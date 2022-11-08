Read full article on original website
olmstedcounty.gov
Olmsted County property tax homestead notice
The December 31, 2022 deadline to file for homestead for taxes payable in 2023 is quickly approaching. If your property is not currently homesteaded, find out if you may qualify and what you must do to change the homestead status of your property. This will affect the amount of property tax you pay in 2023, and it may affect your eligibility for a property tax refund.
Another New Restaurant Opening Soon Just 20 Minutes From Rochester
A small town in Southeast Minnesota is getting quite the boom in new business lately. Just the other day, we heard that a new restaurant and bar, Tammy's Place, will be opening up in the spring. Now, news of another new place opening in Kasson, Minnesota has popped up on social media.
KAAL-TV
Local city councils see new faces following mid-term election
(ABC 6 News) – Following Tuesday night’s election, some changes were made to our local city councils in Austin and Rochester. In Rochester, community representatives battled this election season vying for three spots on the Rochester City Council. Two men are returning to the council for another term and a new face is joining the chamber this Jan.
KAAL-TV
Charles City interim fire chief on predecessor’s exit, hiring timeline
(ABC 6 News) – Charles City is looking at a 6-month to one-year timeline to hire its next fire chief, interim chief Marty Parcher said Monday. Parcher, a 23-year firefighter and 30-year first responder, retired from the Charles City force in May. However, he was called back in after former fire chief Eric Whipple put in his notice with the city, he said.
KAAL-TV
Hormel Foods, Hy-Vee named to list of America’s best employers for veterans
(ABC 6 News) – Two local employers have been named to lists for best places for veterans to work. Hormel Foods in Austin announced they have been ranked #39 on Military Times’ 2022 Best For Vets: Employers list. It’s the 10th consecutive year the company has made the list, which evaluates many factors including an in-depth analysis of a company’s efforts to recruit, retain, and support current and former service members, military spouses, and military caregivers.
Costco vs. Sam’s Club – Which One is the Favorite in Minnesota?
Which bulk-buying store is the best in Rochester - Costco, or Sam's Club? This is a debate that many struggle with as they try to decide where to do their bulk shopping in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Many people have their favorite and have some very strong opinions on why their pick is #1.
myaustinminnesota.com
Local results from Tuesday’s mid-term election
It was mid-term election day Tuesday in Mower County and across the state of Minnesota, and in local results from Tuesday, Republican Brad Finstad will retain the seat he won in a special election in August in the U.S. 1st Congressional District as he defeated Democratic challenger Jeff Ettinger of Austin with 159,558 votes, or 53.8% to Ettinger’s 125,345 votes, or 42.9%. Ettinger received more votes than Finstad in Mower County with 6,910, or 48.9% to Finstad’s 6,726, or 47,6%. In Senate District 23, Republican incumbent Gene Dornink won re-election over DFL challenger Brandon Lawhead of Austin Tuesday with 20,275 votes, or 60.7% to Lawhead’s 13,051 votes, or 39%. Dornink also received more votes in Mower County with 6,833, or 53.6% to Lawhead’s 5,869 votes, or 46.1%. For State Representative in District 23B, Republican incumbent Patricia Mueller retained her seat Tuesday with 8,336 votes, or 55% to Democratic challenger Tom Stiehm’s 6,786 votes, or 44.7%. Mueller also received more votes in Mower County Tuesday with 6,763, or 53% to Stiehm’s 5,957 votes, or 46.7%. In State District 23A, Republican incumbent Peggy Bennett easily won re-election Tuesday with 12,040 votes, or 65.7% to DFL challenger Mary Hinnenkamp’s 6,252 votes, or 34.1%.
MN Woman Accused of Going 111 mph in Rochester Fleeing Attempt
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Brook Park, MN woman is accused of traveling 111 mph on North Broadway Ave. in an attempt to flee a state trooper in Rochester. Charges filed in Olmsted County Court Tuesday say 36-year-old Heather Hanson was clocked by a state trooper traveling 71 mph in a 30 mph zone on Broadway near 6th St. Northwest around 2:45 a.m. Monday. The trooper was heading in the opposite direction and turned around to chase the vehicle down and activated his emergency lights.
