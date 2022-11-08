Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Ceremony Honoring Veterans Will be Hosted at Veterans Freedom Park On Friday, November 11thJames TulianoCary, NC
Terrified 17-Year-Old Girl Jumped Out of Moving Lyft Ride Fearing for Her Safety Inside the Vehicle with Male DriverZack LoveRaleigh, NC
Cary's Koka Booth Chinese Lantern Festival Returns November 18thJames TulianoCary, NC
Enjoy Southern Hospitality at this North Carolina InnMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®
"Pink pork" at barbecue spot has police calledInna DRaleigh, NC
The key for Virginia guard Armaan Franklin: ‘I’m a lot more comfortable’
If you thought Armaan Franklin looked like a different player in Virginia’s 73-61 season-opening win over North Carolina Central on Monday, it’s because he was. The senior had a game-high 21 points on 5-of-9 shooting, 4-of-7 from three, and he got to the line with regularity because of his aggressiveness in getting the ball into the lane and to the rim.
If that North Carolina Central-UVA opener felt familiar, that’s because it was
The 73-61 win for #18 Virginia over North Carolina Central reminded me of a couple of recent past early-season games. The first one that came to mind was the Game 2 win in 2018-2019: Virginia 76, George Washington 57. That Virginia team would go on to win the national title....
Men’s Soccer: #11 Virginia falls in PKs to #3 Syracuse in ACC Tournament semifinals
Third-ranked Syracuse advanced to the ACC Tournament final with a PK-shootout win over #11 Virginia on Wednesday at SU Soccer Stadium. The match was a 2-2 draw before the shootout, with Syracuse (13-2-4, 5-1-2 ACC) getting on the board first, with Jeorgio Kocevski scoring on a penalty kick in the 28th minute.
Game Preview: Virginia Tech faces surging Duke, looking to snap six-game skid
The Virginia Tech football team will look to end its six-game losing streak when it travels to Duke on Saturday in ACC action. The Hokies are 2-7 overall and 1-5 in the ACC, sitting in the cellar of the coastal division. Meanwhile, Duke is 6-3 and 3-2 in the conference, having won two straight games ahead of this matchup. The Blue Devils need to win to stay in contention for a spot in the ACC title game, though it looks tricky with North Carolina running away with it.
Tony Bennett on Virginia’s depth: ‘We do have some more options this year’
Tony Bennett experimented with his team’s depth in Virginia’s 73-61 opening-night win over North Carolina Central on Monday. Bennett used five guys at the three backcourt spots – Armaan Franklin (35 minutes), Kihei Clark (34 minutes), Reece Beekman (26 minutes), Isaac McKneely (23 minutes) and Taine Murray (2 minutes) – and four at the two frontcourt spots – Kadin Shedrick (27 minutes), Ben Vander Plas (23 minutes), Jayden Gardner (20 minutes) and Francisco Caffaro (10 minutes).
Women’s Basketball: UVA dominates fourth quarter, defeats George Washington, 85-59
The Coach Mox era got off to a winning start with a big fourth quarter pushing UVA to an 85-59 win over George Washington on Monday at JPJ. The Cavaliers trailed 34-30 at the half and by six points early in the third quarter but outscored the Colonials 55-25 in the second half.
Game Notes: ODU Football hosts James Madison in 72nd Oyster Bowl on Saturday
ODU Football hosts James Madison on Saturday at 1 p.m. in the final regular season home game of the season for the Monarchs. This will be the first football game in the newly formed TowneBank Royal Rivalry Challenge, and it is the 72nd Oyster Bowl. The game will be broadcast...
