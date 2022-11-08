Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It's All About Burgers, Bacon, & Eggs At New RestaurantGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Famous Restaurant Closes, Doesn't Tell EmployeesGreyson FTempe, AZ
New proposal would give families hundreds each month in ArizonaJake WellsArizona State
Holiday Pop-ups: Miracle & Sippin' Santa Return to Phoenix, AZMomJunkyPhoenix, AZ
Related
fox10phoenix.com
2 shot inside Chandler apartment, homeowner assaulted: police
Police say the incident happened near Arizona Avenue and Pecos Road. Following the shooting, investigators say the suspects ran from the scene, forced their way into a nearby apartment, and assaulted the homeowner.
AZFamily
Man arrested after deadly stabbing in El Mirage
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been arrested after police say he stabbed another man to death in El Mirage Monday afternoon. El Mirage officers initially responded to the report of a dog bite near Alto Street and El Mirage Road around 2:30 p.m. Officers didn’t find evidence of a dog bite, but when they arrived, they reportedly found a 52-year-old man with several stab wounds. El Mirage firefighters took him to a hospital in critical condition, where he later died. The man hasn’t been identified. The Neighborhood Enforcement Team and El Mirage detectives soon learned that Abel Aguirre, 38, had stabbed the man.
AZFamily
Police arrest two suspects after double shooting in Chandler
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two suspects have been taken into custody after a shooting on Wednesday afternoon that hospitalized two people near downtown Chandler. Police say the shooting occurred near Palm Lane and Pecos Road. Two people injured during the shooting were taken to a nearby hospital. Police say they do not believe there is any danger or ongoing threat to the community.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix Circle K employee shoots man, leaving him critically injured
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a Circle K clerk shot a man at a location near 35th Avenue and Greenway on Thursday. Officials say the incident happened during a food delivery while the store was closed at around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 10. The clerk walked inside the...
AZFamily
Man denies killing victim even after caught on camera dragging his body, Mesa police say
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a man murdered a Mesa man and the killer denied his involvement even though he was seen on surveillance camera moving the body. According to court documents, 30-year-old Michael Binion-Jones went with 36-year-old Deangelo Tye to his apartment near University Drive and Sossaman Road around 3 a.m. on Sunday. A few minutes later, witnesses said they heard gunshots in the complex. Police said Binion-Jones was then seen on surveillance camera dragging Tye’s body down the stairs and to the bushes nearby.
fox10phoenix.com
Car stolen out of Chandler ends up crashing into fence in Phoenix
PHOENIX - A man and teen were arrested after crashing a stolen car into a fence in south Phoenix, police said Thursday. Officers were driving near Interstate 17 and Van Buren just after 2 a.m. when they came across a car that had been reported stolen out of Chandler. When...
fox10phoenix.com
Police: Man arrested, accused of murder at Mesa apartment
MESA, Ariz. - Officials with the Mesa Police Department say they have arrested a man in connection with the murder of a 36-year-old in Mesa. According to a statement released on Nov. 8, 30-year-old Michael Binion-Jones was arrested in connection with the death Deangelo Tye. Tye's body was found by officers on the morning of Nov. 6, after they were sent to a residential neighborhood in the area of University Drive and Sossaman Road. Officers responded to the area, following a 9-1-1 call in which the caller says they found their friend dead.
AZFamily
Woman shot by Tempe police after allegedly ramming patrol cars released from hospital, booked into jail
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman who was shot by Tempe police officers after allegedly ramming patrol vehicles last month has been released from the hospital and booked into the Maricopa County jail. Kristina Duranceau, 33, faces multiple charges including five counts of aggravated assault against law enforcement, five...
AZFamily
Man accused of shooting teen boy in the head during hunting trip in Tonopah
TONOPAH, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was arrested after reportedly shooting a teenage boy in the head by accident on Sunday afternoon in Tonopah. Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call from the Harquahala Valley Fire Department that a gun had gone off and someone was shot. When deputies arrived, they found a teenage boy dead with a gunshot wound to his head. Deputies learned that the teenager and three others had been hunting in the area and were driving two pickup trucks on Lower Buckeye Road.
