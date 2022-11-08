Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Publix Opens New Stores In 3 StatesBryan DijkhuizenScottsboro, AL
Gunshot wound in Myrtle BeachJai BrownMyrtle Beach, SC
Donut Man purchased by California groupMyrtleBeachSC NewsMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Reaction to Jody Greene winning Columbus County Sheriff race
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One day after the election, voters are reacting to the results of the Columbus County Sheriff race. Jody Greene has been elected as sheriff, less than a month after he resigned before a hearing to have him removed from office. Greene received a little more than 54% of the votes.
WMBF
S.C. Board of Education temporarily suspends Ocean Bay Elementary teacher’s certificate following arrest
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Board of Education temporarily suspended an Ocean Bay Elementary School teacher’s educator certificate after she was arrested and accused of abusing several students. Horry County police arrested special education teacher Grace McColgan a couple of weeks ago following an investigation. She...
WECT
District Attorney plans to file new petition to remove Columbus County sheriff-elect
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Jody Greene has been elected to serve as sheriff of Columbus County less than a month after resigning from the same position. Greene thanked his supporters after being elected again as sheriff on his personal Facebook page. “The countless phone calls and support from friends...
Marion County voters reject $35 annual public safety fee, unofficial results show
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Marion County voters rejected a $35 annual public safety fee, according to unofficial results. The measure was rejected 51.5% to 48.5%, according to unofficial results. Marion County Council proposed the fee “In order to remain competitive with surrounding Counties and to continue providing Public Safety services at the current level […]
wpde.com
Drought status upgraded for Horry County, Pee Dee areas
WPDE — Horry County and other Pee Dee counties have upgraded to a higher level of drought status, according to a release from the SC Dept. of Natural Resources. The South Carolina Drought Response Committee decided to wait to evaluate the potential effect of tropical system Nicole before considering any more changes.
WPFO
'I took the pistol away from him:' Longtime SC poll clerk shares Election Day stories
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Election offices across the U.S. depend on poll workers to help the voting process go smoothly. When North Myrtle Beach voters show up at the Crescent polling location, they see a familiar face. Jean Boseman moved to South Carolina in 1989 and said she’s been a poll worker ever since.
WMBF
From Victim to Survivor: The fight against domestic violence in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Around 20 people per minute are victims of intimate partner violence in the United States. That adds up to more than 10 million people each year. It can happen to anyone: your friend, a neighbor, a co-worker, or the person standing behind you at the coffee shop.
Reports of voting intimidation; voting extended in Wilson, two other counties
"We did have a situation in one county where a one-stop worker was followed from the voting site, to the elections office and then followed to their home. This is possibly the most egregious."
wpde.com
Tropical Storm Nicole passing through Florida; Are Carolina residents ready?
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — After Hurricane Nicole makes landfall in Florida on Thursday, the remnants will head towards the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Just two months ago the area was impacted by Hurricane Ian. Residents from Pawleys Island to Garden City said they're not doing too much...
Horry County voters approve extension of 1% sales tax for education capital improvement
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Horry County voters approved a measure to renew a 1% sales tax for Horry County Schools to make capital improvements, according to unofficial results. The measure passed 68% to 32%, according to unofficial results. The “Penny Sales Tax” was initially passed in 2008 and was up for renewal before it […]
No injuries reported in fire that destroyed building in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — No injuries were reported Wednesday in a fire that destroyed a building in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The fire happened at 4:32 p.m. at an outbuilding on Highway 701 near McNabb Shortcut Road, according to HCFR. The building was destroyed and a nearby residence was destroyed, […]
WMBF
‘Change is not going to happen without voting’: Civil rights orgs encourage Grand Strand, Pee Dee minority communities to vote
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - As residents cast their votes for the general election, minority community members like Danielle Clemmons recall their voting experiences and make sure their voices are heard this election. Historically, the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice regularly monitors elections around the country to protect...
WMBF
Getting ready for Veterans Day at Veterans Cafe
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Veterans Cafe and Grille is also a Mini Military Museum. Customers and friends donate to different military organizations as well. Come along with Halley Murrow as she catches up with the orange heart metal foundation and quilts of valor. She also spoke with veterans and...
Video shows vandals hitting Georgetown park
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — Surveillance video released by Georgetown police shows three people vandalizing a city park in Georgetown just a few days before Halloween. Police are looking for three people shown in the video taking a selfie and then damaging decorations at Rainey Park. It happened at about 9:25 p.m. on Oct. 28. Police […]
myhorrynews.com
Election night: Here are live updates from Horry County races
Polls across Horry County closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday for the Midterm Elections. These are the unofficial election results for contested races in Horry County, according to SC Votes. All county precincts reported results by 11:30 p.m., showing a 47.9% voter turnout in Horry County. Here are unofficial vote counts...
WMBF
Frontier Communications’ phone services disrupted in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Landline services through Frontier Communications have been disrupted in Florence County Tuesday afternoon. The Florence County Emergency Management officials said residents who utilize Frontier Communications for their landline phone services needing emergency assistance should call 911 from a cell phone. Frontier is working on...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New grocery store, multiple shops planned along Highway 17 in Leland
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland is continuing to grow. According to town officials, plans are currently in TRC review for ‘The Shoppes at Savannah Branch’. The site would bring a 48,000 square foot grocery store along US Highway 17 across from Brunswick Forest. Columbia...
moderncampground.com
ARVC Hails Ocean Lakes Family Campground Mega Park of the Year, More Winners Announced at OHCE2022
Ocean Lakes Family Campground in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina was named the Mega Park of the Year by The National Association of RV Parks and Campgrounds (National ARVC) at an awards ceremony in Florida today. The campground that bagged the recognition for the tenth time was awarded during a special...
WMBF
Female-led workout groups in Horry County ensures women feel safe exercising
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - There’s a community of women in the Grand Strand, making sure that other women feel safe while exercising. Females in Action (FIA) started in Horry County in 2015. It’s one of the numerous chapters across 23 states. There are also 18 chapters in South Carolina, including Hartsville and Florence.
myhorrynews.com
After years of delays, groundbreaking set for Carolina Forest Senior Center
Virginia Burns kept hearing about plans for a new senior center in Carolina Forest. But weeks turned into months, then years, and eventually Burns began to doubt she’d ever play bingo there. “They’ve been telling me that since I’ve been down here,” said Burns, who turns 99 in December...
Comments / 0