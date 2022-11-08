Read full article on original website
Spurs Ex Player & Assistant Jacque Vaughn Named Brooklyn Nets Head Coach
Jacque Vaughn spent six years as both a player and assistant for the San Antonio Spurs. Now, he'll look to provide answers for a Brooklyn Nets team that has had a drama-filled start to the 2022-23 season.
Yardbarker
The Buss Family Could Sell Part Of The Los Angeles Lakers, Says Brian Windhorst
The Los Angeles Lakers are arguably the biggest franchise in the NBA. While teams like the Golden State Warriors and Chicago Bulls have become relevant worldwide with modern dynasties and teams like the New York Knicks remain popular because of the massive market they are in, the Lakers have combined both.
7 takeaways from the San Antonio Spurs 'Ring of the Rowell' docuseries
Shaved head Timmy is our favorite Timmy.
Next 5: Phoenix Suns continue minus Cam Johnson, Chris Paul questionable at Timberwolves
MINNEAPOLIS – Chris Paul’s sore right heel had nothing to do with why he kept having to stop while walking to the team bus at Wells Fargo Center's loading area in Philadelphia. He was signing autographs and taking pictures with fans at every turn. It was perhaps the...
NBC Miami
Brooklyn Nets Hiring of Jacque Vaughn Sends NBA Twitter Into Frenzy
Brooklyn Nets hiring of Jacque Vaughn sends NBA Twitter into frenzy originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NBA world is filled with questions and confusion as the Brooklyn Nets announced they are hiring Jacque Vaughn as the new head coach. Since the Nets parted ways with Steve Nash on...
Justin Verlander declines $25M Astros option, becomes free agent
Justin Verlander declined a $25 million option with the Houston Astros to become a free agent on Thursday, five days after helping the team with its second World Series title.
Mavs LISTEN: Luka Doncic Chasing Greatness; Josh Green Earning More Minutes
As Luka Doncic continues his historical start to the season, Josh Green is showing major signs of development and earning more minutes. The Mavs Step Back crew discusses the Dallas Mavericks riding a four-game win streak.
Hurricane Nicole forcing Phoenix Suns to change travel plans to Orlando
MINNEAPOLIS – Hurricane Nicole is making everyone change travel arrangements heading into Florida. That includes the Phoenix Suns. Instead of traveling from Minneapolis to Orlando on Thursday for Friday's game against the Magic, the...
CBS Sports
LeBron James exits Lakers' loss to Clippers with left leg soreness, says 'not as bad' as 2018 groin injury
At 2-9, the Los Angeles Lakers have struggled mightily even with LeBron James on the floor this season. But they might have to face their first stretch without him. In the middle of one his better games of the season Wednesday night against the host Los Angeles Clippers James landed awkwardly while attempting a shot in the fourth quarter and immediately grabbed at his groin. The pain was too great for him to stay on the floor, and he exited the game with left leg soreness and did not return.
Stephen A. Smith Suggests Blockbuster Trade: Anthony Davis For Draymond Green And Klay Thompson
A closer look at Smith's trade idea definitely works for both teams, but comes with its share of flaws as well.
LeBron James Announces His Status For Lakers-Clippers Game
LeBron James says that he will play in Wednesday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers.
