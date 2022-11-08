ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

New Jersey man accused of kidnapping two juveniles in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — A New Jersey man has been arrested, accused of kidnapping two Schenectady juveniles. According to State Police, back in January of 2022, Troopers assisted Scotia police after a report that two juveniles were kidnapped from a home in Schenectady. Investigators say the two were returned...
Troy man with dozens of open charges convicted on violent felonies in Montgomery County

AMSTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — A Troy man was convicted by a jury Monday on two violent felonies and other charges in Montgomery County. Noah Pascal was convicted on all charges in a seven-count indictment, including two counts of Assault in the Second Degree; Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Second Degree, Unlawful fleeing a police officer, reckless driving and speeding.
Crews are on the scene of a partial building collapse in Albany

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Code enforcement and other crews are on the scene after the façade has collapsed from the front of an Albany building. The collapse happened early Wednesday afternoon at 30 Central Avenue, where most of the front brickwork came crashing to the sidewalk below. The...
Police say missing girls found safe, reunited with families

Albany, NY — Albany Police late Thursday morning say that the two girls were located in the city of Albany and are safe. Albany Police are trying to find two missing girls who were last seen on Wednesday around 5 p.m. on Livingston Avenue near North Lake Avenue. Both girls left an after-school program together and have not been seen since.
Polling site malfunctions occur in multiple counties

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Malfunctions at polling sites affected multiple counties in the capital region as the General Election arrived. Seven towns in Washington County were affected by ballots that were not able to be scanned in the voting machines due to a printing error. Board of Election...
Man facing multiple charges in connection to thefts from vehicles

HUDSON FALLS, NY (WRGB) — The Hudson Falls Police department announced the arrest of a 25-year-old man on over a dozen charges. Jonathan A. Edwards is accused of breaking into several vehicles, stealing money, credit cards and other personal information. Police say they used a Facebook post and video...
Rockafeller Tree heading to NYC from Queensbury

The Rockefeller tree was cut today from within the Capital Region. The 82-foot tall and 50 food wide Norway spruce weighs 14 tons and needed a crane to be lifted. A 115-foot-long trailer will take the tree to Rockefeller Center just two days from now. This tree, coming from Queensbury,...
Why moms were taking their daughters to the polls this election

ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — One in 10 voters say abortion rights, along with other social issues, were key concerns in this midterm electioN, according to an Associated Press exit poll. Reproductive freedom proved to be a defining issue in this election, prompting some Capital Region mothers to bring their...
