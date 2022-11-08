ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic Beach, SC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Reaction to Jody Greene winning Columbus County Sheriff race

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One day after the election, voters are reacting to the results of the Columbus County Sheriff race. Jody Greene has been elected as sheriff, less than a month after he resigned before a hearing to have him removed from office. Greene received a little more than 54% of the votes.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Marion County voters reject $35 annual public safety fee, unofficial results show

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Marion County voters rejected a $35 annual public safety fee, according to unofficial results. The measure was rejected 51.5% to 48.5%, according to unofficial results. Marion County Council proposed the fee “In order to remain competitive with surrounding Counties and to continue providing Public Safety services at the current level […]
MARION COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Drought status upgraded for Horry County, Pee Dee areas

WPDE — Horry County and other Pee Dee counties have upgraded to a higher level of drought status, according to a release from the SC Dept. of Natural Resources. The South Carolina Drought Response Committee decided to wait to evaluate the potential effect of tropical system Nicole before considering any more changes.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

‘Change is not going to happen without voting’: Civil rights orgs encourage Grand Strand, Pee Dee minority communities to vote

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - As residents cast their votes for the general election, minority community members like Danielle Clemmons recall their voting experiences and make sure their voices are heard this election. Historically, the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice regularly monitors elections around the country to protect...
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

Getting ready for Veterans Day at Veterans Cafe

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Veterans Cafe and Grille is also a Mini Military Museum. Customers and friends donate to different military organizations as well. Come along with Halley Murrow as she catches up with the orange heart metal foundation and quilts of valor. She also spoke with veterans and...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Video shows vandals hitting Georgetown park

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — Surveillance video released by Georgetown police shows three people vandalizing a city park in Georgetown just a few days before Halloween. Police are looking for three people shown in the video taking a selfie and then damaging decorations at Rainey Park. It happened at about 9:25 p.m. on Oct. 28. Police […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
myhorrynews.com

Election night: Here are live updates from Horry County races

Polls across Horry County closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday for the Midterm Elections. These are the unofficial election results for contested races in Horry County, according to SC Votes. All county precincts reported results by 11:30 p.m., showing a 47.9% voter turnout in Horry County. Here are unofficial vote counts...
WMBF

Frontier Communications’ phone services disrupted in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Landline services through Frontier Communications have been disrupted in Florence County Tuesday afternoon. The Florence County Emergency Management officials said residents who utilize Frontier Communications for their landline phone services needing emergency assistance should call 911 from a cell phone. Frontier is working on...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New grocery store, multiple shops planned along Highway 17 in Leland

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland is continuing to grow. According to town officials, plans are currently in TRC review for ‘The Shoppes at Savannah Branch’. The site would bring a 48,000 square foot grocery store along US Highway 17 across from Brunswick Forest. Columbia...
LELAND, NC

