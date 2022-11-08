“I like to know my ballot’s in and not tampered with”: NCFL residents weigh in on early voting ahead of election

Read full article on original website
Independent Florida Alligator
Ballot initiative round-up: Alachua County referendums pass, Florida amendments fail
No. 1 Constitutional Amendment Article VII, Section 4 and Article XII, Section 42: Failed. Amendment 1 failed Tuesday. It would have allowed the Florida Legislature to stop the consideration of changes or improvements made to residential property that improves the property’s resistance to flood damage in determining the assessed value of such property for property taxation purposes.
Marion County’s state and federal representatives decided
Marion County voters saw changes this election cycle to their districts on the state and federal levels because of redistricting. But one thing remained the same: Marion County will continue to be primarily represented by lawmakers who are members of the Republican Party. Here are the unofficial results of Tuesday’s...
ocala-news.com
Marion County commissioners declare local state of emergency as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches
The Marion County Board of County Commissioners declared a state of local emergency on Wednesday, November 9 in anticipation of the potential for severe weather resulting from Tropical Storm Nicole as it nears the Sunshine State. This local state of emergency was issued after Marion County was listed by Governor...
wuft.org
See who won Alachua County’s 2022 midterm elections
Mary Alford took in around 58% of the vote, reclaiming the seat for commissioner of District 1, according to the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections. Alford, 61, resigned in May after an investigation from The Gainesville Sun found she was living in a district she wasn’t representing, an act in violation of state law. After closing on a home in her original district, Alford filed to run for office a month later. In her stead, Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Raemi Eagle-Glenn, 42, the same person Alford beat in the 2020 election prior to her resignation, to fill her seat.
WCJB
Marihelen Wheeler wins District 2 as Democrats sweep Alachua County Commission
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marihelen Wheeler is returning to the Alachua County Commission. She defeated republican challenger Ed Braddy with 58 percent of the vote. “I’m feeling great that this night has come and we are at the end of this campaign,” said Wheeler. “It’s been tumultuous, it’s been a scramble and it’s a relief actually to have it done.”
WCJB
Clemons wins the District 22 seat and is re-elected for a fourth term
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Three-term incumbent state representative Chuck Clemons is set to have another term in office. Clemons received 56% of the vote beating out Democratic candidate Brandon Peters. The newly made district 22 seat covers Levy, Gilchrist, and the western part of Alachua county. “I’m honored that they...
Clay County Elections 2022: Results in race for Clay County Commission seat announced
Alexandra Compere, a Republican, defeated Leroy Edwards, a Democrat, in the race for District 2 Clay County commissioner, a seat vacated by term limits. In unofficial returns with all 6 precincts reporting, Compere received 62.22 percent of the vote to Edwards 37.78 percent.
click orlando
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here are Central Florida’s early voting figures ahead of Election Day
Election Day is Tuesday, and those who didn’t vote by mail or come out for early voting will have their final chance to cast a ballot in the 2022 midterm elections. As of Monday evening, here are the numbers for Central Florida’s early voters and mail-in ballots. [TRENDING:...
Independent Florida Alligator
Republican Keith Perry beats Rodney Long, taking the District 9 Florida Senate seat
Republican Keith Perry defeated Democrat Rodney Long winning the District 9 Florida Senate seat with 65.6% of the vote, as of 10 p.m. The newly elected state senator will represent Alachua, Marion and Levy counties. “My goal to myself was I will not be outworked by my opponent,” Perry said....
wuft.org
See who won Dixie, Gilchrist and Lafayette counties’ 2022 midterm elections
Daniel Wood III won the Dixie County Commissioner District 2 seat with 65% of the votes. The current District 2 commissioner, W.C. Mills, is stepping down. Daniel Wood III fundraised the most of the three candidates vying for the seat: He garnered more than $7,600 in monetary contributions, according to the Dixie County Supervisor of Elections website.
Florida Republicans pummel Democrats in state house races, and now hold a historic majority
Republican Danny Alvarez defeated Rep. Andrew Learned, D-Brandon, in Hillsborough County’s District 69.
mycbs4.com
Gainesville City Commission: Ed Book defeats James Ingle, Casey Willits wins District 3
Two seats were up for grabs on the Gainesville City Commission, and voters have decided. District 2 City Commission Race: Ed Book leads in a tight race. Ed Book will now serve as the new City Commissioner for District 2, replacing Mayor-elect Harvey Ward. Book sailed ahead with 51.17%, while...
villages-news.com
Governor adds Marion County to State of Emergency as Nicole nears Florida
Gov. Ron DeSantis gave an update Wednesday on state preparation efforts ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole and urged Floridians to listen to local emergency management officials for updates related to their counties. There are currently 16,000 linemen staged to respond to power outages following the storm. That includes a huge...
WCJB
Over a third of Floridians have voted early ahead of Election day
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (NSF) - More than one third of all registered voters in Florida have already cast ballots, ahead of tomorrow’s general election. According to the state Division of Elections, nearly 4.8 million Floridians had voted early or by mail, through Sunday. Republicans are outpacing Democratic voters by more...
flaglerlive.com
Florida Voters Reject Additional Property Tax Breaks or Ending Constitutional Revision Commission
Florida voters rejected three proposed constitutional amendments that would have provided property-tax breaks and eliminated the state’s Constitution Revision Commission. The proposals, put on the ballot by the Legislature, needed support from 60 percent of voters to pass. All three were below that threshold after receiving little attention during an election dominated by races for governor and a U.S. Senate seat.
Clay County voters reject end to term limits, commissioner salary hikes; approve money for school security
Clay County voters strongly rejected measures to end term limits for some county offices and give salary hikes to county commissioners. But voters did give approval to renewing a property tax millage for school security.
WCJB
Harvey Ward defeats Ed Bielarski to become Gainesville’s next mayor
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville residents will soon have a new mayor and he’s no stranger to the city. What started as a race with nine candidates made it down to one. Harvey Ward won the race with 58% of the vote and celebrated the big win at Heartwood Soundstage.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Update: Officials cancel events, prep for Nicole
UPDATE (4:51 p.m.):. Gainesville officials announced that city offices will remain open on Thursday, but parks will close for the day ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. City offices will close Friday for Veterans Day. The city has moved its residential trash pickup scheduled for Thursday to Friday. The city asks...
WCJB
Mary Alford wins the D1 Alachua County Commission seat
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Mary Alford beat incumbent Raemi Eagle-Glenn with about 59 percent of the vote. With Alford coming out victorious the Alachua County Commission board will go back to being completely democrat dominated. Alford resigned from the seat earlier this year after it was discovered she of living...
WCJB
Marion County officials prepare for Tropical Storm Nicole
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tropical Storm Nicole is set to make landfall tonight as a hurricane and Marion County officials are bracing for the storms impacts on the area. As Tropical Storm Nicole gets set to make landfall, Marion County leaders met Wednesday morning to determine if the county’s emergency activation level needed to be raised.
