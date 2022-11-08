Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The native token of Ethereum, ETH is prepared to experience a big price increase in contrast to its primary rival, Bitcoin, in the days before the beginning of 2023. The majority of the bullish indications are contained in the well-known technical configuration known as the “cup-and-handle” pattern. It appears when the price moves lower while maintaining a common resistance level and recovers in a U-shape (cup) (neckline).

5 DAYS AGO