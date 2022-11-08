Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WRGB
Man sentenced in beating death of a older man near an Albany park
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man will spend the next 25 year to life in prison , guilty of murder in the death of a man who was found lying near bushes in a city park in September of last year. Nicholas Lewis, 27, of Albany, pleaded guilty...
WRGB
New Jersey man accused of kidnapping two juveniles in Schenectady
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — A New Jersey man has been arrested, accused of kidnapping two Schenectady juveniles. According to State Police, back in January of 2022, Troopers assisted Scotia police after a report that two juveniles were kidnapped from a home in Schenectady. Investigators say the two were returned...
WRGB
Troy man with dozens of open charges convicted on violent felonies in Montgomery County
AMSTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — A Troy man was convicted by a jury Monday on two violent felonies and other charges in Montgomery County. Noah Pascal was convicted on all charges in a seven-count indictment, including two counts of Assault in the Second Degree; Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Second Degree, Unlawful fleeing a police officer, reckless driving and speeding.
WRGB
Infant in critical condition, man arrested on assault charges, say State Police
SEWARD, NY — State Police say they have arrested a Schoharie County man, accused of injuring an infant, leaving the baby in critical condition. 32-year-old David R Walker was arrested on November 8th, charged with assault, reckless assult of a child and endangerment. State Police in Cobleskill, back on...
WRGB
Crews are on the scene of a partial building collapse in Albany
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Code enforcement and other crews are on the scene after the façade has collapsed from the front of an Albany building. The collapse happened early Wednesday afternoon at 30 Central Avenue, where most of the front brickwork came crashing to the sidewalk below. The...
WRGB
Police say missing girls found safe, reunited with families
Albany, NY — Albany Police late Thursday morning say that the two girls were located in the city of Albany and are safe. Albany Police are trying to find two missing girls who were last seen on Wednesday around 5 p.m. on Livingston Avenue near North Lake Avenue. Both girls left an after-school program together and have not been seen since.
WRGB
Polling site malfunctions occur in multiple counties
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Malfunctions at polling sites affected multiple counties in the capital region as the General Election arrived. Seven towns in Washington County were affected by ballots that were not able to be scanned in the voting machines due to a printing error. Board of Election...
WRGB
Man facing multiple charges in connection to thefts from vehicles
HUDSON FALLS, NY (WRGB) — The Hudson Falls Police department announced the arrest of a 25-year-old man on over a dozen charges. Jonathan A. Edwards is accused of breaking into several vehicles, stealing money, credit cards and other personal information. Police say they used a Facebook post and video...
WRGB
Rockafeller Tree heading to NYC from Queensbury
The Rockefeller tree was cut today from within the Capital Region. The 82-foot tall and 50 food wide Norway spruce weighs 14 tons and needed a crane to be lifted. A 115-foot-long trailer will take the tree to Rockefeller Center just two days from now. This tree, coming from Queensbury,...
WRGB
Why moms were taking their daughters to the polls this election
ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — One in 10 voters say abortion rights, along with other social issues, were key concerns in this midterm electioN, according to an Associated Press exit poll. Reproductive freedom proved to be a defining issue in this election, prompting some Capital Region mothers to bring their...
