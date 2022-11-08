Read full article on original website
70-Year-Old Milwaukee Woman Scammed Out of $38.5K by 'Fake FBI Agent' ImpersonatorZack LoveMilwaukee, WI
This Massive Flea Market in Wisconsin is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensCaledonia, WI
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
3 Takeaways from the Bucks' dramatic double-overtime win over the Thunder
The shorthanded Bucks managed to steal a hard-earned victory in Oklahoma.
Tri-City Herald
Five Takeaways from Atlanta Hawks Win Over Milwaukee Bucks
Last night the Atlanta Hawks upset the Milwaukee Bucks 117-98. Not only were the Bucks the last remaining unbeaten team in the NBA, but the Hawks were without Trae Young. Below are our five biggest takeaways from Monday night's game. Defense. As we discussed in yesterday's four keys to victory,...
ESPN
Carter scores career-high 36, Bucks beat Thunder in 2 OTs
OKLAHOMA CITY -- — Jevon Carter had career highs of 36 points and 12 assists, and the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 136-132 in two overtimes on Wednesday night. The Bucks were missing their top two scorers. Giannis Antetokounmpo sat out with a sore left knee...
Utah Jazz at Atlanta Hawks Scouting Report
Preview, injury report, odds, and streaming options for the NBA game between the Utah Jazz and Atlanta Hawks.
Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss
Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
FOX Sports
Bey scores 25, Pistons' big 2nd half beats Thunder 112-103
DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 25 points, Cade Cunningham had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and the Detroit Pistons beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-103 on Monday night. Rookie Jaden Ivey had 15 points and 11 rebounds, while Isaiah Stewart had 11 points and 12 rebounds. The Pistons outscored the Thunder 64-40 in the second half.
4 Takeaways from Jazz's 125-119 Road Win Over Hawks
The Utah Jazz used a balanced attack in dismantling the Atlanta Hawks.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Bucks unveil new uniforms; 'Gathering Place' city edition
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Bucks unveiled on Thursday, Nov. 10 their "Gathering Place" edition uniforms, their fifth and final uniform set to be worn in 2022-23. The uniforms are a part of the NIKE City Edition collection and will be worn exclusively during the 2022-23 season. A news release says...
Bruins star Charlie McAvoy to make season debut against Flames tonight
BOSTON — Boston Bruins star defenseman Charlie McAvoy will make his season debut against the Calgary Flames at TD Garden on Thursday night. The 24-year-old will rejoin the surging Bruins after missing the first 13 games of the season as he recovered from offseason shoulder surgery. “He’s checked all...
Hawks star Trae Young holding on to embarrassing title to start the season
Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young hasn’t had the easiest of times putting the ball through the hoop in the early goings of the season. He struggled from the field yet again during the Hawks’ 125-119 loss to the Utah Jazz, needing 28 shots (making 10 of them) to get 22 points.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
FOX Bet Super 6: Win $50,000 prize on Cowboys-Packers Game of the Week
America's Game of the Week between the Cowboys and the Packers on FOX will be one for the ages. The big showdown has all the elements of a Sunday soap opera. The silver stars, the cheeseheads, a head coach returning to his old stomping grounds, a bombastic team owner whose personality precedes him everywhere he goes, Aaron Rodgers' potential demise and some Odell Beckham rumors.
ESPN
Markkanen's season-high 32 helps Jazz beat Hawks 125-119
ATLANTA -- — The best 3-point defense in the NBA was no match for Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz. Markkanen scored a season-high 32 points and the Jazz recovered after blowing a 15-point lead to beat the Atlanta Hawks 125-119 on Wednesday night. Hawks opponents had made only...
Bucks And Thunder Injury Reports
The Milwaukee Bucks and Oklahoma City Thunder have announced their injury reports for Wednesday’s game.
Texas Longhorns offer Wisconsin commitment
The Texas Longhorns extended an offer to Wisconsin defensive line commitment Roderick Pierce Friday. The 6-foot-3, 290-pounder has been committed to the Badgers for over five months, but has taken a more open stance on his recruitment since Wisconsin parted ways with Paul Chryst. Michigan has hosted Pierce this season following an offer October 22. The Wolverines have gained traction in Pierce’s recruitment to the point of being considered the current favorite.
