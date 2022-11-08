ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearland, TX

Houston Press

Harris County Bonds Pass, Funding Safety and Public Work Projects

The Harris County bond proposals, providing funding for parks, safety measures and infrastructure support appeared to be on their way to passing in Tuesday’s elections. The Harris County bond proposals, providing funding for parks, safety measures and infrastructure support all passed in Tuesday’s elections. Bond B and C passed with a wide margin, while Bond A passed on a smaller margin of approval. This Bond still saw 55 percent of voters approving it, against the 44 percent who voted against it.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Voting results show Fort Bend ISD voters continue to oppose tax rate election

Missouri City City Hall was a polling location for the Nov. 8 election. Check out the latest election results from Fort Bend County. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact) As of 10:46 p.m., voters in Fort Bend ISD continue to disapprove of a voter-approval tax rate election, with 58,477 voters, or 53.91%, against a proposition that would bring the district’s tax rate to $1.2101 per $100 valuation. Meanwhile, 49,985 voters, or 46.09%, have voted in favor of the proposition.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

UPDATE: Voters show mixed support for Spring ISD's $850M bond propositions with 11 Harris County precincts reporting

Spring ISD has three propositions before voters in the 2022 general election as part of its $850 million bond proposition. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) With 11 out of 782 Harris County polling precincts reporting, the Spring ISD bond election totals are 13,338 votes, or 59% of the total, in favor of Proposition A; 11,243 votes, or 50.19% of the total, in favor of Proposition B; and 12,841 votes, or 57.37% of the total, in favor of Proposition C.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Elackatt, Brown-Marshall, Clouser win in Missouri City City Council races

Missouri City City Hall was one of the polling locations for the Nov. 8 election. Check out the latest election results from Fort Bend County. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact) As of 7:31 a.m., Nov. 9, incumbents Robin Elackatt and Lynn Clouser have won their races for Missouri City mayor and at-large Position 2 on Missouri City City Council, while Sonya Brown-Marshall won over incumbent Vashaundra Edwards for at-large Position 1, according to voting data provided by Fort Bend County.
MISSOURI CITY, TX
KHOU

Election results: Harris County Pct. 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle vs challenger Lesley Briones

HOUSTON — The race for Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner between Republican Jack Cagle and Democratic Civil Court Judge Lesley Briones remained close Wednesday morning. Cagle has served as county commissioner for Harris County Precinct 4 since 2011. He was last re-elected in 2018. Prior to serving as the commissioner, he served as an attorney and an elected judge.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