KAAL-TV
Dodge Center predatory offender pleads guilty to failing to update address
(ABC 6 News) – A Dodge Center predatory offender pleaded guilty to failing to register in Dodge County Wednesday. Nov. 9. According to court documents, Rashawn Ra’Del Eston, 29, faces a minimum sentence of one year and one day after intentionally deceiving a Dodge Center family and gaining access to their home, according to Dodge County Court Records.
KAAL-TV
Election 2022: Polls close in Minnesota and Iowa
(ABC 6 News) – The polls have closed across Minnesota and Iowa as voters made their voices heard on Tuesday in key races locally and statewide. Voters in Mower County tell ABC 6 News about the issues that drove them to the polls, but many say the right to vote and to have a say is all the motivation they need.
Minnesota couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at Crater of Diamonds state park
A couple had good fortune when they unearthed a diamond at an Arkansas state park.
Minnesota Man Killed in Southern Minnesota Wreck
Wells, MN (KROC-AM News) - One man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Faribault County Friday night. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates that the vehicle was traveling south on Highway 22 near 540th Ave. in Minnesota Lake Township when it went off the road and rolled around 10:38 p.m.
KAAL-TV
Woman hit by vehicle on the way to vote in Pine Island
(ABC 6 News) – A woman was injured after being hit by a vehicle while on her way to vote Tuesday evening. The crash happened around 5:20 p.m. in the 300 block of Main Street South in Pine Island. Authorities say the woman was crossing Main Street on her...
KAAL-TV
Shed a total loss in rural SE Rochester fire late Tuesday night
(ABC 6 News) – UPDATE: The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that the owner of a woodshed that burned to the ground Tuesday night had made efforts to repair the doors on his wood boiler prior to the fire. “If you don’t have the door completely shut...
KAAL-TV
Cerro Gordo works to resolve ballot printing issue
(ABC 6 News) – The Cerro Gordo auditor’s office has reportedly resolved issues that prevented some early-morning ballots from being scanned. Election Deputy Tracie Siemers confirmed that voters at the Highland Golf Course in Mason City were asked to put ballots in an “emergency ballot bin” while the county works on a scanner issue prevented those ballots from being scanned.
Temporarily Closed Sign Now Up at Favorite Store in Rochester
One of the saddest sights in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin just popped up in Rochester, Minnesota on North Broadway. The reason why it is sad is that it means that the freezing cold winter is just around the corner. A True Sign That Winter Is Coming Just Showed Up...
RPD: $6,000 in Property Stolen in Rochester Residential Burglary
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating a costly residential burglary reported in a northwest Rochester neighborhood Monday evening. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of Zumbro Dr. Northwest shortly before 11 p.m. Monday. A 31-year-old man reported leaving the home around 9:30 p.m. and returning over an hour later to find someone had forced open a side door on the home’s garage.
(FINAL) Rochester, MN 2022 General Election Races and Results
The 2022 Rochester, MN city general elections are on Tuesday, November 8. The results of the 2022 election for Rochester Mayor, School Board, City Council, Olmsted County, State Senate (Rochester) and State House (Rochester) races will be posted below as they come in on election night. Interviews with the school board and mayoral candidates are also included below.
We Now Know When Rochester’s New Homeless Center is Opening
A building in Rochester, Minnesota that many visited when it was a pawn shop is opening up soon as a new day center for the homeless. And on Friday, November 11th, you can get a sneak peek!. Community Invited to Get a Sneak Peek of The Landing MN's New Day...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Red Wing and Goodhue County election results
Election results for Red Wing were slow to come in Tuesday night. The following results are as of 11:30 p.m. The Red Wing City Council will have new faces join following the general election. Incumbent Becky Norton and newcomers Janie Farrar, Ron Goggin and Vicki Jo Lambert appeared to win...
