Durham, NC

The key for Virginia guard Armaan Franklin: ‘I’m a lot more comfortable’

If you thought Armaan Franklin looked like a different player in Virginia’s 73-61 season-opening win over North Carolina Central on Monday, it’s because he was. The senior had a game-high 21 points on 5-of-9 shooting, 4-of-7 from three, and he got to the line with regularity because of his aggressiveness in getting the ball into the lane and to the rim.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Game Preview: Virginia Tech faces surging Duke, looking to snap six-game skid

The Virginia Tech football team will look to end its six-game losing streak when it travels to Duke on Saturday in ACC action. The Hokies are 2-7 overall and 1-5 in the ACC, sitting in the cellar of the coastal division. Meanwhile, Duke is 6-3 and 3-2 in the conference, having won two straight games ahead of this matchup. The Blue Devils need to win to stay in contention for a spot in the ACC title game, though it looks tricky with North Carolina running away with it.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Tony Bennett on Virginia’s depth: ‘We do have some more options this year’

Tony Bennett experimented with his team’s depth in Virginia’s 73-61 opening-night win over North Carolina Central on Monday. Bennett used five guys at the three backcourt spots – Armaan Franklin (35 minutes), Kihei Clark (34 minutes), Reece Beekman (26 minutes), Isaac McKneely (23 minutes) and Taine Murray (2 minutes) – and four at the two frontcourt spots – Kadin Shedrick (27 minutes), Ben Vander Plas (23 minutes), Jayden Gardner (20 minutes) and Francisco Caffaro (10 minutes).
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
ACC Football Week 11: Virginia Tech at Duke, UVA hosts Pitt to kick off busy Saturday

RSN: Evan Lepler (play-by-play), Dave Archer (analyst), Rebecca Fiorentino (sideline) Led by standout QB Riley Leonard, Duke looks to continue its winning ways Saturday vs. Virginia Tech (noon/RSN). However, Virginia Tech has won five of the last six meetings versus the Blue Devils, including last season’s 48-17 victory in Blacksburg. Duke’s three road wins at Virginia Tech in 2013, 2015 and 2019 are its only ones in ACC play versus the Hokies, who are 15-3 in league games versus Duke and have won nine of 11 all-time in Durham. Leonard leads the Blue Devils in passing and rushing. Duke, which was 108th nationally in turnover margin last season, is second in the ACC and third in the nation in turnover margin this year. Duke is first in the country with 15 fumble recoveries on the year.
DURHAM, NC
Video: #TeamAFP breaks down local, state and national midterm elections

#TeamAFP’s Crystal Graham and Chris Graham provide analysis on local elections in Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County, then turn their attention to the 2022 congressional midterms, which bucked the expected “red wave” trend that had been forecast by the experts. Chris Graham. I write books, two on...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
All Waynesboro Schools earned accreditation for 2021-2022

Waynesboro School Board received a school academic performance report from Executive Director of Instruction Tim Teachey at its regular meeting Tuesday night. All six schools earned accreditation status for 2021-2022, but Wenonah Elementary School and Kate Collins Middle School were accredited with conditions. “But, we’re in a really good place,...
WAYNESBORO, VA
Waynesboro High School students petition against transgender policy changes

Waynesboro High School staff and students presented Waynesboro School Board with a petition protesting proposed policies by Gov. Glenn Youngkin for transgender and nonbinary public school students at its regular meeting Tuesday night. “My hope for all of our children — is that all our children have the tools and...
WAYNESBORO, VA
Shenandoah County: Maryland motorcyclist dead in two-vehicle crash

Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Shenandoah County that occurred Saturday at 12:50 p.m. A 2006 Dodge Dakota was traveling east on Route 675 when it failed to maneuver a curve, crossed a double solid yellow centerline and collided with a westbound 2020 Harley-Davidson motorcycle. The...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
Charlottesville Police arrest Orange man in Oct. 18 hit-and-run

A male suspect has been charged and arrested in connection to a hit-and-run case involving a bicyclist in Charlottesville. John Dean Sherwin, 31, of Orange, faces a felony hit-and-run charge in the Oct. 18 incident on East High Street. A witness had called in a report of a cyclist who...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Nelson County encourages residents to shop Artists Sunday on Nov. 27

You’ve heard of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday, but have you heard about Artists Sunday?. Artists Sunday is the Sunday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 27 this year, and the event aims to highlight artists during the holiday shopping season. Nelson County announced that it is participating in...
NELSON COUNTY, VA