Mesa murder suspect arrested after camera catches him moving body
MESA, Ariz. — Mesa police have arrested a suspect in the death of a 36-year-old man after a surveillance camera captured him moving the victim's body through an apartment complex. Michael Binion-Jones, 30, was taken into custody this week on suspicion of killing 36-year-old Deangelo Tye. On the morning...
AZFamily
Man accused of stealing $140k in cash, jewelry during Phoenix home break-in
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is accused of stealing a vehicle in Scottsdale and then taking an estimated $140,000 in cash and jewelry during a Phoenix home break-in. Phoenix police arrested 38-year-old Gilbert J. Sanchez at his house near Roosevelt and 32nd streets on Monday. He was allegedly caught with the stolen jewelry, Louis Vuitton wallet and distinct black-framed eyeglasses that, police say, he wore during the robbery. Court documents show that police found the missing 2019 Honda Pilot, which was stolen on Sept. 16 from Desert Mountain High School, abandoned near Roosevelt and 29th streets.
Police identify non-verbal woman located in Tempe
According to Tempe police, the woman was found Monday night near Mill Avenue and Curry Road north of Tempe Town Lake. Police say the female appears to be non-verbal.
AZFamily
Man killed after being hit by a car in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating a deadly accident after a man was hit by a car in a busy north Phoenix intersection Tuesday evening. Officers say that around 6 p.m., they were called out to a crash near 11th Avenue and Bell Road where they found a man seriously hurt, lying on the ground. Police say the man, later identified as 44-year-old Henry Eugene Johnson, had been hit by a westbound car while he was trying to cross Bell Road. Johnson was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.
fox10phoenix.com
2 teens shot outside north Phoenix apartment complex
PHOENIX - Police are investigating after two teens were shot near 35th Avenue and Northern early Tuesday morning. Investigators say that the victims had been sitting outside an apartment complex in the area at around 3:45 a.m. when an unknown person shot them, striking them both. The two teens, both...
fox26houston.com
Club Onyx murder suspect arrested in Arizona, will be extradited back to Harris County
Houston - A suspect in the Club Onyx shooting where a security guard was killed was arrested. Anthony Glen Jones, 24, was arrested in Phoenix, Arizona. He is being charged with murder. Houston police say on September 14 around 3:14 am, a Club Onyx security guard got into a confrontation...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix armed robbery investigation escalates into police shooting; 2 suspects in custody
PHOENIX - Two suspects are in custody after an armed robbery investigation in Phoenix escalated into an officer-involved shooting on the evening of Sunday, Nov. 6. The investigation began near 32nd and Glenrosa Avenues. When officers arrived at the scene, witnesses pointed out the suspects' car, which was fleeing the area.
fox10phoenix.com
Body found in Phoenix canal near 7th and Dunlap avenues, police say
PHOENIX - A dead body was found inside a Phoenix canal on the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 6, the police department said. The unidentified body was found inside the canal near Dunlap and 7th avenues. "The area was secured and additional resources were called to assist with the recovery," Phoenix...
AZFamily
Baby hospitalized after reported overdose in west Phoenix home
MARYVALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A baby is in the hospital after reportedly overdosing on an unknown substance Monday night in west Phoenix. Phoenix police say they responded around 8 p.m. to a home near 103rd Avenue and Indian School Road after a child called to report that a baby wasn’t breathing. Police say the parents began CPR before Phoenix firefighters arrived, who then took the child to a nearby hospital.
AZFamily
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on Loop 202
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The northbound lanes of Loop 202 South Mountain have reopened after a deadly crash involving a pedestrian near 51st Avenue on Wednesday afternoon. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say one person has been killed after being hit by a car. Officials are still investigating what led up to the crash. Just after 5 p.m., ADOT officials said all lanes reopened.
Arizona 9-year-old charged with 2 felonies is accused of taking gun to school, prosecutor says
A fourth grade student was charged with two felony counts, accused of taking a firearm to school in August, an Arizona prosecutor's office announced Monday. The child, 9, has been charged with one count of a minor in possession of a firearm and one count of interference with or disruption of an educational institution, the Pinal County Attorney's Office said. The student was not publicly identified.
Comments / 0