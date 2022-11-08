Live Election Results: Pennsylvania State Legislature

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
  • Polls close in the state at 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

This cycle , 25 out of 50 of the seats in the Pennsylvania State Senate are up for election, and Republicans currently control the chamber by a margin of 7 seats. Meanwhile, all 203 of the seats in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives are up for election, where Republicans currently control the chamber by a margin of 24 seats.

The Pennsylvania House is competitive this year. While the Republican Party is seen as possessing the advantage, the chamber is in contention it's going to be a race to watch. The Senate is currently under Republican control is considered generally likely to remain as such, but it is still a competitive cycle.

The state has operated under a divided government for the past 7 years.

Pennsylvania House of Representatives election results:

Pennsylvania Senate election results:

