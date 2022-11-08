Read full article on original website
Related
Boys Soccer Top 20, Nov. 10: Shakeup continues as state tournament marches on
If the sectional finals and state semifinals showed us anything this year, it’s that some things never change. Preseason contenders such as Delran, West Orange, Seton Hall Prep and Christian Brothers all have had successful tournament runs thus far, something that we expected out of them coming into the 2022 season. However, there have been some surprises — particularly in Group 3, where few could have predicted that this year’s state final would’ve been between Robbinsville and Mendham.
Boys Soccer: No. 10 Ramsey outlasts Harrison in PKs in Group 2 semifinals
As Ramsey goalkeeper Steven De Pinto walked over to the net before the start of penalty kicks, the words of his predecessor were in his mind - “trust your gut.”. “The old varsity goalkeeper Ryan Haskell. We’re good friends and he told me ‘trust your gut, trust your gut,’” said De Pinto, a sophomore. “That’s what I did. I dove left and I made the save.”
HEART STOPPER: Suicidal Girl, 15, Loses Footing Atop North Jersey Bridge, Caught By Responders
HEROES: Traffic whizzed below as a troubled 15-year-old lost her footing and appeared about to fall from a bridge between Elmwood Park and Paterson.The distraught girl had somehow wiggled past a chain-link fence, leaving nothing between her and Route 20 nearly 40 feet below, Elmwood Park Police Chi…
insidernj.com
McCartney Wins the West Orange Mayoralty
Susan McCartney has prevailed in the West Orange mayor’s race. In second, Matute-Brown (2,892). Third – Rutherford with 2,687. Krakoviak came in fourth with 2,343 votes.
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Sept. 26-Oct.2, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Sept. 26-Oct. 2, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
Boys Basketball: Hudson Catholic’s Elijah Gertrude to take Jersey City with him to UVA
When Elijah Gertrude signed his national letter of intent Wednesday to play basketball at the University of Virginia, the Hudson Catholic High School star became the latest example of a kid using athletics and academics to springboard out of Jersey City. But the Hawks’ guard doesn’t view it that way....
Boys Basketball: Camden, Roselle Catholic stars to sign next week; still no official word on D.J. Wagner
Some of the biggest names in New Jersey high school basketball will put pen to paper and sign their National Letters of Intent next week, but there is still no official word on when Camden’s D.J. Wagner will make his commitment. Wagner’s Camden teammates Aaron Bradshaw (Kentucky), Cian Medley...
Norwood, De la Torre, Grana win Hoboken ed board seats; Fife leads in Harrison mayoral race
A Hoboken slate of Board of Education candidates that painted the race as a referendum on the opposition’s Trump-ness swept to victory Tuesday night. The Leadership That Listens team — Leslie Norwood, Antonio Graña and Alex de la Torre Jr. — defeated the Kids First Team of Pavel Sokolov, Cindy Wiegand and Donna Magen, as well as two unaffiliated candidates in a race that turned ugly as the calendar turned to November.
N.J.’s best new Thai restaurant spices up North Jersey’s most viral suburb
Long before the foreboding spotlight of Netflix’s “The Watcher” was cast upon Westfield, the Union County suburb has always enjoyed a fairly robust dining scene: Limani Seafood Grill, Mulberry House, Chez Catherine and Farinolio to name a few. Though downtown has undergone substantial business churn since the pandemic. Many big name brands and chains have left, leaving expensive spaces vacant for new businesses to shoot their shot. One of those locales, on the quaint corner North Ave and Elmer Street, was recently scooped up by Maya Thai Eatery, adding some welcome diversity to the local area’s dining offerings.
Michigan Daily
Rap’s biggest artists are obsessed with Jersey club
Throughout 2022, there has been a house reawakening within the hip-hop/R&B community. Previously a sparsely-populated fusion genre within the modern mainstream, rappers and house DJs are collaborating more than ever, with house artists like Kaytranada, Calvin Harris and Fred again.. all putting out tracks with rappers this year. In addition to that, hip-hop’s biggest names are trying their hand at house, most notably with Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind and Beyonce’s Renaissance this past summer. Within this greater trend of house-rap fusion, a regional subgenre has ascended to national attention through its adoption by major artists, going viral on the internet several times in the process. This is the story of Jersey club.
New Jersey Globe
McCartney leads mayoral race in West Orange
Council President Susan McCartney leads the race for mayor of West Orange, with three other current or former members of the council not too far behind in the officially nonpartisan contest. McCartney has 31% of the vote, ahead of Councilwoman Cindy Matute-Brown’s 26%, Councilman Bill Rutherford’s 23%, and former Councilman...
4 great places for split pea soup in NJ
One of my favorite soups, yes, winter is coming it's time to think soup, is split pea. Every once in a while my wife Jodi will make it at home, it's a process and takes a certain ham and several hours to do it right. So when we're craving a...
hudsoncountyview.com
‘Education Matters’ Jersey City BOE team pulls off 3rd consecutive sweep
The “Education Matters” Jersey City Board of Education team, the slate historically backed by the local teachers union, pulled off their third consecutive sweep in today’s election. The trio of Trustee Noemi Velazquez, Christopher Tisdale, and Afaf Muhammed was able to stave off the “Change for Children”...
N.J. election results 2022: Passaic County
Voters in Passaic County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
Italian Family Living American Dream Gets Visit From Portnoy At North Jersey Pizzeria
Four generations with 60 years of pizza knowledge shared a slice of their story of the American Dream with pizza aficionado Dave Portnoy. The Curcio's apparently run a pizza destiny with cheese of gold, based on how popular their parlor Sun-Ray Pizza was with passers-by as they advised Barstoo…
25 years after overcoming skeptics, NJPAC is still getting applause, reaching out, and inviting in
It had been 34 years since a teenage Savion Glover and Tom Kean danced together on stage. Long before the popular governor’s vision of the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark came to fruition and the dancer and city native became a global star and NJPAC board member.
N.J election results 2022: Bergen County
Voters in Bergen County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have an ✔ in front of their names.
Seton Hall routs Monmouth in Shaheen Holloway’s return
Tray Jackson posted 12 points and five rebounds off the bench, freshman Tae Davis had 11 points and eight rebounds
Top 4 places to get a pastrami sandwich in NJ
On Election night, I had several stops including a live podcast for members of my new organization and a speech at the victory party for Ocean County. To fuel up, Jodi and I started the evening at Tigers Tale on Route 206 in Skillman. I typically don't eat before a...
Rutgers wrestling notebook: UNC transfer Joe Heilmann ready for homecoming
Joe Heilmann considers himself the lone wolf of the Heilmann family. “I’m the lone wolf who came back to Rutgers,” Heilmann said last week at Rutgers wrestling Media Day. “It’s kind of funny because we all considered Rutgers — whether that was all four years or one year so it’s kind of cool that I am the one to do it. It’s really nice to be close to home, friends and family and former teammates.”
