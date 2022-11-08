ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

$2 billion Powerball jackpot drawn after delay

PROVIDENCE, RI (WLNE) — After a long wait due to technical issues before Monday night’s record Powerball drawing, the winning numbers have finally been drawn. The winning numbers are 10-33-41-47-56 with a Powerball number of 10. The final jackpot ended up closing at $2.04 billion, the biggest jackpot ever.
CDC announces Listeria investigation after 16 confirmed cases

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The CDC has announced an investigation into an outbreak of Listeria. So far, Listeria infections have been reported in six different states: California, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and New York. According to an investigation notice released by the CDC Wednesday, there are currently 16...
Massachusetts voters approve millionaire tax ballot question

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts voters have approved an amendment to the state constitution that will increase taxes on those earning more than $1 million a year. The amendment imposes a 4% surtax on the portion of an individual’s annual income that exceeds $1 million. Those making up to $1 million, but not exceeding that amount, won’t pay new taxes.
Gas prices in Rhode Island up 5 cents

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gas prices are rising again in Rhode Island. AAA Northeast said Monday that the average for a gallon of gas is up 5 cents from last week, averaging $3.85 a gallon. “Rising oil prices fueled by worries over Russian oil production cuts have renewed concerns...
Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee wins 1st full term in office

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Democratic Gov. Dan McKee has defeated Republican challenger Ashley Kalus to win his first full term in office. McKee is a former lieutenant governor who became the state’s chief executive in March 2021 when two-term Gov. Gina Raimondo was tapped as U.S. commerce secretary. He was the heavy favorite in the liberal state as both a Democrat and incumbent, who was endorsed by a host of large unions. Kalus is a business owner and political novice who moved to the state last year.
Nearly 71,000 voters participated in early voting in RI

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Board of Elections said nearly 71,000 people voted early ahead of Tuesday’s election. With early voting closing at 4 p.m. Monday, the board said they received 70,818 early voting ballots. The board has also received and scanned 30,903 mail ballots, which...
6 Rhode Island towns vote ‘no’ for cannabis retail sales

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island residents in 31 cities and towns voted Tuesday on whether or not to approve recreational marijuana sales. Six towns rejected ballot measures for recreational marijuana sales, including Barrington, East Greenwich, Jamestown, Little Compton, Scituate, and Smithfield. Cannabis retailers will now be banned in...
ACLU of Rhode Island calls on schools to reject body cams for SROs

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Students’ right groups are calling on Rhode Island schools to reject body-worn cameras for school resource officers. The ACLU of Rhode Island and eight other organizations in the state, which advocate for the interests of students, sent a letter to all school district superintendents in the state urging them not to equip SROs with body cameras.
Biden congratulates McKee, Healey on gubernatorial victories

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — President Joe Biden made congratulatory calls Tuesday to Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee and Massachusetts Gov.-elect Maura Healey. McKee won his first full term in office after defeating his GOP challenger, Ashley Kalus. Last week, First Lady Jill Biden made multiple stops across Rhode Island...
Brown Women’s Soccer Draws Road Game with Rutgers to Start NCAA Tournament

The Brown women’s soccer team will face Rutgers in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament this Saturday, Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. in Piscataway, N.J. The Bears finished the regular season at 12-2-2 and 5-0-1 in the Ivy League to win their third straight and 15th overall Ivy League title. Rutgers, a No. 5 seed in the tournament, went 13-4-2 and 5-3-2 in Big Ten action. The Scarlet Knights fell to Northwestern 2-1 in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament.
