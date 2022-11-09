Live Election Results: Oregon State Legislature

Insider

Polls closed in the state at 8 p.m. local time. Given the state has multiple timezones, the first polls closed at 10 p.m. EST and the last polls closed at 11 p.m. EST.

The Oregon House and Senate are currently under Democratic control, but are competitive this year. While the Democratic Party is seen as possessing the advantage, the chambers are in contention it's going to be a race to watch.

The state has operated under a Democratic trifecta for the past 9 years.

Oregon House of Representatives election results:

Oregon Senate election results: