While the current Dallas team has some serious firepower, enters Week 10 at 6-2 and is a solid bet to make the playoffs again, to call this squad the best Cowboys team he's ever seen is quite the hot take. During his five-year run as the team's head coach from 1989 through 1993, Johnson led Dallas to two Super Bowl titles, which came in his final two seasons.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 15 MINUTES AGO