WIBW
Shawnee Co. Sheriff says two Topeka men are in custody facing multiple drug charges
SHAWNEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill announced two men are behind bars and facing multiple drug related charges after a search warrant was served Wednesday morning in south Topeka. The Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday, November 9, the Drug Enforcement Unit, as part of the Shawnee...
WIBW
Driver, cyclist in fatal KC accident remain unidentified
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The driver and a cyclist involved in a fatal accident in Kansas City remain unidentified. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, emergency crews were called to the area of the on-ramp from 7th St., to northbound I-35 with reports of a crash.
WIBW
TPD warns of phone scam circulating Capital City
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department took to Facebook to warn Capital City residents of a recent phone scam circulating the area. TPD indicated that on Tuesday night, Nov. 8, it received several reports about a scammer who pretended to be a TPD sergeant. The scammer reportedly called about “contempt of court” and “car registry issues.”
WIBW
Crash near Melvern Lake sends two to Topeka hospital
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were transported to a hospital as a result of a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 75 near Melvern Lake on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement officials were dispatched just before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8 to an injury accident at milepost 119 on U.S. Highway 75.
WIBW
Thieves steal $1,000 photo from Manhattan alley
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are on the hunt for three men who stole a $1,000 photo from an alley in Aggieville. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that officials with the City of Manhattan reported a theft in the 1300 block of Laramie St. Officials indicate that...
WIBW
N.C. driver hospitalized after semi-truck hits tree on side of interstate
WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A semi-truck driver was hospitalized after his truck hit a tree along the side of the interstate. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, emergency crews were called to the area of I-35 and Southwest Blvd. in Wyandotte Co. with reports of a crash.
WIBW
Truck hits deer Wednesday morning near Gage Park in west Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Raymond Espinosa was driving to work Wednesday morning when a deer ran out in front of his pickup truck on a street along the south edge of Gage Park in west Topeka. Espinosa didn’t have time to react as his Ford F-150 struck the deer around...
WIBW
DA’s SAVE Program draws attention from Topeka JUMP
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A record 30 homicides in Topeka in 2017 sparked conversations about reducing crime. It led District Attorney Mike Kagay to implement Strategies Against Violence Everywhere Program, also know as SAVE. “We’re making a difference everyday in the lives of these kids and their families,” said Kagay....
WIBW
Search warrant leads to arrest of Topeka man
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 34-year-old Topeka man was arrested on Tuesday after TPD officers located drugs while serving a search warrant. According to officials, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant Tuesday, November 8 in the 1000 block of SW Plass Ave. in relation to an ongoing investigation. Over the course of the search warrant, officers located marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia.
WIBW
Missouri man charged for using intimidating note to rob Olathe bank
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Missouri has been charged for using an “intimidating note” to rob an Olathe bank. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says that on Wednesday, Nov. 9, Lucas John Royce Spies, 27, of Harrisonville, Mo., has been charged with one count of bank robbery and one count of attempted bank robbery.
WIBW
Crews respond to motorcycle-deer collision Wednesday in Jackson County
MAYETTA, Kan. (WIBW) - No serious injuries were reported in a motorcycle-deer collision early Wednesday about two miles northeast of Mayetta in Jackson County. The collision was reported around 7:25 a.m. near 166th and S Roads. Initial reports indicated the motorcycle rider suffered a possible shoulder injury. There was no...
WIBW
Police rule suspicious death in SW Topeka as a suicide
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A suspicious death in SW Topeka has officially been ruled a suicide. On Monday afternoon, Nov. 7, the Topeka Police Department says it ruled a suspicious death to be the result of a suicide. As such, the deceased will not be identified. Just after 6 p.m....
WIBW
Police investigate suicide outside Shawnee Co. polling place
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is investigating a suicide that happened outside a Shawnee Co. polling place Tuesday morning. A spokesperson for the City of Topeka said the suicide happened Tuesday, November 8 inside a vehicle that was parked in front of a polling place at 312 NE Freeman Ave.
WIBW
WIBW
Burlington Police warn of increase in vehicle burglaries
BURLINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Burlington Police have warned residents to lock their vehicles. On Tuesday morning, Nov. 8, the Burlington Police Department said a number of vehicles were burglarized. It said all vehicles involved had been unlocked and a variety of items had been taken including cash, a gun, ammunition and more.
WIBW
1 person seriously injured in Central Topeka shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are investigating a shooting in central Topeka that sent one person to the hospital. TPD says officers responded just after 7 p.m. Monday to SW 11th and SW Buchanan St. Shortly after the call, they were told a person arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle.
$10,000 sculpture missing from Shawnee Co. yard
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A missing sculpture, valued at $10,000, is missing from a Shawnee County yard and deputies want to find it. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the 150-pound sculpture of a bat and is appealing to the public for help finding the item. The bat has a 10-foot wing span. According […]
Comments / 2