The Spun

Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss

Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Peyton Manning Named Favorite For NFL Coaching Job

Peyton Manning, next head coach of the Indianapolis Colts?. The betting odds suggest that the legendary NFL quarterback is the favorite to be named the next full-time head coach of the AFC South franchise. Manning, who hasn't really expressed any interest in coaching, has been listed as the frontrunner for...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Larry Brown Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. appears to drop hint about where he wants to play

The Dallas Cowboys have made it clear that they have interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr., and it appears that interest is mutual. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons got in on the Beckham recruiting on Tuesday by responding to a tweet that asked if OBJ would be a good fit in Dallas. Parsons wrote, “Man obj talk to me!! @obj let’s do this s—!!! (edited by LBS for profanity). Beckham replied and pointed out that he has family in the Dallas area.
DALLAS, TX
NESN

Bills Rumors: Details On Severity Of Josh Allen’s Elbow Injury

Bills fans are fearing the worst after reported details of Josh Allen’s elbow injury surfaced. The Buffalo quarterback suffered the injury late in the Bills’ loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. Allen admitted he was in “slight pain” as he downplayed the injury, but a report from Chris Mortenson tells a different story.
BUFFALO, NY
Packers.com

Packers announce roster move

The Green Bay Packers released WR (kah-WAHN) Kawaan Baker from the practice squad. The transaction was announced Tuesday by General Manager Brian Gutekunst.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Watch: Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger and James Harrison Dominate Ravens and Make History in 2007

When we think of monumental dates in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ history, November 5th doesn’t necessarily jump off the page to most people. With dates such as December 23rd, the cemented early-year dates of each Super Bowl victory, or the franchise’s birthday of July 8th, 1933, it is easy for November 5th, 2007 to get lost in the file cabinet for fans. However, on November 5th, 15 years ago, one of the most historic games happened in what was Heinz Field on Monday Night Football.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ESPN

Former NFL player has a tie to $2.04B Powerball ticket

CINCINNATI -- There's a Cincinnati Bengals tie to this week's winning Powerball ticket. Joe Chahayed, whose store sold the stub that netted $2 billion in winnings, is the father-in-law of former Bengals defensive tackle Domata Peko Sr., according to TMZ. That fortune has earned Chahayed a sizable payday, too. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur explains pass play to David Bakhtiari that resulted in Aaron Rodgers interception

In the aftermath of Sunday’s ugly loss to the Detroit Lions, the Green Bay Packers and head coach Matt LaFleur have a lot of self-reflecting to do. The team notably had poor results in the red zone on Sunday, resulting in quarterback Aaron Rodgers lobbing three interceptions from in close. When asked on Tuesday about a pass play gone awry involving offensive tackle David Bakhtiari being an eligible receiver, LaFleur explained the thought process behind the call, per Ryan Wood of USA Today.
GREEN BAY, WI
ESPN

Bills: QB Josh Allen (elbow) day-to-day, 'we'll see' if he plays

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is day-to-day with a right elbow injury, according to coach Sean McDermott, and did not practice Wednesday. ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported Monday that Allen is dealing with a right elbow injury to the ulnar collateral ligament and related nerves. His status remains uncertain for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.
BUFFALO, NY

