Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Crypto Crash Says End of Market Meltdown in Sight, Details Bitcoin, Solana and FTT Price Targets
A crypto trader known for accurately predicting the previous market crash earlier this year thinks the current digital asset price downtick is “far from over.”. The pseudonymous analyst known as Capo warns his 604,900 Twitter followers that the next leg down for crypto is “incoming.”. Capo predicts that...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Could Triple in Price to $63,000 Before Next BTC Halving
The popular crypto analyst and host of the InvestAnswers YouTube channel says that Bitcoin (BTC) could easily go on a 3x rally before the next halving event. In a new strategy session, the analyst tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that strong BTC rallies usually precede Bitcoin’s halvings, an event when miners’ block rewards are cut in half and therefore crunching future supply.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Trader Says Dogecoin and a Top-20 Ethereum-Based Altcoin Are Primed for Explosive Rallies
A popular crypto analyst says Dogecoin (DOGE) and Polygon (MATIC) are primed for huge rallies as markets move sideways. The pseudonymous trader known as Kaleo tells his 538,100 Twitter followers that Dogecoin is consolidating around a baseline bullish price at $0.13 and he predicts a more than 50% price bounce.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Calculating the odds of a 500% hike
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The native token of Ethereum, ETH is prepared to experience a big price increase in contrast to its primary rival, Bitcoin, in the days before the beginning of 2023. The majority of the bullish indications are contained in the well-known technical configuration known as the “cup-and-handle” pattern. It appears when the price moves lower while maintaining a common resistance level and recovers in a U-shape (cup) (neckline).
cryptoglobe.com
Goldman Sachs Starts Classifying $BTC, $ETH, $ADA, $SHIB and Other Cryptocurrencies
Goldman Sachs is set to start classifying the cryptocurrency industry in a bid to standardize the way the financial industry sees the nascent space, meaning the Wall Street giant will be classifying Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), Cardano ($ADA) and even meme-inspired assets like Shiba Inu ($SHIB). According to a report...
NEWSBTC
JP Morgan Predicts Bitcoin Crash To $13.000 Due To Cascade Of Margin Calls
Amidst the drama surrounding the busted deal between FTX and Binance, banking giant JP Morgan has commented on the current state of Bitcoin and the broader crypto market. If FTX does file for bankruptcy, the contagion could be massive. As Bitcoinist reported today, FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried confirmed in a...
NEWSBTC
BNB Price Prediction: Why This Support Is The Key For Fresh Increase
BNB price (Binance coin) declined heavily after the FTX collapse against the US Dollar. BNB must stay above the $300 support to start a fresh increase. Binance coin price started a major decline from the $360 resistance zone against the US Dollar. The price is now trading above $300 and...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Nailed 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Issues Ethereum Update, Says Altcoin Markets Primed for Volatility
The crypto strategist who accurately called Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bottom is telling Ethereum (ETH) holders that the leading smart contract platform is set up for a significant correction. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 213,900 Twitter followers that Ethereum completed a five-wave rise on the lower timeframe and is...
CoinTelegraph
Why is Bitcoin price down today?
After topping the $21,500 mark on Nov. 4, Bitcoin (BTC) price is down by 14% on Nov. 8, reaching a new yearly low at $17,166 and most altcoins are following suit. While the Binance and FTX news initially caused an uptick in the market, the day turned south as various unconfirmed sources speculate that FTX’s losses could show a $6 billion deficit.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Approaches $1,000, Why Upsides Could Be Limited
Ethereum extended losses below the $1,200 support against the US Dollar. ETH is consolidating and might even test the $1,000 support zone in the near term. Ethereum started a major decline below the $1,320 and $1,250 levels. The price is now trading below $1,250 and the 100 hourly simple moving...
NEWSBTC
Binance Pulls Out OF FTX Deal, Bitcoin Crashes Below $16,000
Crypto exchange Binance is officially out of the FTX agreement. According to an official statement, the company won’t purchase its competitor. Via its official Twitter handle, Binance claims that regulatory pressure and other factors impacted their decision. The report claimed that the company reviewed FTX’s books and decided to walk out of their non-binding agreement. The company said:
NEWSBTC
Polygon (MATIC) Forms Support Above $1; Here Is Why $1.5 Is Possible
MATIC’s price needs to stay above $1 for the price to have a chance to rally high to a region of $1.5. MATIC’s price continues to trend, creating a more bullish bias as the price aim for $1.5, where the price could face resistance. MATIC’s price remains strong,...
cryptoglobe.com
$BTC: Popular Crypto Analyst Points to Bullish Pattern Suggesting Bitcoin Could Trade at $80,000 Next Year
A popular cryptocurrency analyst has pointed to a bullish chart pattern that suggests the price of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) could trade at the $80,000 mark by next year if it plays out. In a tweet shared with their over 30,000 followers on the microblogging platform, popular pseudonymous cryptocurrency...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Plunges 15%, Can Buyers Save The Key $15K Support?
Bitcoin price declined over 15% and even traded below $16,000. BTC remains at a risk of more losses if it breaks the $15,000 support zone. Bitcoin remained in a bearish zone after the FTX collapse and declined below $16,000. The price is trading below $17,500 and the 100 hourly simple...
NEWSBTC
Why The Bitcoin Price Could Be Building An Uptrend
The Bitcoin price is steadily trading above critical support levels and might extend its bullish trend in the coming days. The cryptocurrency positively reacted to the current macroeconomic conditions despite the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) promising to keep hiking interest rates. At the time of writing, the Bitcoin price trades...
cryptoslate.com
Coinbase, Kraken down as Bitcoin breaks below June low
Kraken and Coinbase have both been experiencing connectivity issues in the past hour. Just before 19:00 UTC, Kraken announced that it was investigating reports from users who reportedly had difficulty connecting to Kraken both on desktop and mobile. The issue was still being investigated at press time. Coinbase noted a...
Business Insider
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana: Here Are Bitmex Founder Arthur Hayes' Price Predictions Amid Crypto Meltdown
Arthur Hayes, the co-founder of crypto derivatives trading platform BitMEX, outlined his views on the latest downturn in cryptocurrencies. What Happened: According to the prediction posted by Hayes, “bottom is not yet in” and he forecasts “further fallout” after the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX (CRYPTO: FTT).
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Bulls Defend $1,200 Support As Price Holds; How Long Will This Last?
ETH’s price loses its $1,500 support as the price trades to a region of $1,250 before bouncing off this region. ETH’s price continues to look bearish with the market’s current state, as things look uncertain for most traders and investors. ETH’s price remains weak across all timeframes...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Takes Major Hit, Why The Bears Are Not Done Yet
Bitcoin price declined over 10% and even spiked below $18,000. BTC remains at a risk of more losses, as the FTX faces more heat. Bitcoin started failed to recover ground and declined over 10%. The price is trading below $19,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is a...
Comments / 0