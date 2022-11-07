Read full article on original website
Events slated for, or in honor of, Veterans Day have this year expanded into a three-day schedule, beginning with a Batavia City Schools district ceremony Thursday morning at the high school, and -- new this year -- continuing with an awareness walk on the Ellicott Trail.
Success came in bunches for four horsemen and one horsewoman at Batavia Downs on Wednesday night (Nov. 9) as the five involved accounted for a total of 12 driving and 6 training wins during the card. The driving colony was once again bested by Jim Morrill Jr. who claimed a...
Onnalee Berrios was well-known for her compassion and generosity, her brother says. Whether it was stopping to offer kids a ride to school, delivering homemade gingerbread cookies, buying extra groceries for someone in need, or spending time with family, Berrios had a kind way about her, brother Anthony Terrell said.
There are six Dollar General stores in Genesee County, a seventh under development in Darien, and now an eighth planned for the Town of Byron. The proposed location is at the northwest corner of McElver Street and Townline Road, just east of Byron-Holley Road in the hamlet of Byron.
Harold McJury’s four grandchildren ran over to him after an assembly Thursday in Batavia High School’s auditorium. He had been one of the guests of honor during a Veterans Day ceremony. “It’s so fun, I get to see my grandpa at school,” granddaughter Lucy Taggart said, just moments after playing the solemn “Taps” on trumpet. “And celebrate him.” It wasn’t the first such ceremony for McJury, he said, but he liked that this one included students.
The closure of Sweet Betty's in Le Roy has opened up an opportunity for a pair of businessmen looking to bring back a family-style restaurant into the ground-floor space and convert the empty 4,500 square feet on the upper floors into market-rate apartments. Dustin Busey, representing himself and his partner, Gabe Dean, presented the plan to the Genesee County Planning Board on Thursday night as part of the process to obtain a special use permit for the apartments.
Organized by Harry Rascoe, director of The Recovery Station on Clinton Street Road, this group participated in the Mission 22 Walk on the Ellicott Trail from the DeWitt Recreation Area on Cedar Street to Seven Springs Road and back to The Recovery Station today to bring awareness to a high rate of suicide among the veteran population. "The Recovery Station (a program of Genesee/Orleans Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse) is here to help everyone in need but on this day we chose to shine a special light on our veterans and their struggles after returning home from military service," Rascoe said. Submitted photo.
For more than two decades, a 105-acre island of farm field behind Walmart and The Home Depot and off Lewiston Road has been designated for commercial development. Tractor Supply is proposing a new store at 8727 Lewiston Road that will occupy 5.08 acres of the farm field, which is currently owned by the Call family and farmed by MY-T Acres. The new store will replace the Tractor Supply store at 4974 East Main Street Road, Batavia.
Alexander Middle School/High School presents Little Women: The Musical on Thursday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. All performances will be in the Alexander District Auditorium and admission is free. There will be concessions sold at intermission. Students from 7 to 12 will perform, as well as work backstage, on lights and sound and playing with the orchestra.
Andrew J. Draper is indicted on a count of falsifying business records in the first degree, a Class E felony. Draper is accused of signing a fraudulent bill of sale on June 22 at Pawn Kings on Veterans Memorial Drive in Batavia. He is also indicted on counts of criminal contempt in the first degree, a Class E felony, and harassment in the second degree, a violation. Draper is accused of violating an order of protection and taking physical action against another person on June 17 at a location on Miller Avenue, Batavia.
Several local veterans were honored Thursday morning during a Veterans Day ceremony at Batavia High School. Band Director Jane Haggett, whose father Robert was amongst the recipients, handed out tokens of appreciation for their service. They were: U.S. Army Robert Haggett William Hughes Thomas Steffinella Rich Favaloro U.S. Air Force
A group of poll workers was surprised Tuesday evening by a voter who brought them doughnuts at Richmond Memorial Library in Batavia. He wasn’t just any voter, though: it was a first-time occurrence for Eric Waldmiller, he said.
Hockey players in Batavia have a new learning tool, one that Marc Staley, head coach of Batavia United, said will help younger players improve their technique and help the high school team get more proficient in its play. A computer and large-screen monitor players and coaches and use to review practices and games installed at the David M. McCarthy Memorial Ice Arena is a gift of the Batavia Rotary Club.
While Genesee County was certainly bleeding red Tuesday, it apparently wasn’t enough to get the job done for the big-ticket candidates during the general election. Although the Associated Press and political pundits weren’t ready to call the race for state governor by midnight, Democrat incumbent Kathy Hochul was proclaimed the winner an hour later with a vote of 2,869,712 (52.9 percent) to Republican Lee Zeldin’s 2,52,639 (47.1 percent) as the early morning hours wore on.
