Read full article on original website
Related
TMZ.com
Khloe Kardashian Steps Out Wearing Yeezys After Adidas Drops Kanye West
Khloe Kardashian was the first in her family to publicly support the Jewish community and defend her sister Kim Kardashian against Kanye West ... but apparently, she's still a fan of the Yeezy shoe itself. Khloe was spotted wearing Yeezy 350s Wednesday while taking her daughter True to an art...
Kim Kardashian Leaves North’s Game With Saint & Chi After Kanye Claims Kris Slept With Drake
Kim Kardashian, 41, attended her nine-year-old daughter North‘s basketball game over the weekend as her ex-husband Kanye West, 45, continues to make headlines by speaking out about her family. The SKIMS founder was photographed wearing a black long-sleeved top, matching nylon pants with white stripes going down the sides, and black heels as she left the court at the end of the event, which took place in Thousand Oaks, CA. Her son Saint, 6, walked ahead of her as she carried her daughter Chicago, 4, in her arms.
North West Celebrates Mom Kim Kardashian's Birthday With New TikTok
Watch: Kim Kardashian's 5 BIGGEST Trendsetting Moments!. Why give a birthday card when you can give a birthday TikTok?. That's exactly what North West, 9, did for her mom Kim Kardashian on their shared TikTok account to celebrate her 42nd birthday on Oct. 21. In the TikTok, which is captioned...
Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Are Reportedly Communicating About Their Children Through a Third-Party, Proving Kim Is Over His Games
Kim Kardashian doesn’t have the time or energy to keep up with Kanye West‘s erratic behavior any longer, according to sources close to the business mogul. Page Six reports that Kim “is so fed up with West’s behavior that she doesn’t even talk to him about their kids’ schedules anymore without a third party,” according to insiders who are in the know about the situation. One source in particular shared, “They have had zero communication in several weeks, and all communication regarding the kids’ schedules are now coordinated through assistants.”
Kardashian fans divided as North West wears Michael Jackson's $4,480 hat for Halloween
North West may only be nine years old, but she’s quickly becoming known for her fashion choices and this Halloween was no exception. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest child wore Michael Jackson’s hat from his iconic 1988 music video 'Smooth Criminal'. Fans, however, have been left...
netflixjunkie.com
Not Just Money, THIS Severed Tie for Kanye West Directly Affects His Divorce Proceedings With Kim Kardashian
Kanye West is no stranger to scandals and controversies. However, this time around, the rapper did not get off scot-free. Apart from public backlash, his antisemitic rhetoric on social media also resulted in the dissolution of several of his partnerships, from Adidas to Balenciaga to Gap, and many more. While Ye incurred several losses because of these falling outs, a recently severed tie even affects the Donda rapper’s relationship with Kim Kardashian.
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z Once Broke Up Fight Between Drake & Diddy, Kanye West Claims
JAY-Z once broke up a fight between Drake and Diddy, according to Kanye West. The Chicago rap mogul recalled the incident, which he said took place at his Yeezy Season 1 fashion show in New York City in February 2015, during an appearance on the Lex Fridman Podcast on Monday (October 24).
Kanye West looks forward to Jay-Z and Beyoncé endorsing him for president
Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is continuing on his 2024 Presidential campaign tour. The latest press stop was on “Drink Champs,” the award-winning podcast co-hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. The three-hour conversation included Ye’s conspiracy on George Floyd’s death, which Floyd’s family is now reportedly considering...
Kanye West and Girlfriend Juliana Nalu Embrace Matching Monochromatic Style in Rubber Boots for Date Night
Kanye West stepped out with his new girlfriend Juliana Nalu in matching all black ensembles after an intimate dinner date in Beverly Hills, Calif. yesterday. Nalu pulled out all the stops in order to match West’s fascination with basics in neutral tones, the star dressing in an all-black ensemble and Yeezy boots.
Kanye West Claims He’s ‘Been Beat to a Pulp’ Over Losing Brand Deals, Wants to ‘Do Better’
After losing several million-dollar business ventures, Kanye West is speaking out. “Let’s see the contracts,” West, 45, captioned a Saturday, October 29, Instagram post, noting he wanted to share his thoughts while Instagram “still” allows him access to his account. “So we can or better yet will do better business.”
