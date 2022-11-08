ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

LPR cameras able to read blue TN license plates at night after series of updates, vendor says

By Andy Cordan
WATE
WATE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yrhLe_0j2W398p00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — If you’ve driven on the highway lately, you’ve undoubtedly noticed that most Tennessee license plates are now blue, a transformation to a new plate design that began early this year.

While the blue plates might be aesthetically pleasing, law enforcement initially complained they were very hard to read at night by LPR (license plate recognition) cameras. These cameras are used extensively by police, sheriff, homeowners associations, and even schools, to catch criminals, find missing people and maintain safety.

On Monday, representatives of Flock Safety , one of the leaders in the industry, told News 2 the company has made many technological updates to read the new plate at night.

The state began disseminating the new plates in early 2022. It didn’t take long for law enforcement officers to find that the new blue plates at night were not showing up clearly on LPR cameras like those used by Flock Safety and many other vendors.

News 2 conducted its own experiment , driving a pickup truck multiple times past a Flock LPR reader at night. The truck had a blue plate on the back. Sheriff’s officials with access to the LPR technology told News 2 they were not able to read the license plate on the back of the pickup truck.

According to experts interviewed by News 2, the problem is a reflectivity issue with the new TN license plate design and how it’s seen by the infrared cameras at night.

“The nighttime readability of the new plates has gotten significantly better over the last several months, we can certainly tell you that,” said Holly Beilin of Flock Safety.

Employee killed in accident at Knoxville cement plant

According to Beilin, Flock Safety is a leader in the LPR industry with LPR systems in more than 100 police, sheriff, and homeowner associations throughout Tennessee.

“Our machine learning team has been continuously updating the software, the code, and updating the machine learning and computer vision, and we are confident that nighttime readability is at the same level it was with the original [ Tennessee ] plates,” said Beilin.

Officials with the state Department of Revenue have consistently maintained there is no change planned to the plate design and the LPR companies will have to adapt their technology to read the new blue plates.

“We have an exceptional engineering and product team at Flock Safety, and we have law enforcement partners who really need to use our tech to help solve and reduce crime,” said Beilin.

News 2 reached out to the state Department of Revenue for this story. The department had no further comment except to update figures indicating that 4.9 million blue plates have now been produced with more than 5 million expected to be on the roads by the end of the year.

Here’s why Powerball numbers weren’t drawn Monday night

Michelle Sanders Parks, Director of Communications with the state Department of General Services did respond to several News 2 questions regarding LPR cameras on state right of ways and the bidding process for vendors.

Sanders Parks wrote:

“Local governments continue to maintain the ability and independence to procure LPRs consistent with state law and may place them on local roads as permitted. Local police departments do not have the authorization to place cameras on state property unless explicitly granted permission by the State.

If granted permission, the State has determined that the best way to maintain state oversight of any cameras placed on these right of ways is to limit such installation to cameras purchased by and through the existing state vendor. The State competitively procured the vendor, Vigilant of Motorola Solutions in 2021 and maintains information sharing through this vendor.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

More wildfires in Rockwood bring in firefighting efforts

Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry and local crews are working two wildland fires, one of which had been a planned burn and the other that has cropped up overnight, along westbound Interstate 40 in Roane County on Rockwood Mountain. More wildfires in Rockwood bring in firefighting …. Tennessee...
ROANE COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Schools close in Tennessee as sickness sweeps across the state

Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and as a result, multiple school districts are closed Monday morning as emergency rooms, doctors’ offices and clinics fill up. Schools close in Tennessee as sickness sweeps across …. Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and as a result, multiple school districts are closed Monday...
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Appalachian Power increasing fuel rate for TN customers

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The average Kingsport-area customer of American Electric Power’s (AEP) Appalachian Power subsidiary will see a 32.1% increase in monthly bills starting in just a few weeks. AEP applied to the Tennessee Public Utility Commission (TPUC) in late September saying it planned to raise its so-called Fuel and Purchased Power Adjustment Rider […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WKRN

Drunk driver arrested after hit-and-run crash

In Franklin, a man was arrested after hitting a parked vehicle in a parking lot and fleeing the scene. In Franklin, a man was arrested after hitting a parked vehicle in a parking lot and fleeing the scene. Ogles declares victory. In the race for the newly-drawn District 5, Andy...
FRANKLIN, TN
KAT Adventures

Take my breath away...Overlooks in Middle Tennessee!

Sometimes I am just in need of some air and a beautiful view. I don't want to work too hard for it and I want to just sit down, enjoy the silence and stare off for as far as I can see. Have you ever been there?! Well, look no further because below I have listed my top 3 favorite overlooks that I go to in Middle Tennesse!
SPARTA, TN
KATV

Tennessee man arrested in Arkansas attempting to meet minor at hotel

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Detectives with the Internet Crimes Against Children Division and the SWAT team arrested an out-of-state man attempting to meet a teen girl at a Jonesboro hotel, our content partner Region 8 News Reported. A probable cause affidavit said that the Jonesboro Police Department arrested David...
JONESBORO, AR
american-rails.com

Tennessee Christmas Train Rides (2022)

Tennessee has held a long history with the iron horse, dating back to the Nashville & Chattanooga, which first entered service on February 11, 1854. This system later became the modern Nashville, Chattanooga & St. Louis, the state's most well-known railroad along with the Louisville & Nashville. At its peak,...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Groups demand special investigation into Eliza Fletcher murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Two advocacy groups are calling for a special investigation into Eliza Fletcher’s murder after what they describe as a failure by law enforcement and state prison officials. Nearly two months after Fletcher was found dead, two advocacy groups are looking to turn their pain into action by calling for a special […]
TENNESSEE STATE
actionnews5.com

Legislation filed to criminalize public drag performances in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New legislation filed by a state senator regarding the LGBTQ+ community is looking to criminalize drag performances in public settings. The bill groups drag performers with other adult cabaret performers, such as exotic dancers, topless dancers, or strippers and would make it a misdemeanor for first offense and felony on the second offense for participating in such behavior.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Bird flu drives business to East Tenn. turkey farmers

ROANE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Avian Influenza killed 7.1 million turkeys this year, according to the USDA. With a little more than two weeks left until Thanksgiving, smaller farms are filling the void left by big box stores. “It’s been a pretty good season. They’ve done alright. I’m an experienced...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

WATE

34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy