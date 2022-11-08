Read full article on original website
ESPN
How the 9-1 Milwaukee Bucks are taking the NBA by storm
The Milwaukee Bucks have started the season 9-1, matching the best start in franchise history. Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is off to one of the best starts of his career, and the Bucks have the No. 1 defense in the NBA and have assembled a roster of players who know how to complement their star -- retaining 14 of 17 players from last year's team, the highest retention rate in the league.
Tri-City Herald
Five Takeaways from Atlanta Hawks Win Over Milwaukee Bucks
Last night the Atlanta Hawks upset the Milwaukee Bucks 117-98. Not only were the Bucks the last remaining unbeaten team in the NBA, but the Hawks were without Trae Young. Below are our five biggest takeaways from Monday night's game. Defense. As we discussed in yesterday's four keys to victory,...
3 Takeaways from the Bucks' dramatic double-overtime win over the Thunder
The shorthanded Bucks managed to steal a hard-earned victory in Oklahoma.
How the Milwaukee Bucks have been shutting down opponents
The Milwaukee Bucks have the best team in the NBA so far and the main reason is their defense.
ESPN
Carter scores career-high 36, Bucks beat Thunder in 2 OTs
OKLAHOMA CITY -- — Jevon Carter had career highs of 36 points and 12 assists, and the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 136-132 in two overtimes on Wednesday night. The Bucks were missing their top two scorers. Giannis Antetokounmpo sat out with a sore left knee...
Tri-City Herald
Thunder Lose to Bucks In Double Overtime Thriller, 132-136
Thunder Lose to Bucks In Double Overtime Thriller, 132-136 The Oklahoma City Thunder lost their seventh game of the season to the Milwaukee Bucks in Paycom Center in what was a wild game that saw two overtime periods take place. Milwaukee’s Jevon Carter and Brook Lopez stepped up to combine for 50 points and knock off Oklahoma City once again, 136-132.
CBS 58
Bucks unveil new Bronzeville-inspired uniform celebrating 'bringing people together'
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Bucks have showcased a new alternate jersey set to be worn during the current season, unveiling the "Gathering Place" edition uniform on Thursday, Nov. 10. The uniform aims to highlight the impact of sports bringing people together and the importance to the Bucks using...
Donovan Mitchell continues to score big, but Cleveland Cavaliers lose to Sacramento Kings
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings overcame another big performance by Donovan Mitchell to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120 on Wednesday night. Mitchell scored 38 points on 16 of 28 shooting as the Cavaliers lost their second in a row following an eight-game...
CBS 58
As injuries rack up, Packers players continue the turf vs. grass conversation
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Following a game that included several injuries to Packers players, including Romeo Doubs, Aaron Jones, Eric Stokes and Rashan Gary, some members of the green and gold are calling on the NFL to make a change regarding the use of artificial turf playing surfaces. Packers linebacker...
Milwaukee Bucks vs Oklahoma City Thunder Preview
The Bucks will look to seal the season series against the Thunder after a loss to the Hawks on Monday
numberfire.com
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) available, starting for Bucks Monday; Bobby Portis to bench
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will start Monday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Antetokounmpo missed Saturday's game due to knee soreness. But after entering the day with a probable tag, he has been cleared to take the court. He'll also immediately start, sending Bobby Portis back to a bench role.
Bruins star Charlie McAvoy to make season debut against Flames tonight
BOSTON — Boston Bruins star defenseman Charlie McAvoy will make his season debut against the Calgary Flames at TD Garden on Thursday night. The 24-year-old will rejoin the surging Bruins after missing the first 13 games of the season as he recovered from offseason shoulder surgery. “He’s checked all...
Atlanta Hawks Hand Milwaukee Bucks First Loss of Season
Summary, stats, and highlights from the NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks.
ESPN
Spurs face the Bucks on 5-game skid
Milwaukee Bucks (10-1, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (5-7, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio looks to break its five-game slide when the Spurs take on Milwaukee. San Antonio finished 34-48 overall a season ago while going 16-25 at home. The Spurs averaged...
