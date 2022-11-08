ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Sporting News

Odell Beckham Jr. responds to Micah Parsons after 'let's do this s—' plea to join Cowboys

Odell Beckham Jr. in a Cowboys uniform? Micah Parsons is definitely here for it. The reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year became the latest NFL player to try and persuade Beckham to join his team on Tuesday. In a quote tweet of a post on FanDuel's account, Parsons made it clear he'd love if the receiver chose Dallas as his next destination.
Sporting News

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Watchlist for Week 11: Streaming targets, free agent sleepers include Case Keenum, Jaylen Warren, and Terrace Marshall Jr.

The NFL season has been yet another reminder that fantasy football is not just about starting the best players every week but also about finding the best players for the future. With injuries and bye weeks both rearing their ugly heads recently, staying a step ahead of opponents by preemptively picking up potential free-agent streamers has never been more crucial. Our Week 11 waiver wire watchlist will help you spot players who could very well end up the most heavily added next Wednesday, like Case Keenum, Jaylen Warren, Rachaad White, and Terrace Marshall Jr.
Yardbarker

Seahawks Sign Former RB Back to Practice Squad

The Seattle Seahawks have signed running back Godwin Igwebuike back to the practice squad, the team announced Tuesday. Igwebuike was released from Seattle's practice squad on Oct. 25 after running back Travis Homer returned from injured reserve. He was set to be a potential emergency depth piece in the event that either DeeJay Dallas or Kenneth Walker III suffered an injury in the backfield.
The Spun

Another ESPN Analyst Could Join An NFL Coaching Staff

Jeff Saturday has been plucked away from ESPN to be the interim head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. Could one of his old colleagues be joining him?. Dan Orlovsky appeared on "The Dan Patrick Show" on Tuesday to discuss Colts owner Jim Irsay's shocking decision to hire Saturday as the interim replacement for Frank Reich, despite the fact he has no coaching experience above high school.
ClutchPoints

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels responds to Davante Adams’ criticism after latest choke job

Following Sunday’s 27-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the general feeling in the Las Vegas Raiders locker room seems to be trending downward. In the team’s first season under head coach Josh McDaniels, the Raiders have blown three separate 17-point leads this season, resulting in a loss. This sour feeling weighs heavily upon players, with particularly scathing comments from wide receiver Davante Adams.
Sporting News

NFL picks, predictions for Week 10: Bills bounce back vs. Vikings; Chargers upset 49ers; Rams roll over Cardinals

The Week 10 NFL schedule features one matchup between teams with winning records, but it's a beauty. The Minnesota Vikings travel to face the Buffalo Bills in what could be considered a potential Super Bowl LVII preview. Minnesota (7-1) is on a six-game winning streak with first-year coach Kevin O'Connell and quarterback Kirk Cousins. The Bills have one of the top MVP candidates in Josh Allen, and coach Sean McDermott have led Buffalo to seven consecutive playoff victories (including postseason).
Athlon Sports

Chargers Get More Crushing Injury News On Monday

Few NFL teams have dealt with more injuries this season than the Los Angeles Chargers. Unfortunately, the Chargers added another player to a long list on Monday. Chargers head coach Brandon Staley revealed that defensive tackle Austin Johnson suffered a fractured knee and an injury to his MCL ...
Yardbarker

“Reports” About Raiders RB Josh Jacobs Are Unequivocally False

If you’re not too keen on the musings of Raider Nation on Twitter, this story might sound confusing, even downright stupid. However, last night, “Raiders Twitter” was ablaze with conjecture surrounding Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs. While none of the Raiders’ beat writers nor any verified sources such as Ian Rapoport were reporting anything, Jacobs found himself trending for the wrong reasons.

