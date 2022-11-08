ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TMZ.com

Khloe Kardashian Steps Out Wearing Yeezys After Adidas Drops Kanye West

Khloe Kardashian was the first in her family to publicly support the Jewish community and defend her sister Kim Kardashian against Kanye West ... but apparently, she's still a fan of the Yeezy shoe itself. Khloe was spotted wearing Yeezy 350s Wednesday while taking her daughter True to an art...
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Leaves North’s Game With Saint & Chi After Kanye Claims Kris Slept With Drake

Kim Kardashian, 41, attended her nine-year-old daughter North‘s basketball game over the weekend as her ex-husband Kanye West, 45, continues to make headlines by speaking out about her family. The SKIMS founder was photographed wearing a black long-sleeved top, matching nylon pants with white stripes going down the sides, and black heels as she left the court at the end of the event, which took place in Thousand Oaks, CA. Her son Saint, 6, walked ahead of her as she carried her daughter Chicago, 4, in her arms.
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
E! News

North West Celebrates Mom Kim Kardashian's Birthday With New TikTok

Watch: Kim Kardashian's 5 BIGGEST Trendsetting Moments!. Why give a birthday card when you can give a birthday TikTok?. That's exactly what North West, 9, did for her mom Kim Kardashian on their shared TikTok account to celebrate her 42nd birthday on Oct. 21. In the TikTok, which is captioned...
SheKnows

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Are Reportedly Communicating About Their Children Through a Third-Party, Proving Kim Is Over His Games

Kim Kardashian doesn’t have the time or energy to keep up with Kanye West‘s erratic behavior any longer, according to sources close to the business mogul. Page Six reports that Kim “is so fed up with West’s behavior that she doesn’t even talk to him about their kids’ schedules anymore without a third party,” according to insiders who are in the know about the situation. One source in particular shared, “They have had zero communication in several weeks, and all communication regarding the kids’ schedules are now coordinated through assistants.”
netflixjunkie.com

Not Just Money, THIS Severed Tie for Kanye West Directly Affects His Divorce Proceedings With Kim Kardashian

Kanye West is no stranger to scandals and controversies. However, this time around, the rapper did not get off scot-free. Apart from public backlash, his antisemitic rhetoric on social media also resulted in the dissolution of several of his partnerships, from Adidas to Balenciaga to Gap, and many more. While Ye incurred several losses because of these falling outs, a recently severed tie even affects the Donda rapper’s relationship with Kim Kardashian.
rolling out

Kanye West looks forward to Jay-Z and Beyoncé endorsing him for president

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is continuing on his 2024 Presidential campaign tour. The latest press stop was on “Drink Champs,” the award-winning podcast co-hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. The three-hour conversation included Ye’s conspiracy on George Floyd’s death, which Floyd’s family is now reportedly considering...
realitytitbit.com

Scott Disick stealing the Kardashian spotlight - Woman in hotel room to spray tan

Let the Lord be with you, as Scott Disick would say (and his Instagram handle). Being around the Kardashian-Jenner family for more than a decade, he has hilariously stolen the spotlight on various occasions. Reality Titbit takes a trip back down memory lane to mark the special anniversary of the original reality show.
E! News

Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Appearance at Kris Jenner's Birthday Celebration

Watch: Rob Kardashian Makes a Cameo on Hulu's The Kardashians. Bible, it's a Rob Kardashian sighting. The 35-year-old made a rare social media appearance in celebration of his mom Kris Jenner's 67th birthday. In a black-and-white photo posted to Kim Kardashian's Instagram, SKIMS founder is seen posing alongside her brother, the momager, sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian and grandmother Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell at a family gathering, where the guest of honor was presented with a white frosted birthday cake.
Footwear News

Does Kanye West Own Yeezy After Adidas Termination?

Now that Adidas has cut ties with Kanye “Ye” West and his Yeezy brand, the future of the brand is in flux. While the details of Ye’s contract with Adidas are unknown to the public, both parties appear to own certain elements within the deal, which began in 2013. In June 2016, Adidas and West announced they had extended their partnership, calling it a “Yeezy-branded entity creating footwear, apparel and accessories for all genders across street and sport.” In its statement confirming the end of the Adidas Yeezy partnership, Adidas said that it is the sole owner of all design rights to...
Business Insider

Kanye West's Yeezy products are still being sold on the Farfetch website

Global fashion platform Farfetch is still selling more than 200 Yeezy products on its site. Companies including Adidas and Balenciaga have cut ties with West following his antisemitic comments. Foot Locker is also pulling products from its online and brick-and-mortar stores. Luxury fashion retailer Farfetch is still selling Yeezy products...
Hypebae

Kim Kardashian Is Ruling the Awkward Root Growth Stage

Kim Kardashian has been giving us subtle lessons on styling your colored hair when the roots start to reappear and we’re here to say, “You’re doing great, sweetie.”. Stepping on the red carpet at the LACMA Art and Film Gala, the star, dressed in a fabulous leather ensemble, sported her peroxide bleach blond hair with intensely dark roots. Over the summer, Kim had a bit of salt and pepper action going on with a tiny bit of root regrowth showing, but as the seasons have changed, her hair color is chunkier with more of her natural color bleeding from the tip of her scalp. As Chris Appleton is her resident hairstylist, we’re sure he has the resources to make the roots disappear, but in this instance, her overall hairstyle gave her entire look an edgier push.
The Guardian

Kanye West reportedly no longer a billionaire as companies cut ties

In the span of two weeks, Kanye West has lost his talent representation, connections to major fashion houses and other lucrative relationships over recent anti-Black and antisemitic comments. As sports brand Adidas ended its estimated €250m partnership with West on Tuesday, reportedly costing the Black American rapper his billionaire status,...
XXL Mag

Adidas Confirms Plans to Sell Kanye West’s Designs Without Yeezy Name, Will Save About $300 Million – Report

Adidas has reportedly confirmed plans to sell Kanye West's designs without the Yeezy name, a move that will reportedly save the company around $300 million. According to a CNN Business report published on Wednesday (Nov. 9), Adidas confirmed previous reports that despite terminating its longstanding business relationship with Kanye West back in October, the world-famous sports apparel brand will resume the sale of sneakers and clothing previously designed by the Chicago rapper-producer. Although Adidas fully intends to remove the Yeezy name and associated branding from their products, the financial benefits of Ye's designs, which they own, are too great to put to discontinue altogether.
The Independent

Balenciaga and Adidas release second collaboration after both drop Kanye West

Adidas ends partnership with Kanye West amid antisemitism backlash. Balenciaga and Adidas have launched the second part of their collaboration, their first line since both brands cut ties with Kanye West last month. The luxury Spanish fashion house, led by creative director Demna Gvasalia, and the sporting brand first released...

