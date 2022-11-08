ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Miami

Brooklyn Nets Hiring of Jacque Vaughn Sends NBA Twitter Into Frenzy

Brooklyn Nets hiring of Jacque Vaughn sends NBA Twitter into frenzy originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NBA world is filled with questions and confusion as the Brooklyn Nets announced they are hiring Jacque Vaughn as the new head coach. Since the Nets parted ways with Steve Nash on...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS Sports

LeBron James exits Lakers' loss to Clippers with left leg soreness, says 'not as bad' as 2018 groin injury

At 2-9, the Los Angeles Lakers have struggled mightily even with LeBron James on the floor this season. But they might have to face their first stretch without him. In the middle of one his better games of the season Wednesday night against the host Los Angeles Clippers James landed awkwardly while attempting a shot in the fourth quarter and immediately grabbed at his groin. The pain was too great for him to stay on the floor, and he exited the game with left leg soreness and did not return.
LOS ANGELES, CA

