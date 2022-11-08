ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

OPINION: Advisors should be more helpful for all students

Registration for classes for the next semester is undeniably the most stressful time of the year besides final exam week. Ever since I started at NC State, I have known a handful of people who have had trouble with their advisors. In my experience, academic advisors don’t exactly help relieve that stress; if anything, they can add more.
NC State Swim & Dive Beats University of Kentucky

On Oct. 21, the NC State Swim & Dive team beat the University of Kentucky, with the women's team earning a score of 172-126 and the men's earning 188-105.
LEXINGTON, KY

