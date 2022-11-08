Read full article on original website
Fruitland Police search backyard in connection to disappearance of 5-year-old boy
FRUITLAND (KIVI) – Fruitland Police searched the backyard of a home in connection to the disappearance of Michael Vaughan, Saturday. An excavator could be seen digging in the backyard of a home in the 1100 block of Redwing Street in Fruitland. Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff said officers received...
Fruitland Police searching home related to Michael Vaughan disappearance
FRUITLAND, Idaho — Police have been outside a home in Fruitland on Saturday with a tractor, dumpster and other individuals based on a lead they got in relation to the disappearance of Michael Vaughan, a 5-year-old that went missing in July of 2021. Crime scene tape has blocked off...
Caldwell Police searching for suspect connected to possible road rage incident
CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell Police are searching for a suspect connected to a potential road rage incident Saturday afternoon. At 4:30 p.m., police responded to a call reporting gunfire in the area, near Chicago Street and Franklin Road. Shortly after the initial call, dispatch received another call from a man who reported that his vehicle had been shot at in the area of 21st and Franklin.
Two junior high schools vandalized in Boise
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is investigating acts of vandalism at two Boise Junior High Schools, Hillside and North. On Wednesday evening someone drove over the lawns at both schools and caused, what the BPD claims, thousand dollars worth of damage. Video surveillance from Hillside Jr. High shows a vehicle spinning out all over the lawn around 5:30 a.m. Surveillance from North Jr. High shows the same kind of erratic driving done by what appears to be the same vehicle around 3:40 a.m.
12-year-old Idaho girl stays positive, despite battle with rare birth defect
BOISE, Idaho — Like many girls her age, Emmalynn Rupe loves spending time with her family and friends. Unlike many girls her age, however, Emmalynn was born with a very rare birth defect. "Less than 1% of the population has it; you have a 0.9% chance of getting it,...
Boise Drivers Confess Which Vehicles They REALLY Hate
Surely you've been in this scenario: you get cut off (or insert other equally disrespectful driving maneuvers) and as soon as you lay eyes on the vehicle, you formulate what type of person is driving that vehicle. It's a fascinating process actually when you think about it. The caricature of this driver fills our minds and we may even blurt out a jab at the type of car that pulled that off!
Boise Police clear homeless tent camp behind Interfaith Sanctuary
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police officers and members of the alternative sentencing program known as SLD or Sheriff's Labor Detail cleaned out a growing homeless encampment behind the Interfaith Sanctuary Wednesday. SLD workers removed tents, and personal belongings, along with trash and debris that had accumulated. A spokesperson...
Traffic Alert: Crash reported on I-84 westbound near Maple Grove Rd
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Transportation Department is reporting a crash on I-84 westbound between SH 55 and Exit 49 at Milepost 49 in Boise. Two left lanes are blocked. Drive with extreme caution. A 15-minute delay is expected near the crash. CBS2 will update the story when...
This Tucked Away Boise Diner Has Idaho’s Best Cinnamon Roll
Here in Idaho, there are plenty of great options for breakfast. Whether it's something boujee and worthy of an Instagram post or something simple and "old school"--one this is for sure and that is the need to finish up your Idaho breakfast with something sweet!. Lets take a look at...
Meet the 90-year-old, horse-packing deer hunter who just celebrated her 80th hunting anniversary by harvesting a mule deer
“There’s nothing wrong with the outdoor life,” Bryant said. “I truly believe that.” The post Meet the 90-year-old, horse-packing deer hunter who just celebrated her 80th hunting anniversary by harvesting a mule deer appeared first on Local News 8.
IDOC staffing shortages hindering prison visits
BOISE, Idaho — Staffing shortages at the Idaho Department of Correction (IDOC) are hindering family and friends from visiting inmates, according to an email from IDOC Public Information Officer Sanda Kuzeta-Cerimagic. "All potential visitors must submit an application and pass a background check before they are approved to visit,"...
Boise Residents Share Frustrations With What’s Happening In Idaho
I knew as soon as I hit "post" on Facebook I was going to open a can of worms. Knowing that I was going to get answers from all across the spectrum, I really wanted to want people in this community would do. You can get rid of one thing...
The Shocking Growth of Boise Over The Years
There are mixed feelings in the Treasure Valley regarding the population growth over the years. While some people are excited about the potential jobs that are created to attract said jobs, others are unhappy that the continued growth will continue to raise housing costs and other living expenses. While the...
Former Boise Police officer files lawsuit, claims City of Boise did not protect its employees from former chief's alleged actions
BOISE, Idaho — A former Boise Police (BPD) officer has filed a lawsuit against the City of Boise requesting a judgement and monetary relief for lost wages, lost retirement, emotional distress and litigation fees -- alleging the City of Boise violated the Protection of Public Employees Act by failing to protect its employees when they came to them with concerns against the former BPD chief, Ryan Lee.
Idaho Fish & Game Seeking Information on Bull Elk Shot and Left to Waste in Unit 39
GARDEN VALLEY, ID - Conservation officers with the Idaho Fish & Game are seeking information on a 6x6 bull elk that was recently shot and left to waste on a hillside near the summit of Clear Creek in hunting Unit 39, southeast of Garden Valley, ID. Officers believe the animal...
Veterans past, present and future honored at celebration in Meridian
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. About a hundred veterans and their families huddled together by the Rock of Honor that stands in Kleiner Park in celebration of Veterans Day on Friday. "Today, we are here to honor those that have served our country...
Caldwell Police Officer injured in Canyon County car crash
BOISE, Idaho — A Caldwell Police Officer was injured in a car crash that happened on Oct. 23, in Canyon County. At 12:03 a.m., a 31-year-old Caldwell man was traveling north in a 2003 Chevy Silverado on Kimball Ave, when he failed to stop at a stop sign and struck an officer driving a 2018 Ford Explorer, according to Idaho State Police (ISP). The accident occurred at the intersection of Kimball Ave. and E. Chicago St.
Traffic Alert: Multiple accidents on I-84 eastbound near Eagle
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — There are multiple crashes reported on I-84 eastbound near Eagle heading toward the connector and Boise. CBS2 will update this story when more information is released.
Nampa mayor: trying to control growth 'like holding your hand under a waterfall'
NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa is Idaho's third-largest city. Since 2000, its population has more than doubled -- from fewer than 52,000 in 2000 to more than 106,000 in 2021, according to data and estimates from the U.S. Census and COMPASS. It's a pace that Mayor Debbie Kling says is...
Former Meridian bus driver sentenced for injury to a child, stemming from 2021 incident
BOISE, Idaho — A former school bus driver will spend 180 days in jail and serve 10 years of probation after he was convicted of injury to a child Friday, for an incident caught on camera in 2021. Leroy Morris, 81, was originally charged with two counts of lewd...
