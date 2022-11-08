The Texas Longhorns extended an offer to Wisconsin defensive line commitment Roderick Pierce Friday. The 6-foot-3, 290-pounder has been committed to the Badgers for over five months, but has taken a more open stance on his recruitment since Wisconsin parted ways with Paul Chryst. Michigan has hosted Pierce this season following an offer October 22. The Wolverines have gained traction in Pierce’s recruitment to the point of being considered the current favorite.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO