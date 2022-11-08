Read full article on original website
Related
Technician Online
OPINION: Advisors should be more helpful for all students
Registration for classes for the next semester is undeniably the most stressful time of the year besides final exam week. Ever since I started at NC State, I have known a handful of people who have had trouble with their advisors. In my experience, academic advisors don’t exactly help relieve that stress; if anything, they can add more.
Technician Online
Read Smart series offers meaningful book discussions to students and community members
Book clubs allow readers to build a sense of community by creating space to explore complex topics, unpack emotional reactions and situate stories in contexts beyond the pages of a single book. University Libraries’. series, put on in partnership with Wake County Public Libraries, brings scholars into a book club-esque...
Technician Online
NC State Swim & Dive Beats University of Kentucky
On Oct. 21, the NC State Swim & Dive team beat the University of Kentucky, with the women's team earning a score of 172-126 and the men’s earning 188-105. Video by Ankith Krishna. Website: http://www.technicianonline.com/. Twitter: https://twitter.com/NCSUTechnician. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ncsutechnician/. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ncsutechnician/
Comments / 0