Bogota, NJ

NJ.com

Boys Soccer Top 20, Nov. 10: Shakeup continues as state tournament marches on

If the sectional finals and state semifinals showed us anything this year, it’s that some things never change. Preseason contenders such as Delran, West Orange, Seton Hall Prep and Christian Brothers all have had successful tournament runs thus far, something that we expected out of them coming into the 2022 season. However, there have been some surprises — particularly in Group 3, where few could have predicted that this year’s state final would’ve been between Robbinsville and Mendham.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Soccer: No. 10 Ramsey outlasts Harrison in PKs in Group 2 semifinals

As Ramsey goalkeeper Steven De Pinto walked over to the net before the start of penalty kicks, the words of his predecessor were in his mind - “trust your gut.”. “The old varsity goalkeeper Ryan Haskell. We’re good friends and he told me ‘trust your gut, trust your gut,’” said De Pinto, a sophomore. “That’s what I did. I dove left and I made the save.”
RAMSEY, NJ
insidernj.com

McCartney Wins the West Orange Mayoralty

Susan McCartney has prevailed in the West Orange mayor’s race. In second, Matute-Brown (2,892). Third – Rutherford with 2,687. Krakoviak came in fourth with 2,343 votes.
NJ.com

Norwood, De la Torre, Grana win Hoboken ed board seats; Fife leads in Harrison mayoral race

A Hoboken slate of Board of Education candidates that painted the race as a referendum on the opposition’s Trump-ness swept to victory Tuesday night. The Leadership That Listens team — Leslie Norwood, Antonio Graña and Alex de la Torre Jr. — defeated the Kids First Team of Pavel Sokolov, Cindy Wiegand and Donna Magen, as well as two unaffiliated candidates in a race that turned ugly as the calendar turned to November.
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ.com

N.J.’s best new Thai restaurant spices up North Jersey’s most viral suburb

Long before the foreboding spotlight of Netflix’s “The Watcher” was cast upon Westfield, the Union County suburb has always enjoyed a fairly robust dining scene: Limani Seafood Grill, Mulberry House, Chez Catherine and Farinolio to name a few. Though downtown has undergone substantial business churn since the pandemic. Many big name brands and chains have left, leaving expensive spaces vacant for new businesses to shoot their shot. One of those locales, on the quaint corner North Ave and Elmer Street, was recently scooped up by Maya Thai Eatery, adding some welcome diversity to the local area’s dining offerings.
WESTFIELD, NJ
Michigan Daily

Rap’s biggest artists are obsessed with Jersey club

Throughout 2022, there has been a house reawakening within the hip-hop/R&B community. Previously a sparsely-populated fusion genre within the modern mainstream, rappers and house DJs are collaborating more than ever, with house artists like Kaytranada, Calvin Harris and Fred again.. all putting out tracks with rappers this year. In addition to that, hip-hop’s biggest names are trying their hand at house, most notably with Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind and Beyonce’s Renaissance this past summer. Within this greater trend of house-rap fusion, a regional subgenre has ascended to national attention through its adoption by major artists, going viral on the internet several times in the process. This is the story of Jersey club.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Globe

McCartney leads mayoral race in West Orange

Council President Susan McCartney leads the race for mayor of West Orange, with three other current or former members of the council not too far behind in the officially nonpartisan contest. McCartney has 31% of the vote, ahead of Councilwoman Cindy Matute-Brown’s 26%, Councilman Bill Rutherford’s 23%, and former Councilman...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

4 great places for split pea soup in NJ

One of my favorite soups, yes, winter is coming it's time to think soup, is split pea. Every once in a while my wife Jodi will make it at home, it's a process and takes a certain ham and several hours to do it right. So when we're craving a...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. election results 2022: Passaic County

Voters in Passaic County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J election results 2022: Bergen County

Voters in Bergen County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have an ✔ in front of their names.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers wrestling notebook: UNC transfer Joe Heilmann ready for homecoming

Joe Heilmann considers himself the lone wolf of the Heilmann family. “I’m the lone wolf who came back to Rutgers,” Heilmann said last week at Rutgers wrestling Media Day. “It’s kind of funny because we all considered Rutgers — whether that was all four years or one year so it’s kind of cool that I am the one to do it. It’s really nice to be close to home, friends and family and former teammates.”
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

