FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston Astros Extend Dusty Baker's ContractMae A.Houston, TX
Voters had Problems Voting in Houston - Election Results Could Have Been DifferentTom HandyHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Newly Re-elected Lina Hidalgo Mocks RivalsMae A.Harris County, TX
Houston Press
Harris County Bonds Pass, Funding Safety and Public Work Projects
The Harris County bond proposals, providing funding for parks, safety measures and infrastructure support appeared to be on their way to passing in Tuesday’s elections. The Harris County bond proposals, providing funding for parks, safety measures and infrastructure support all passed in Tuesday’s elections. Bond B and C passed with a wide margin, while Bond A passed on a smaller margin of approval. This Bond still saw 55 percent of voters approving it, against the 44 percent who voted against it.
Report: Houston housing market continues to get more expensive
HOUSTON — It’s a double whammy for anyone hoping to buy a home. Not only are interest rates continuing to rise, but a new report finds affordable housing is getting even harder to find. To afford a home in greater Houston, you now need a minimum annual household...
houstonpublicmedia.org
All 10 Houston, Harris County bond proposals pass, authorizing nearly $1.7 billion in funding
Voters in Houston and Harris County overwhelmingly supported bond packages totaling nearly $1.7 billion, which will provide for improvements to a range of government services – from roads, parks and trails to public health and wellness to facilities upgrades for police officers, firefighters and court personnel. All three county...
League City City Council to consider facility needs, condition assessment
After some debate, League City City Council on Nov. 8 decided to postpone a decision on whether to hire a consultant to assess not only the condition of League City facilities but what other facility needs the city has. (Courtesy city of League City) After some debate, League City City...
Harris County elections office receives extension to count mail-in ballots
Harris County was granted an extension to continue the mail-in ballot count past the statutory deadline. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Harris County 133rd Civil District Court granted a request to extend the mail-in ballot counting period for the county as mail-in ballots remained unprocessed. As of 10:48 a.m. on Nov....
Missouri City’s new city manager: See the latest contract details on the newly hired position
Angel Jones, who was selected as Missouri City’s new city manager Oct. 19, had her contract officially approved by Missouri City City Council on Nov. 7. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact) Angel Jones, the most recent city manager of Portsmouth, Virginia, who was selected as the next city manager for Missouri...
City approves design services for Pearland Parkway intersection improvement project
Construction on Broadway Street is seen in 2021. The Pearland Parkway and Broadway Street intersection project is expected to start construction in late 2023 and include the addition of three new lanes. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact) The city of Pearland authorized a contract Nov. 7 with InfraTech Engineers & Innovators LLC...
UPDATED: Results continue to show Katy ISD tax rate election opposition; counties still reporting
Katy ISD urged voters to retain the tax rate in the voter approval tax rate election on Nov. 8. Voters have spoken, and early results show more ballots in opposition of sustaining the tax rate. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) As of 11 p.m. on Nov. 8, most ballots were counted in...
Conroe eyes pilot program for buses through downtown Conroe
A new pilot program would offer shuttling in downtown Conroe. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact) A new shuttle program was presented during a Nov. 10 workshop by Mobility Planner De’Andre Guin. The program would offer free shuttle services within downtown Conroe. According to the agenda item, the purpose of this service...
Early results show voters oppose Katy ISD tax rate election
Katy ISD urged voters to retain the tax rate in the voter approval tax rate election on Nov. 8. Voters have spoken, and early results show more ballots in opposition of sustaining the tax rate. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) In the Nov. 8 election to determine a voter-approval tax rate election...
County judge race results: Fort Bend, Brazoria, Galveston and Walker counties
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — While the race for Harris County judge got a lot of attention, four Houston suburbs also held county judge elections. Three Republicans won by landslides and a Democrat held on to his seat in a close race with a GOP challenger. Fort Bend County...
UPDATE: 2 League City City Council winners determined; third race heads to runoff
With all Galveston County and nearly all Harris County voting centers reporting, two League City City Council race winners have been determined. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Tommy Cones has previous City Council experience, serving two separate stints on League City City Council totaling about nine years starting in 1999, he said.
KHOU
Lina Hidalgo addresses Harris County residents after reelection
Lina Hidalgo was reelected as Harris County judge after a tight race against Alexandra Mealer. She called the win a "sweet victory."
Voting results show Fort Bend ISD voters continue to oppose tax rate election
Missouri City City Hall was a polling location for the Nov. 8 election. Check out the latest election results from Fort Bend County. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact) As of 10:46 p.m., voters in Fort Bend ISD continue to disapprove of a voter-approval tax rate election, with 58,477 voters, or 53.91%, against a proposition that would bring the district’s tax rate to $1.2101 per $100 valuation. Meanwhile, 49,985 voters, or 46.09%, have voted in favor of the proposition.
UPDATE: Voters show mixed support for Spring ISD's $850M bond propositions with 11 Harris County precincts reporting
Spring ISD has three propositions before voters in the 2022 general election as part of its $850 million bond proposition. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) With 11 out of 782 Harris County polling precincts reporting, the Spring ISD bond election totals are 13,338 votes, or 59% of the total, in favor of Proposition A; 11,243 votes, or 50.19% of the total, in favor of Proposition B; and 12,841 votes, or 57.37% of the total, in favor of Proposition C.
fox26houston.com
Harris County fails to get all ballots counted after 2022 midterm election
For the second time this year, Harris County has failed to get all of the ballots counted in 24 hours after election. FOX 26's political reporter Greg Groogan explains more.
Elackatt, Brown-Marshall, Clouser win in Missouri City City Council races
Missouri City City Hall was one of the polling locations for the Nov. 8 election. Check out the latest election results from Fort Bend County. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact) As of 7:31 a.m., Nov. 9, incumbents Robin Elackatt and Lynn Clouser have won their races for Missouri City mayor and at-large Position 2 on Missouri City City Council, while Sonya Brown-Marshall won over incumbent Vashaundra Edwards for at-large Position 1, according to voting data provided by Fort Bend County.
Brazoria County election turnout slightly lower than previous gubernatorial race in 2018
Brazoria County Elections Administrator Susan Cunningham said slightly more people turned out to vote on Election Day in 2022 compared to 2018, but fewer people voted early. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Overall, fewer voters turned out in Brazoria County for this year’s election compared to 2018, but slightly more people voted...
Fort Bend ISD voters deny tax rate proposition, unofficial results show
Missouri City City Hall was a polling location for the Nov. 8 election. Check out the latest election results from Fort Bend County. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact) Voters in Fort Bend ISD have denied a proposition that would seek to bring the district's tax rate to $1.2101 per $100 valuation, according to voting data provided by Fort Bend County.
Election results: Harris County Pct. 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle vs challenger Lesley Briones
HOUSTON — The race for Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner between Republican Jack Cagle and Democratic Civil Court Judge Lesley Briones remained close Wednesday morning. Cagle has served as county commissioner for Harris County Precinct 4 since 2011. He was last re-elected in 2018. Prior to serving as the commissioner, he served as an attorney and an elected judge.
