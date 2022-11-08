Read full article on original website
Daily Targum
Rutgers men's soccer advances to Big Ten Tournament final
In front of a packed house at Yurcak Field on Busch campus, the Rutgers men's soccer team defeated Ohio State 2-1 in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals. The Scarlet Knights (9-4-6, 4-2-2) will now take on Indiana in their first appearance in a conference championship game since 1997 as members of the Big East.
Daily Targum
Rutgers men's basketball looks to stay undefeated against Sacred Heart
The Rutgers men’s basketball team will face off against Sacred Heart tomorrow night in its second game of the season. The Scarlet Knights (1-0, 0-0) will look to build on their opening-day blowout victory over Columbia. Rutgers started its much anticipated season with a 75-35 victory against the Lions...
Seton Hall routs Monmouth in Shaheen Holloway’s return
Tray Jackson posted 12 points and five rebounds off the bench, freshman Tae Davis had 11 points and eight rebounds
Daily Targum
Game week opponent profile: Michigan State
The Rutgers football team is taking on the state of Michigan in back-to-back weeks. Last week, the Scarlet Knights (4-5, 1-5) lost at home to Michigan and will now travel up to East Lansing, Michigan, to face Michigan State. To break down the Spartans (4-5, 2-4) team, The Daily Targum...
Daily Targum
Three keys to Rutgers football's Saturday matchup at Michigan State
This Saturday, the Rutgers football team travels to face Michigan State in East Lansing, Michigan. The Scarlet Knights (4-5, 1-5) need to win 2 of their final 3 games in order to become eligible for a bowl game. Here are three keys for the weekend matchup. Special teams make teams...
Daily Targum
Greg Schiano, Noah Vedral speak to media ahead of Michigan State
Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano and senior quarterback Noah Vedral spoke about sophomore quarterback Gavin Wimsatt as well as the positional room as a whole ahead of the Scarlet Knights (4-5, 1-5) matchup against Michigan State this Saturday. "(Wimsatt's) growing. He’s learning. That’s really what stands out," Schiano said....
Daily Targum
Rutgers women's basketball scores season-opening win over Hofstra
The Rutgers women's basketball team won its opening matchup of the season with a 73-68 victory over Hofstra today at Jersey Mike’s Arena on Livingston campus. First-year head coach Coquese Washington earned her first win as the head coach of the Scarlet Knights (1-0, 0-0) as all of the starting five players for Rutgers contributed toward double-digit points.
theobserver.com
Mullen commits to VaTech
Throughout Jimmy Mullen’s college recruiting process, there was always the lingering question of whether or not he would eventually have to make the difficult decision between football or wrestling as the sport he would compete in at the next level. As fate would have it, Mullen won’t need to...
Daily Targum
U. organizations create petition to advocate for reproductive justice in Rutgers community
Various University organizations have created a petition advocating for reproductive justice within the Rutgers community, specifically in regard to implementing support for graduate and undergraduate students in their reproductive and child care needs. The petition asked University President Jonathan Holloway and administration for increased staffing at student health centers, ultrasound...
Where Are They Now: Philadelphia Sports TV Great Lou Tilley
Lou Tilley has been a television sports anchor, content creator, producer and media executive for more than 40 years. Many will perhaps remember Tilley best during his career as sports director, anchor and play-by-play broadcaster for KYW-TV, CBS 3 and Comcast Television in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. During his career, Tilley has...
Daily Targum
Rutgers physicians successfully treat child with rare disorder
A team of Rutgers physicians recently successfully treated a child with a rare autoimmune disorder whose condition had not improved from past treatment, according to a press release. The team focused on the treatment of a 5-year-old female patient who was diagnosed with anti-NMDAR encephalitis, a rare brain malfunction, after...
Daily Targum
In-person versus online courses: Students discuss their preferences
Rutgers students spoke about the University’s offering of in-person and online courses this semester. Joe Colantuono, a School of Arts and Sciences first-year student, said he prefers in-person classes as he can form a stronger connection with instructors and learn better. “Being in-person with the teacher, I feel like...
Michigan Daily
Rap’s biggest artists are obsessed with Jersey club
Throughout 2022, there has been a house reawakening within the hip-hop/R&B community. Previously a sparsely-populated fusion genre within the modern mainstream, rappers and house DJs are collaborating more than ever, with house artists like Kaytranada, Calvin Harris and Fred again.. all putting out tracks with rappers this year. In addition to that, hip-hop’s biggest names are trying their hand at house, most notably with Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind and Beyonce’s Renaissance this past summer. Within this greater trend of house-rap fusion, a regional subgenre has ascended to national attention through its adoption by major artists, going viral on the internet several times in the process. This is the story of Jersey club.
Serious Crash Reported On Route 1 Central Jersey
There was a serious crash reported on Route 1 in Central Jersey, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8 on Route 1 northbound near Route 18 in New Brunswick, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. There were injuries in the crash and...
Newark, NJ's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Newark, New Jersey, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. Courthouse in Newark, New Jersey.Image by David Mark from Pixabay. In this article, we'll examine Newark's most dangerous neighborhoods. We'll discuss the hazards in these neighborhoods and offer tips for staying safe.
N.J. election results 2022: Middlesex County
Voters in Middlesex County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
Once hailed as a Shore thing, Fort Monmouth now an albatross around NJCU’s neck
It’s the first full week of fall classes in New Jersey City University’s branch campus at Fort Monmouth, a former Army base a couple miles from the beach at Long Branch. It’s September, so it still feels a little like summer as you drive past the historic parade ground and pull into a parking lot that’s practically vacant.
This Extra AF Jersey Pizza Shop Hits Different
Of course, we see a ton of outrageous food posts all over the internet, but this one just hits different. I feel like while I’m scrolling online aimlessly for hours on Instagram, Twitter, or TikTok I always see the best food posts, but they’re never close. That happens to me 99% of the time, but today is that 1%.
N.J. election results 2022: Monmouth County
Voters in Monmouth County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
Most People Don't Know About This Abandoned College in New Jersey
New Jersey is home to many abandoned buildings but none are quite as fascinating as this entire college that has been left to decay for nearly 10 years now. The former main campus of Rowan College at Burlington County sits on a woodsy 225 acres in Pemberton Township. The last three classes ended here in December of 2017 and the college has sat empty ever since. Keep reading to learn more.