ACC Football Week 11: Virginia Tech at Duke, UVA hosts Pitt to kick off busy Saturday
RSN: Evan Lepler (play-by-play), Dave Archer (analyst), Rebecca Fiorentino (sideline) Led by standout QB Riley Leonard, Duke looks to continue its winning ways Saturday vs. Virginia Tech (noon/RSN). However, Virginia Tech has won five of the last six meetings versus the Blue Devils, including last season’s 48-17 victory in Blacksburg. Duke’s three road wins at Virginia Tech in 2013, 2015 and 2019 are its only ones in ACC play versus the Hokies, who are 15-3 in league games versus Duke and have won nine of 11 all-time in Durham. Leonard leads the Blue Devils in passing and rushing. Duke, which was 108th nationally in turnover margin last season, is second in the ACC and third in the nation in turnover margin this year. Duke is first in the country with 15 fumble recoveries on the year.
Video: #TeamAFP breaks down local, state and national midterm elections
#TeamAFP’s Crystal Graham and Chris Graham provide analysis on local elections in Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County, then turn their attention to the 2022 congressional midterms, which bucked the expected “red wave” trend that had been forecast by the experts. Chris Graham. I write books, two on...
All Waynesboro Schools earned accreditation for 2021-2022
Waynesboro School Board received a school academic performance report from Executive Director of Instruction Tim Teachey at its regular meeting Tuesday night. All six schools earned accreditation status for 2021-2022, but Wenonah Elementary School and Kate Collins Middle School were accredited with conditions. “But, we’re in a really good place,...
Staunton Braves alum, MAGA troll Aubrey Huff, trounced in California school board race
Aubrey Huff, Staunton Braves alum, 13-year MLB veteran, online troll, was among the big MAGA losers on Election Day, falling far, far short in his bid to win a seat on a San Diego County local school board. Huff, who is such an a–hole that he was disinvited to a...
Waynesboro High School students petition against transgender policy changes
Waynesboro High School staff and students presented Waynesboro School Board with a petition protesting proposed policies by Gov. Glenn Youngkin for transgender and nonbinary public school students at its regular meeting Tuesday night. “My hope for all of our children — is that all our children have the tools and...
Shenandoah County: Maryland motorcyclist dead in two-vehicle crash
Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Shenandoah County that occurred Saturday at 12:50 p.m. A 2006 Dodge Dakota was traveling east on Route 675 when it failed to maneuver a curve, crossed a double solid yellow centerline and collided with a westbound 2020 Harley-Davidson motorcycle. The...
Harrisonburg: Lane closures start Wednesday on bridge project on Route 33
Lane closures begin Wednesday on Route 33 in Harrisonburg as part a project replacing the two bridges over Interstate 81 at Exit 247 and two railroad bridges west of the interchange. Left- or right-lane closures will be in place on East Market Street as needed on weekdays from 9 a.m....
Charlottesville Police arrest Orange man in Oct. 18 hit-and-run
A male suspect has been charged and arrested in connection to a hit-and-run case involving a bicyclist in Charlottesville. John Dean Sherwin, 31, of Orange, faces a felony hit-and-run charge in the Oct. 18 incident on East High Street. A witness had called in a report of a cyclist who...
Nelson County encourages residents to shop Artists Sunday on Nov. 27
You’ve heard of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday, but have you heard about Artists Sunday?. Artists Sunday is the Sunday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 27 this year, and the event aims to highlight artists during the holiday shopping season. Nelson County announced that it is participating in...
Amelia County: Cumberland man dies from injuries in weekend car crash
At 11:35 a.m. on Saturday, Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in Amelia County. A 2011 Ford Fusion was traveling northbound on Genito Road when it ran off the road to the right and struck a telephone pole, causing the vehicle to overturn. The driver, Raymond Paul Turner...
Waynesboro: Police investigate message threatening violence at middle school
Waynesboro Police have determined that a message threatening violence at Kate Collins Middle School is not a real threat, and Waynesboro Public Schools is saying the middle school will open on schedule on Wednesday. According to a post on the WPS Facebook page Tuesday night, a message threatening violence on...
Augusta County: Stuarts Draft man dies from injuries in Sunday morning crash
At 1:02 a.m. on Sunday, Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 608. A 1991 Ford Taurus was traveling south on Route 608 when it entered a curve, ran off the right side of the road, struck a sign, traveled down an embankment, overturned and caught fire.
