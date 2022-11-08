Read full article on original website
KTVL
Firefighters put out sawmill fire in Rogue River Tuesday morning
ROGUE RIVER — Jackson County Fire District 1 responded to a structure fire Tuesday morning at Murphy Plywood in Rogue River. Fire officials say they were returning from a medical call when they noticed a large column of black smoke coming from the area. When crews arrived, one of...
KTVL
Driving on the Siskiyou Pass and planning for unexpected power outages
ASHLAND — The Siskiyou Pass on I5 will be the main form of transportation the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is promoting people to drive on during long commutes for the upcoming winter. “The plows will constantly run up and down the mountain to make sure the roads are...
Klamath Falls News
Winter Weather Advisory issued through 4:00 AM Wednesday
MEDFORD, Ore. - Moderate to heavy snowfall is expected through Tuesday night across northern California, and the Oregon Cascades and east side above 3000 feet, including portions of Interstate 5 near Mount Shasta and all Cascade and East Side passes. Expect generally 2-5 inches of snow for most areas, with...
KDRV
Several hundred Pacific Power customers without power across Southern Oregon
SAMS VALLEY Ore-- According to Pacific Power's website, several hundred Southern Oregonian customers are without power Sunday afternoon amid a passing storm system that is bringing gusts of wind of upwards of 30 miles per hour. Right now Pacific Power is reporting that there are three power outages across Jackson...
activenorcal.com
Win a Northern California Staycation with the Discover Siskiyou’s 10K Giveaway
The outdoor destinations of Siskiyou County are some of the most spectacular in all of California, and now you can experience them for yourself with Discover Siskiyou’s 10K giveaway. Our friends at Discover Siskiyou have been the leader in inspiring adventure in California’s Far North and to celebrate their...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 11/8 – Search Warrants Served at Two Locations Near Cave Junction, Shady Cove City Leaders Under State Investigation, Election Day in Oregon
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. OSP SW Region DES and JMET Serve Search Warrants at Two Locations Near Cave Junction. On November 2, 2022, the Oregon State Police...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 11/7 – Suspected Hunting Accident on Lake Creek Road, 75-year-old Woman Arrested after 112 mph Pursuit on I-5 from Merlin to Ashland
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Multiple Law Enforcement Agencies Responding to Suspected Hunting Accident, Victim in Hospital, Suspect Left Scene. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) responded to a...
thatoregonlife.com
Klamath Falls Fred Meyer Employees Allegedly Dump Chemicals Near Homeless
The Fred Meyer in Klamath Falls was allegedly using amateur chemical warfare in an attempt to evict the nearby homeless–part of their preparations for a grand reopening, just in time for Veterans Day. In a video taken by passersby Friday, November 4, manager Marshall Wonser (pictured above) may have...
KDRV
Medford I-5 sideswipe put a construction worker in a hospital
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Oregon State Police report today that I-5 in Medford is the location of a construction worker getting hit by a large truck. Oregon State Police (OSP) information shows a crash with injury occurred around 10pm Sunday near mile post 29 for Interstate 5 southbound in Medford. OSP...
KTVL
New Far East Restaurant closes its doors after 16 years due to staffing shortage
MEDFORD — New Far East was forced to permanently close its restaurant doors after 16 years of serving the Southern Oregon community its authentic Chinese meals due to the ongoing staffing shortage. “It’s just sad we are losing all of our mom-and-pop restaurants here in the valley, we just...
oregontoday.net
Search Warrants Served in Southern Oregon, Nov. 8
On November 2, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team with assistance from the Josephine County Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) of the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, executed search warrants at two (2) separate locations in Cave Junction, Josephine County; the 8600 block of Caves Hwy and 3700 block of Holland Loop Rd. Located at the Caves Hwy property and seized were approximately 960 pounds of illegal, processed marijuana, seven firearms, approximately eight pounds of illegal THC extracts, and one cargo trailer. Additionally, evidence of illegal marijuana exportation from Oregon was discovered on-scene. James Rossi (30) was arrested and subsequently lodged in the Josephine County jail on the charges of 475C.337 Possession of Marijuana-Persons>=21-Over 8 lbs. usable (Fel C) and 475C.349 Manufacture of Marijuana-Over 12 Plants. Located and seized at the Holland Loop road property were a firearm, 916 illegal marijuana plants, and approximately 2,000 pounds of dried, processed illegal marijuana products in the form of flower buds, concentrates, and extracts. Five individuals were detained, identified, interviewed, and later released. The illegal marijuana seized at both locations was ultimately destroyed. The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available for release.
KDRV
Your Voice, Your Vote: gun control measure vote's reactions show same aim, different targets
JACKSON & KLAMATH COUNTIES, PORTLAND, Ore. -- Some Southern Oregon sheriffs have concerns about a statewide ballot measure that appears to have narrow voter approval today. Oregon Measure 114's vote outcome from yesterday's general election shows 50.73% supporting the measure and 49.27% opposing. A new Oregon law this year requires ballots postmarked and mailed by election day to be accepted as valid votes for one week following election day, leaving an undetermined amount of mailed ballots pending for inclusion.
focushillsboro.com
Officials In Oregon Are Conducting An Investigation After The Discovery Of Two Dead Bears In Trees
Officials In Oregon Are Conducting An Investigation: Officials in the state of Oregon are looking for information regarding two black bears that were discovered in trees in the same area at separate periods. An arrow had apparently been used to kill one of these bears, as its body was discovered nearby. In addition to that, it had two bullet holes in it when it was found.
KATU.com
Over 2000 pounds of marijuana seized by 2 separate search warrants in Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — With assistance from the Josephine County Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET), Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team seized hundreds of pounds of marijuana at two separate locations in Josephine County. According to the news release, authorities executed search warrants on November 2, 2022,...
