Boise, ID

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Caldwell Police searching for suspect connected to possible road rage incident

CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell Police are searching for a suspect connected to a potential road rage incident Saturday afternoon. At 4:30 p.m., police responded to a call reporting gunfire in the area, near Chicago Street and Franklin Road. Shortly after the initial call, dispatch received another call from a man who reported that his vehicle had been shot at in the area of 21st and Franklin.
CALDWELL, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Two junior high schools vandalized in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is investigating acts of vandalism at two Boise Junior High Schools, Hillside and North. On Wednesday evening someone drove over the lawns at both schools and caused, what the BPD claims, thousand dollars worth of damage. Video surveillance from Hillside Jr. High shows a vehicle spinning out all over the lawn around 5:30 a.m. Surveillance from North Jr. High shows the same kind of erratic driving done by what appears to be the same vehicle around 3:40 a.m.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Boise Drivers Confess Which Vehicles They REALLY Hate

Surely you've been in this scenario: you get cut off (or insert other equally disrespectful driving maneuvers) and as soon as you lay eyes on the vehicle, you formulate what type of person is driving that vehicle. It's a fascinating process actually when you think about it. The caricature of this driver fills our minds and we may even blurt out a jab at the type of car that pulled that off!
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Boise Police clear homeless tent camp behind Interfaith Sanctuary

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police officers and members of the alternative sentencing program known as SLD or Sheriff's Labor Detail cleaned out a growing homeless encampment behind the Interfaith Sanctuary Wednesday. SLD workers removed tents, and personal belongings, along with trash and debris that had accumulated. A spokesperson...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Traffic Alert: Crash reported on I-84 westbound near Maple Grove Rd

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Transportation Department is reporting a crash on I-84 westbound between SH 55 and Exit 49 at Milepost 49 in Boise. Two left lanes are blocked. Drive with extreme caution. A 15-minute delay is expected near the crash. CBS2 will update the story when...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

IDOC staffing shortages hindering prison visits

BOISE, Idaho — Staffing shortages at the Idaho Department of Correction (IDOC) are hindering family and friends from visiting inmates, according to an email from IDOC Public Information Officer Sanda Kuzeta-Cerimagic. "All potential visitors must submit an application and pass a background check before they are approved to visit,"...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

The Shocking Growth of Boise Over The Years

There are mixed feelings in the Treasure Valley regarding the population growth over the years. While some people are excited about the potential jobs that are created to attract said jobs, others are unhappy that the continued growth will continue to raise housing costs and other living expenses. While the...
BOISE, ID
KTVB

Former Boise Police officer files lawsuit, claims City of Boise did not protect its employees from former chief's alleged actions

BOISE, Idaho — A former Boise Police (BPD) officer has filed a lawsuit against the City of Boise requesting a judgement and monetary relief for lost wages, lost retirement, emotional distress and litigation fees -- alleging the City of Boise violated the Protection of Public Employees Act by failing to protect its employees when they came to them with concerns against the former BPD chief, Ryan Lee.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Caldwell Police Officer injured in Canyon County car crash

BOISE, Idaho — A Caldwell Police Officer was injured in a car crash that happened on Oct. 23, in Canyon County. At 12:03 a.m., a 31-year-old Caldwell man was traveling north in a 2003 Chevy Silverado on Kimball Ave, when he failed to stop at a stop sign and struck an officer driving a 2018 Ford Explorer, according to Idaho State Police (ISP). The accident occurred at the intersection of Kimball Ave. and E. Chicago St.
CANYON COUNTY, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

