quarterbacks, if things break his way. While rumors have attached the former Saints head...
Chargers Get More Crushing Injury News On Monday
Few NFL teams have dealt with more injuries this season than the Los Angeles Chargers. Unfortunately, the Chargers added another player to a long list on Monday. Chargers head coach Brandon Staley revealed that defensive tackle Austin Johnson suffered a fractured knee and an injury to his MCL ...
Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order After Week 9
As we prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft, here is the updated order to the 2023 Draft after this week.
Yardbarker
“Reports” About Raiders RB Josh Jacobs Are Unequivocally False
If you’re not too keen on the musings of Raider Nation on Twitter, this story might sound confusing, even downright stupid. However, last night, “Raiders Twitter” was ablaze with conjecture surrounding Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs. While none of the Raiders’ beat writers nor any verified sources such as Ian Rapoport were reporting anything, Jacobs found himself trending for the wrong reasons.