People
Kim Kardashian's Kids Recreate Iconic Looks from Aaliyah, Snoop Dogg, Eazy-E and Sade Adu: Watch
Kim Kardashian might have just revealed her family's theme for Halloween. On Tuesday, the SKIMS founder, 42, shared a behind-the-scenes look at a family photo shoot on TikTok that saw her four kids dressed up as some major music icons. The video, set to Aaliyah's 2002 single "Miss You," showed...
realitytitbit.com
Scott Disick stealing the Kardashian spotlight - Woman in hotel room to spray tan
Let the Lord be with you, as Scott Disick would say (and his Instagram handle). Being around the Kardashian-Jenner family for more than a decade, he has hilariously stolen the spotlight on various occasions. Reality Titbit takes a trip back down memory lane to mark the special anniversary of the original reality show.
Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Appearance at Kris Jenner's Birthday Celebration
Watch: Rob Kardashian Makes a Cameo on Hulu's The Kardashians. Bible, it's a Rob Kardashian sighting. The 35-year-old made a rare social media appearance in celebration of his mom Kris Jenner's 67th birthday. In a black-and-white photo posted to Kim Kardashian's Instagram, SKIMS founder is seen posing alongside her brother, the momager, sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian and grandmother Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell at a family gathering, where the guest of honor was presented with a white frosted birthday cake.
Does Kanye West Own Yeezy After Adidas Termination?
Now that Adidas has cut ties with Kanye “Ye” West and his Yeezy brand, the future of the brand is in flux. While the details of Ye’s contract with Adidas are unknown to the public, both parties appear to own certain elements within the deal, which began in 2013. In June 2016, Adidas and West announced they had extended their partnership, calling it a “Yeezy-branded entity creating footwear, apparel and accessories for all genders across street and sport.” In its statement confirming the end of the Adidas Yeezy partnership, Adidas said that it is the sole owner of all design rights to...
Kanye West's Yeezy products are still being sold on the Farfetch website
Global fashion platform Farfetch is still selling more than 200 Yeezy products on its site. Companies including Adidas and Balenciaga have cut ties with West following his antisemitic comments. Foot Locker is also pulling products from its online and brick-and-mortar stores. Luxury fashion retailer Farfetch is still selling Yeezy products...
Hypebae
Kim Kardashian Is Ruling the Awkward Root Growth Stage
Kim Kardashian has been giving us subtle lessons on styling your colored hair when the roots start to reappear and we’re here to say, “You’re doing great, sweetie.”. Stepping on the red carpet at the LACMA Art and Film Gala, the star, dressed in a fabulous leather ensemble, sported her peroxide bleach blond hair with intensely dark roots. Over the summer, Kim had a bit of salt and pepper action going on with a tiny bit of root regrowth showing, but as the seasons have changed, her hair color is chunkier with more of her natural color bleeding from the tip of her scalp. As Chris Appleton is her resident hairstylist, we’re sure he has the resources to make the roots disappear, but in this instance, her overall hairstyle gave her entire look an edgier push.
Kanye West reportedly no longer a billionaire as companies cut ties
In the span of two weeks, Kanye West has lost his talent representation, connections to major fashion houses and other lucrative relationships over recent anti-Black and antisemitic comments. As sports brand Adidas ended its estimated €250m partnership with West on Tuesday, reportedly costing the Black American rapper his billionaire status,...
Kanye West Wants to Build His Own Mini-City Called the ‘Yecosystem’
Kanye West might have plans as ambitious as running for president. In the midst of all the chaos from West’s past month, his team filed a slew of trademark applications that would allow West to create his own mini-community — or as West intends to call it, the “Yecosystem.”
Adidas Confirms Plans to Sell Kanye West’s Designs Without Yeezy Name, Will Save About $300 Million – Report
Adidas has reportedly confirmed plans to sell Kanye West's designs without the Yeezy name, a move that will reportedly save the company around $300 million. According to a CNN Business report published on Wednesday (Nov. 9), Adidas confirmed previous reports that despite terminating its longstanding business relationship with Kanye West back in October, the world-famous sports apparel brand will resume the sale of sneakers and clothing previously designed by the Chicago rapper-producer. Although Adidas fully intends to remove the Yeezy name and associated branding from their products, the financial benefits of Ye's designs, which they own, are too great to put to discontinue altogether.
The Independent
Balenciaga and Adidas release second collaboration after both drop Kanye West
Adidas ends partnership with Kanye West amid antisemitism backlash. Balenciaga and Adidas have launched the second part of their collaboration, their first line since both brands cut ties with Kanye West last month. The luxury Spanish fashion house, led by creative director Demna Gvasalia, and the sporting brand first released...
Comments / 0