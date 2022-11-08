ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WATN Local Memphis

Check out the new Memphis Grizzlies City Edition uniforms

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Memphis Grizzlies unveiled the newest uniforms for the bluff city bears – the 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition. The team said the new uniforms “celebrate the legacy and future of Memphis hip-hop, the neighborhoods and people from which the Big Memphis sound flows and the fabric of Memphis today.”
MEMPHIS, TN
The Commercial Appeal

Brevin Knight and Pete Pranica save the Memphis Grizzlies by noticing game clock malfunction

Maybe everyone else was focused on the fast-paced action that was happening during a five-second stretch, but the Memphis Grizzlies broadcast team was on full alert. With 19.7 seconds left in overtime, the clock stopped during the play as the San Antonio Spurs drove the basketball up the floor and got a layup to make it a three-point Grizzlies lead. The time started again when the Spurs got a steal on the inbounds pass and a dunk....
MEMPHIS, TN
Woonsocket Call

Boston 128, Detroit 112

DETROIT (112) Bey 4-12 9-10 18, Bogdanovic 6-11 4-6 17, Stewart 3-6 5-6 12, Cunningham 1-11 2-2 4, Ivey 6-12 5-7 19, Knox II 0-1 0-0 0, Livers 1-3 0-2 3, Noel 1-2 1-2 3, Duren 5-8 0-0 10, Diallo 2-8 0-0 4, Hayes 7-12 1-1 16, Joseph 1-2 2-2 4, McGruder 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 37-89 31-40 112.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Celtics-Grizzlies takeaways: Marcus Smart shines in C's win

The Boston Celtics held off the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night to earn their third consecutive victory. With help from a 20-0 run in the second quarter, the C's improved to 7-3 on the season. Jayson Tatum (39 points) accounted for 10 of the points on that run and notched 25 in the first half. Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant (30 points) countered with 14 of his own in the third quarter to help Memphis regain the lead heading into the fourth, but Boston managed to escape with a hard-fought 109-106 win.
MEMPHIS, TN
ESPN

Morant, Bane help Grizzlies beat Spurs in overtime, 124-122

SAN ANTONIO -- — Ja Morant and Desmond Bane had 32 points each and the Memphis Grizzlies beat San Antonio 124-122 in overtime Wednesday night, handing the Spurs their fifth straight loss. “Early in the season for us to have a couple games where we go down the stretch...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ESPN

Charlotte faces Portland, seeks to halt 5-game skid

Portland Trail Blazers (7-3, third in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (3-8, 13th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte will try to break its five-game skid when the Hornets play Portland. Charlotte finished 43-39 overall with a 22-19 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Hornets averaged...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Inside The Celtics

The Top 5 Plays from Monday's Celtics-Grizzlies Game

From Marcus Smart's alley-oop to Jayson Tatum to Derrick White flying in from behind to swat Ja Morant, Boston's best play of the night, Smart's scoop-and-score, and Tatum's thunderous throwdown, here are the top five plays from Monday's Celtics-Grizzlies game. Marcus Smart Throws the Lob, and ...
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

Ingram's 22 points rally Pelicans to 115-111 win over Bulls

CHICAGO -- — Brandon Ingram scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half, including seven straight late in the fourth quarter, and the New Orleans Pelicans pulled out a 115-111 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. “Zion (Williamson) turned to me before the start of...
CHICAGO, IL

